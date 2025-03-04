Adult Bedside Commode Toilet Chair, Height Adjustable Elderly Toilet Chair Commode with Chamber P (2025)

International Auctions - Conditions of Sale

Typical Buyers fees are-

20% + VAT Buyer Premium

5% + VAT Ibidder Auction Surcharge

Total- 25% + VAT

VAT is Applied to the hammer if stated. Lots featuring NO VAT, VAT will not be applied to the hammer, VAT will be applied to the buyer premium and auction surcharge only.

Total typical Commission unless stated- 50% including all fees and VAT

Please note we require payment within 72 hours after the sale has ended, if payment is not completed in this time, all your winning lot's will be withdrawn after 72hrs and your order will be cancelled, this may affect your Ibidder account. If you are unable to complete the payment please phone our office on01254 917238, we will be more than happy to assist you.

Please check your spam and junk folder for your invoice

Please make sure all your contact information is up to date.

1. International Auctions shall have the right to refuse admission to its premises for attendance at its auction by any person.

2. The highest bidder acceptable to the Auctioneer shall be the Buyer, but if, during or immediately after the sale of the lot, the Auctioneer considers that a dispute has arisen or that there is any other reason for so doing, he may at his discretion immediately put up the lot for sale again.

3. The Auctioneer has the right at his absolute discretion to refuse any bid and to advance the bidding as he may decide.

4. (a) The Seller shall be entitled to place a reserve on any lot, and the Auctioneer shall have the right to bid on behalf of the Seller for any lot on which a reserve has been placed.

(b) The Auctioneer has the right at his absolute discretion to withdraw or divide any lot or to combine any two or more lots.

5. The Buyer may be required to pay forthwith the whole or any part of the purchase price, and if he/she fails to do so the lot or lots may be at the Auctioneer’s absolute discretion be put up again and resold.

(a) Neither the Seller nor the Auctioneer are responsible for the correctness of any statement as to the authorship, origin, date, age, attribution, genuineness or provenance of any lot, or any other errors of description.

(b) Neither the Seller nor the Auctioneer are responsible for any faults or defects in any lot.

7. If a Buyer fails to either to pay, take away, or arrange collection or delivery, the Auctioneer shall be entitled at their absolute discretion and without prejudice to any other right or remedies to exercise one or more of the following rights:

(a) To issue proceedings against the Buyer to recover the full amount due, together with the costs of such proceedings.

(b) Without notice to the Buyer to resell the lot or cause it to be resold by public or private sale. Any deficiency in the purchase price attending such resale (after giving credit for any payment and after deducting full costs incurred in connection with the lot) to be made good by the defaulting Buyer, and any surplus to the Seller.

(c) To store the lot or cause it to be stored whether at their own premises or elsewhere at the sole expense of the Buyer, and to release the lot only after payment in full of the purchase price, the accrued cost of removal, storage and insurance (if any) and all other costs incurred in connection with the lot.

(d)A storage charge of £5 per lot per day will apply to lots not collected within TEN DAYS of the Sale.

(e) To reject at any future Auction any bids made by the Buyer or on his behalf

Condition 8 also applies to Post Auction Sales

8. The property in a lot shall not pass to the Buyer until he/she has paid the purchase price in full, but the lot shall be at the Buyer’s risk in all respects from the fall of the hammer. The Auctioneer shall be entitled to a lien on any lot sold until the purchase price is paid in full by the Buyer.

9. We will be pleased to execute bids on behalf of intending buyers. Lots will be purchased as cheaply as permitted by other bids and reserves. Bids must be submitted before the sale commences and should be entered on the forms provided. Neither the Auctioneer nor his employees shall be liable for any neglect or default in executing such bids.

10. Purchasers of electrical or mechanical items are advised to have the items checked by a qualified electrician or mechanic before using them. The Auctioneer shall not be liable for injury caused by or arising from the use of such goods.

12. Payment by Bank Transfer

Should you have an interest in entering an item/ contents in our next auction, please email enquiries@internationalauctions.co.uk with as much information as you can, a member of our team will contact you. We can assess on a no-obligation basis. We offer a Personal, Confidential, Professional and discreet service made to order. Our valuation fees are discussed and agreed in advance. Valuations for Probate, Insurance Purposes and Valuations for family Division.

IMPORTANT NOTES

Online Bidding

Deliveries

You only pay what we pay, with no hidden fees.

PLEASE NOTE

All Items Sold as seen - No Warranty on any items unless stated.

All Electrical Items are sold as parts and should be certified by a Qualified Electrician before use.

All Measurements in the Catalogue are approximate.

Payment- Bank Transfer, Bank details will be provided at the bottom of your invoice. We can also provide you with a payment link on request, most credit and debit cards can be used via this method.

Please note, some items may be applicable to VAT, please check each lot which will highlight the buyer fees.

Appraisal Available on Request - All Items are Unchecked/Untested Raw Returns, Auctioned as Salvage Unless Stated. Everything sells as-is with no guarantee or warranty expressed or implied. Inspection prior to bidding is strongly recommended. Item descriptions may not accurately reflect the condition or contents of an item. No warranty, guarantee, condition, service/installation, subscription, or trial is included in the purchase. The condition of auction items is entirely the responsibility of the winning bidder. Please Contact a Member of Our Team For More Information, Viewing Available - Mon/Thurs/Fri @ Accrington and Tues/Fri @ Huddersfield.

