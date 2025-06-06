After A Year Of False Starts, Wildly Popular Tokyo Pizzeria PST Finally Opening In S’pore (2025)

Advertisement
Advertisement
In 8days.sg food ed Florence Fong’s opinion, PST, helmed by cool chef Tsubasa Tamaki, is probably Tokyo’s best Neapolitan-style pizzeria. Just ask customers like Justin Bieber and Jeff Bezos.
If you’re jaded by the proliferation of artisanal pizzerias and are tempted to roll your eyes at the promise of yet another faux ‘famous’ brand opening in Singapore — you might wanna hold those eyeballs. PST, aka Pizza Studio Tamaki in Tokyo, is coming to town on 10 June. And it’s not only famous for real, it’s probably 8days.sg’s food editor’s favourite Neapolitan-style pizzeria in Tokyo. Squeal.
And you heard it here first.
No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from8days.sg.
View this post on InstagramSee AlsoGE2025: A firm handshake and the fight is on in Punggol GRCMedia scrutinise if it's Trent’s last 'big moment' after 'telling' reactionBooks Kinokuniya to open a new outlet at Raffles City in AugustGE2025: PAP retains Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC with no contest; first walkover since 2011
Famous diners include Justin Bieber, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Bezos and tennis star Naomi Osaka, among others, Tamaki tells us.
Listen Now
Advertisement
Japanese Chef Opens ‘Tokyo Neapolitan-Style’ Pizzeria In S’pore, Pies From $30 To $40
Zazz Chef Makes Comeback With Casual NYC-Style Pizzeria, Pies Now From $12
Hawker Food
Popular Bukit Timah Pizza Hawkers Say Biz Dropped 30% After Move To Interim Food Centre
Advertisement
Shopping
Home Matters
$400 Climate Vouchers: What To Buy, Where To Spend Them, And Best Deals On Eligible Household Products
Home Matters
What's Buzzing
Iconic Looks To Re-Create For Lady Gaga’s Singapore Concerts In May 2025 — Costumes, Make-Up, Accessories From $2
Expand to read the full story
Subscribe to the 8days weekly e-newsletter to receive thelatest entertainment, celebrity, food and lifestyle news!
By clicking Subscribe, I consent to the
Terms & Conditions!
I consent to the use of my personal data by Mediacorp and the Mediacorp group of companies (collectively “Mediacorp”) to send me notices, information, promotions and updates including marketing and advertising materials in relation to Mediacorp’s goods and services and those of third party organisations selected by Mediacorp, and for research and analysis, including surveys and polls.
Want More? Check These Out
Brutally Honest Review Of 10 Sausage Buns, From Cheapest To Priciest
Childhood Favourite Milo From The Milo Van Now Available In Sachet Form
Watch
00:59
Hawker Wahyu Ning has been serving her super sedap Surabaya-style nasi ayam penyet for the past 16 years. The secret to why her food is so good? She says: "I cook from the heart, sprinkled with verses of love!" #8dayseathawker #8dayseat #ayampenyet #indonesian #hawker #wheretoeat #sgfood #sgfoodie
01:07
This is not bak chor mee but Malaysian-style 'zhu rou fen' - pork noodles that come with a robust bowl of flavourful broth and chunks of fried minced pork! #8dayseathawker #8dayseat #sghawker #sgfoodie #Legacyporknoodles #porknoodle #zhuroufen
01:08
Influencer Lukey Chan opened a kid-friendly cafe called Pasta Papa, where diners can wear a chef’s uniform and cook their own pasta! And for those who can’t cook, there are chefs here to save you lah! 👨🍳🍝 #8dayseat #pastapapa #diypasta #lukeychan #cafe #carbonara #localfood #sgfoodie #sgfood #kidsfriendly
01:28
Watch Uncle Razali work his magic with lower-sodium salt and spices to serve up tasty Malay dishes, with a healthier twist! #LessSaltMoreTaste #hpbsg #8dayseat #eatclean
01:28
Watch Uncle Razali work his magic with lower-sodium salt and spices to serve up tasty Malay dishes, with a healthier twist! #LessSaltMoreTaste #hpbsg #8dayseat #eatclean
01:29
Popular influencer @lukeychan6 has opened a pasta cafe because of… gym?! He also shares one tip for bros everywhere to impress your girl ❤️🍝 #8dayseat #pastapapa #diypasta #lukeychan #cafe #carbonara #localfood #sgfoodie #sgfood
01:30
Iconic Geylang Cantonese zi char restaurant Sik Wai Sin lives on with second-gen owner Steven Chai taking over his father's business, as the late Mr Chai's dying wish was for his famous eatery to continue operating. #8dayseat #eatfirst #localfood #sgfood #sgfoodie #cantonesefood #steamdishes #geylang
01:11
Legendary Cantonese zi char institution Sik Wai Sin closed briefly, but second-gen owner Steven Chai has reopened his father’s famous restaurant at the same location in Geylang, serving the same tightly curated menu — just 13 dishes — that the late Mr Chai was well-known for. #8dayseat #eatfirst #localfood #sgfood #sgfoodie #cantonesefood #steamdishes #geylang
01:28
Here's the tea on making better bubble tea choices: Limit milk, sugar and toppings = authentic tea flavours ✨ Who knew healthier choices could taste this good?🧋#healthy #lesssweet #bubbletea #eachacup #lowsugaroptions #lowsugar #lowerinsugar #8dayseat
00:54
At his heaviest, Ray, the owner of vegan restaurant iVegan, weighed 95kg and struggled with health issues. Through mindful eating, he achieved a healthy weight of 70kg. Now, Ray is passionate about sharing delicious healthier food with others. He believes in showcasing the natural flavours of the ingredients and does this by using lower-sodium salt, sauces and seasonings. Learn more about Ray's journey to healthier eating! #LessSaltMoreTaste #hpbsg #8dayeat #ivegan #healthyfood #vegan #eathealthy #lowersodium #vegetarian
01:12
Karen Pan is the 2nd-gen owner of Goldleaf Restaurant, which was such a beloved supper spot that even superstars like Teresa Teng dropped by for the Taiwanese-style sweet potato porridge served with comfort dishes like braised pork and steamed fish! #8days #goldleaf #buffet #Taiwaneseporridge #restaurant #porridge#geylang #localfood #sgfoodie
01:28
This couple running Twenty6 Gusto House proves that it doesn't take a lot of salt and sauces to create tasty and flavourful western cuisine! Consuming too much salt can lead to health risks such as high blood pressure and heart disease. To help their customers manage their sodium intake, the couple switched to lower-sodium salt, and use herbs and spices instead to bring out the natural flavours and freshness of their dishes. #LessSaltMoreTaste #hpbsg #8dayseat #eatclean
You May Also Like
Content is loading...