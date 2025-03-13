After Having It For A Week, We Never Want To Be Without It: 31 Products Under $20 That Truly Make A Difference (2025)

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and itspublishingpartners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.
byby Ellie Jane RudyBuzzFeed Contributor, by Katy HermanBuzzFeed Contributor
1. Helpfulfaucet extendersso your little one can wash their hands all on their own and feel all grown up without needing your help.
Promising review: "Before I knew a thing like this existed, I spent the time it took to wash my squirming kiddo's hands one at a time wondering how long it was going to take for his arms to grow enough to reach the faucet. I'm so glad I have this thing now! The setup is just taking it out of the box and stretching the rubber part around the faucet; took two seconds plus some time to adjust to the best angle. Now I can wash my 15-month-old's hands at the same time, and the whole process is much faster and easier. He liked it right away too! A bit too much honestly. The worst part about this product is my toddler grabbing it and trying to use it as a water launcher, but that has been easy enough to avoid. The little rubber part pivots a bit so there is flexibility in how you wrap it around your faucet and what angle the water comes out of the chute, but it doesn't pivot THAT much, so as other reviews have mentioned, it won't work with upward-angled faucets." —Michelle G.
Get a set of two from Amazon for $10.79.
2. A tub ofThe Pink Stuffthat's so effective at removing tough stains, you might just want to throw out all your other cleaning products. I kid you not; this can clean all kinds of surfaces. Kitchen counter? Oven door? Bath tiles? This *pink magic* can do it all!
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $5.49.
3. AFlip It! bottle emptying kit, so you can get all the precious product out of those pesky pump bottles. Whether it's soap or lotion, you'll never waste another ~flipping~ drop of product again.
Just make sure it's a bottle that can actually be squeezed, since this won't work with totally solid bottles.
Promising review: "Life-altering.I will never fight with a pump bottle again. As soon as it gets difficult to pump anything out of any bottle, I will waste no time in 'flipping it.' I'm so glad someone created this. Upside-down bottles are such a small annoyance in life, but this simple solution really means a lot. 100% worth the price." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of two stands and six adapters from Amazon for $15.99(also available in one- and six-packs).
4. A spa-worthyexfoliating mittto get rid of all that dry, crusty skin that has been building up over the course of the winter. This thing will leave you feeling as smooth as a dolphin.
Promising review: "Let me start by saying, I never knew that I was a walking, living, breathing mummy zombie lady. The first time I used this glove, I soaked in the bath to get my skin nice and prepped. I whipped that thing out expecting a bit of skin to fluff off, but what ensued was 30 minutes straight of scrubbing skin off that had built up since I was a toddler. I swore at one point I found old Band-Aid goo that had been buried under years of dead skin. OK, maybe that's not true, but with the amount of dead skin that came off my body, it could have been! I finally finished removing my snake skin and began draining the bathtub. What was left was like a scene from a horror movie. The entire bottom of the bathtub couldn't be seen because of the numerous chunks of dead skin clinging to it. That's not counting what went down the drain. I can only imagine that the creatures down there will one day rise to hunt me down and eat me because they gained an affinity for the taste of my flesh. I had to take an extra 15 minutes to clean my bathtub due to the gray, zombie skin that refused to be rinsed away. In other words, if you don't want to be a mummy or zombie person, this glove is your ticket to the living realm. Buy the glove; join the living — thank me later." —Shannon Graham
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5. AnOrly Bonder base coatthat will keep your gorgeous manicures intact for days and days so you don't have to repaint them quite so often.
Promising review: "JUST BUY IT. This stuff is amazing. Prior to using this, my nails would last two, AT MOST three days without chipping. Now that I use this as a base coat, my manicures last at least a week with no major chipping. The very edge or tip might become worn down a little, but it's definitely not noticeable. I could probably keep them looking decent for two weeks if I added another coat of topcoat and was a little more careful with them. I was skeptical about buying this at first because I wasn't sure that a base coat would make much of a difference in the longevity of my manicure. I thought the secret to lasting nails mostly depended on the topcoat used, but I was wrong. Doing my nails is a lot more fun now that I don't have to worry about chipping after two days!" —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $9.49.
6. A draft stopperbecause it's still cold out and you don't want your heating bills to go through the roof. This will help seal the warmth in, so you can stay nice and toasty inside. It has a built-in adhesive which makes it easy to stick to your door and you can also customize the length depending on the size of the entry way.
Promising review: "Why did I wait so long? I've been struggling with door stoppers and/or rolled-up rugs to keep the cold air out. Finally got tired of how unattractive it was to have a rolled blanket in front of the door, but none of the regular door stoppers worked very well and got all bunched up. After researching ways to keep the cold air from coming in under the door, I came upon this under-door seal. Decided to try it, and so happy. It was so easy, and it looks so nice. You can't really tell it's there, and so far it's stopped cold air. Just got it today, but from what I can tell it looks like it will stay put for a while, and if not they included some extra tacks that could be used, but the glued strip seems pretty strong. I highly recommend it, and the price is so reasonable." —Nancy H.
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+(available in four colors).
7. A genius device that sticks right on your (or your kid's or pet's) pill bottle so you never have to wonder again, "Wait, did I take my medication today?"
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I love it. This is a lifesaver! I’ve been looking for something like this for years. I always forget 10 minutes later if I actually took my medicine or just put it down. I’ve tried so many different ways, making marks on the bottle, making stickers, and other pill containers. None ever work. And pill containers are so bulky when I only need one pill." —Niki
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $19.99(available in two colors).
8. An impressivepeanut butter knifeso you can get every last drop of peanut butter out of the jar without getting your hands all sticky and making a huge mess.
Promising review: "It will save your life! Give you wings! Make you taller! More handsome! It will reverse male-pattern baldness!! It will teach your dog to behave! Has been known to bring feuding families back to an amicable place of respect and love! Your glass will always be half full! You will suddenly find yourself only grabbing on-sale items when grocery shopping (by accident even!). Just having one PB-Jife in the household has been noted as a confirmed good luck charm and beacon for positivity and fortune to befall you!* Two days on Amazon Prime later, and here I am full of life, typing this with my CLEAN HANDS AND KNUCKLES! After just scraping the bottom of a big ol' peanut butter jar out in two seconds effortlessly. It might look big and awkward (it's a monster of a one-use tool), but seriously,if you have an intense dislike for getting PB on your fingertips dealing with jars — this is the solution you've been looking for. Long live PB-Jife.
*Will not do anything in that first paragraph. I'm sorry." —CW
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
9. An incredibly helpful blind spot mirrorif you're maybe not the best driver (like me) and could use a little extra help staying safe on the roads.
It comes with an optional adjustable swivel base!
Promising review: "I got this on awhimthat it would improve my driving experience, and it has significantly. I did not attach the swivel base as others had mentioned in these reviews, and my experience has been great. Lets you see your blind spot pretty well. Where it really shines is parking and backing up; it gives a ton more visibility." —Stork
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $6.99(available in six shapes).
10. Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30, a vegan and cruelty-free formula specifically designed for folks with darker skin who don't want that nasty white cast left behind that's common in many other sunscreens.
Promising review: "I love this sunscreen! It was recommended by several people on a skincare fanatics group. It blends right in and leaves no white cast. It leaves my skin with a dewy look, but not greasy. I’ve used it on my face and body. I’ll be purchasing this again — great value!" —Trin
Get it from Target for $17.99.
11. Amoisture meteryou can just pop in the (indoor or outdoor) soil to make sure you're watering your plants often enough and don't accidentally kill them. (We've all been there.)
Promising review: "Who knew that one needs an accurate way to measure soil moisture levels? I saw a gardening expert using one of these, and it clicked. Earlier this summer I asked a friend why so many plants die so easily, and she said the number one problem is over-watering. Well, no more. I've only had this for a month, but my plants are looking perky and happy. So far this appears to be accurate, and I now feel more confident investing in more houseplants. Very easy to use, and no special care required." —empower7
Get it from Amazon for $7.97+(available in three colors).
12. A small-but-mightypet hair scraperso you can defuzz furniture, clothing, and carpet in case you've forgotten what color your couch is since it's so covered in hair.
Promising review: "My family drove from Wisconsin to Washington with our yellow Lab. I didn't think my van would ever be the same again. I bought this tool and was super skeptical, but I was desperate. THIS TOOL LEFT ME SPEECHLESS!!!! After finishing (it did take a bit of time; the tool is small), my floors and seats of my van look BRAND-NEW!!! I would pay triple the amount I paid for this tool. I've never seen anything like it! We own a pretty heavy duty shop vacuum, and it didn't even scratch the surface. We also tried every type of pet/lint roller we could find, and nothing came close. This tool will blow your mind! After cleaning out our van, I immediately messaged all friends and family with pets (yes, it really is that good!). Don't waste any more time or money on other products. This simple tool will do a better job than you could ever imagine! A MUST-own for any pet owner!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
13. A beyond satisfying three-step cradle cap kit that includes a sponge, brush, and comb (plus a storage stand for them) to gently remove nasty dead skin from your little one's sweet, sweet head.
Read more about cradle cap — aka seborrheic dermatitis — at Seattle Children’s and the American Academy of Dermatology.
Promising review: "Take my money. This works. It just does. It will work for you — there’s no way your baby’s cradle cap will win this war. Granted my 3-month-old didn’t have the worst case of it, but I used this system once. One time. All of the crusty gunk was removed by the comb of wonders. Had to clean it off three times during the bath. Which was very gratifying. It’s like popping a zit. I only got to experience the joy once, because that was all it took. Cradle cap is gone." —Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $14.39.
14. An amazingautomatic spinning makeup brush cleaner and dryer, so you can finally clean the same brushes you've been using since 2017. Just put soap and water in the jar, attach the right size "collar" (there are eight, so together they can fit almost any brush) to the spinner, and let them spin to get rid of excess product that has been building up.
Get the required AAA batteries here.
Promising review: "I usually don’t write reviews, but this is a game-changer! I bought this with very low expectations. I didn’t think it would clean the brushes, but I heard these devices are great for drying brushes. This cleaned my brushes and dries them in no time. This is probably my greatest Amazon purchase to date." —Dianna K.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+(available in two colors).
15. A pair ofexfoliating foot peel bootiesyou just pop on for an hour to watch all that dead skin fall away. Flip-flop season will be here before you know it, so might as well get your stompers ready now!
Promising review: "I've worked retail for almost 30 years and it takes a toll on your feet. I recently had a deep crack develop in my heel and it hurt badly. After weeks of pampering my feet, the crack healed. I really needed a pedicure but I was afraid of the salon using the cheese grater thing on my freshly mended heel. I opted for this instead to hopefully shed some of the hardened skin first. IT IS NOTHING SHORT OF A MIRACLE. After one application, my feet are beautiful and smooth! It feels so nice to get rid of all of that old, hard skin. Seriously, just buy this. It's amazing and so easy. Plus, you get two applications. I'm saving the second one and will do that one in a couple of months." —Beth
Get two pairs from Amazon for $13.99+(available in three scents).
16. A pair ofAirPods-compatible hooksin case you're sick of your headphones flying out when you're on the run. These will make sure they stay put and you don't lose your beloved AirPods.
Promising review: "The hooks are comfortable and solve the problem of the earbuds falling out over and over again. An unexpected benefit is that the Pods can sit gently on the ear; no need to shove them inside to secure them. I can barely feel the Pods or the hooks. Glad I found these…They solve all problems. And I can wear my glasses while wearing them. Great price, too." —TutorMaven
Get them from Amazon for $9.99+(available in four colors).
17. A multi-surface pet stain and odor eliminatorthat's so helpful if you don't want your house to smell like a urinal after pet accidents. My 12-year-old dog has a health condition that makes her pee all the time, and this spray has been a total game-changer for when she has accidents inside.
This stuff is from a small, family-run business, and you can use it on floors, clothes, carpets, furniture, and pretty much anything else. Check out BuzzFeed's full .
Promising review: "This is magic! These pics were taken over the course of about 35 minutes [editor's note: see the review images above]. These are year-old stains! I’m sold." —Joshua Hurston Hall
Get it from Amazon for $19.31.
18. Ashirt-folding board,because maybe Sheldon Cooper was on to something. This wonder will make folding clothes more satisfying and fun (a low bar, I know) and get your tees and other garments folded so well that they'll actually take up less space.
Promising review: "My first reaction? 'Why did I buy this?' Then I opened the box and wasn't too convinced about the way it looked, as some edges look like they would quickly snap with use. Then I gave it a try with a couple of shirts I had just washed, and next thing you know I simply had to do my entire drawer! Everything folds so pretty, neat, and easy. I still couldn't believe it, so I ended up organizing our bedsheets and towels. I am amazed at how much of a game changer this is. Must try! Am in love with how beautiful it left my clothes." —Jesus Antonio Vedia
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+(available in five colors).
19. A beyond convenient document clip that attaches to your monitor via a Command Strip and can hold up to 30 sheets of paper for you to easily reference when studying, transcribing, or doing any other task. No more glancing up and down constantly and losing your place, which means you'll get things done faster.
Promising review: "This simple item has made my life easier. It is extremely easy to install and use. It has increased my productivity in the office when referring to a hard document. When not in use, you can easily hide it behind your screen. It has two options to hold paper: one that you can just stick in and the other to clip on several documents." —Elee the Lawyer
Get it from Amazon for $12.66.
20. Aportable, digital luggage scaleif you've ever waited to weigh your bag at the airport only to realize you're 4 pounds over so then you have to carry your MASSIVE size 10 Dr. Martens platform sandals in your purse for the whole flight.
Promising review: "Works as described! It was practically right on, and I will not travel without it when I have the possibility of checking a bag in. I just slip this into my carry-on or tote. No more wondering and guessing how much my bag weighs! It’s small and feels pretty sturdy. I like how it’s a strap with a hook versus the others that just have a hook. I also like that you can change the unit measurement no matter where you’re traveling to. Bonus: It even tells you the temperature." —CarinnMay
Get it from Amazon for $10.82+ (available in six colors).
21. A set ofWad-Freedetanglers that'll help prevent your sheets from tangling up in the washer and dryer. Your bedding will be less wrinkly *and* dry faster in the process. Where have these been your whole laundry-doing life?!?
Amazon
Promising review:"This product has changed my world! Washing and drying my sheets is a breeze! The sheets are not bundled up in the washer, and they also dry quickly with no wrinkles! Do yourself a huge favor and try Wad-Free! You will not regret it! Thank you, Wad-Free, for making this chore simple and making washing my sheets a fun, easy breezy experience! I love them!!! I purchased a backup pair too. Blessings!" —just cruisin'!
Get a set of two from Amazon for$19.99(also available in a four-pack).
22. A cuteduck spout coverto help prevent kiddos from burning themselves or bumping their heads on the faucet, and the beak even has an opening for perfect bubble bath dispensing! This thing ducking rocks!
Promising review: "Best $9 ever spent for safety. Absolutely perfect. I have the Munchkin Ducky bath mat for my daughter, and now that she's 2, she flops around in the tub like a fish!I'm literally just waiting every time I bathe her for her to smash her head on the faucet. This thing fits absolutely perfectly.I'm not really sure why people said it is easy to take off — I can barely get it off or put it on, for that matter. I had to push and slide with all my might to get it fully onto the faucet, which is good because now I know she can't just rip it off!! The water runs normally; it doesn't spray everywhere. I was worried about it blocking the opening, and it's absolutely perfect to lift up the shower thing. I think this is definitely worth it; it's one of the cheapest on the market. I have a normal faucet that comes in like 90% of tubs, LOL...so if you have a fancy one that might be wide, this doesn't work." —Kayla Boscia
Get it from Amazon for $15.12.
23. Howard Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish and Conditioner, a beeswax and orange oil formula that polishes your wood surfaces while also providing a protective layer to keep it from drying out or fading.
Promising review: "Wow, wow, wow! I love everything about using this product, but holy moly, the result is awesomely breathtaking. There's no explaining how the polish wakes up the wood grain to a natural shine. It's worth every cent. I even ordered a bottle for my cousin. I know. Weird gift, huh? Well, his hobby is repairing and reigniting old, throwaway wood clocks. I can never figure out what to give him. Today, I was polishing my grandfather's clock with this product and ogling over it when it hit me. There's hardly any elbow grease involved; just follow the directions and presto! m.a.g.i.c. ;)" —Beje
Get it from Amazon for $9.04.
24. A must-have, keychain-friendly car escape toolwith a seatbelt cutter and a window breaker in case you are ever in an accident and need to get out of the car ASAP.
Check out this review from an actual firefighter with tips on how to use this tool!
Promising review: "Just had to use one of these that I keep on my keychain. I was first on the scene of a nasty wrong-way crash. The driver and a passenger were stuck inside the vehicle. The doors could not be easily opened (on the driver side) so I pulled out my keys and used this tool to pop out the window. It instantly caused the tempered glass to shatter, and I knocked the excess away with my flashlight before using a knife to cut away at the airbags. The woman survived, and it was incredibly comforting for her to see me face to face and know that she had a way out and that she wasn't stuck. We waited for a little, and paramedics arrived and were able to give everyone the care they needed. This was a real-life scenario, and this product worked. Would absolutely recommend." —Madison
Get it in orange from Amazon for $9.84(available in more colors here).
25. Foot Glidethat'll help prevent blisters, so you don't have to dread breaking in that new pair of shoes you've been dying to wear.
Promising review: "All, I am proud to post that I had just completed the 2018 Boston Marathon in torrential rain and hurricane winds. It’s like when you walk from your car to your house door and you are soaked from head to toe. One of the absolute worst conditions for a marathon. A friend recommended Body and Foot glide. I coated my entire foot, between the toes and all. NO BLISTERS after 26.2 miles in the pouring rain. Sneakers soaked at the start. I cannot rave more about this product. Incredible value to save you a lot of pain. Highly recommended for bad weather, breaking in new shoes, etc." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
26. A simple-yet-brilliant lid organizer with adjustable because you are SICK AND TIRED of NEVER having the matching lids you need for your containers.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it's supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." —S. Hawthorn
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+.
27. An amazingdetangling brushthat over 32,000 people swear by with flexible plastic bristles to help separate 3a–4c hair without leaving your locks frizzy. Plus, you can use it on wet or dry hair! Rejoice!
It's got an adjustable control bar you can use to spread the brush wider depending on the thickness of your hair.
Promising review: "I bought this after watching a YouTube video. I was a little skeptical but curious enough to buy it anyway. This sounded like nothing short of a miracle product. Wash day is not an event that I usually look forward to. Denman brushes, wide-tooth combs, you name it, I've been tortured by it. OH MY GOD!! IT REALLY WORKS!! The instructions are really simple. Brush your hair while holding the brush in a vertical position. After you've finished bushing all of your hair, brush again while holding the brush in a horizontal position. The knots came out with EASE. Strands of hair that were THINKING about forming knots decided to straighten up and fly right. I kept brushing parts that I had already done because I was in disbelief. Detangling took less than 10 minutes. Quite a bit of hair came out, but I've been wearing braids for the last four weeks so that's expected. It was less painful than other brushes too. If you have natural hair and have dreaded wash day for too long, get this brush. You will love it." —Nadine T.
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+(available in five colors).
28. A sheet of 100adhesive, sound-dampening bumpersif you're sick of your noisy roommates slamming drawers closed and making it sound like there was an explosion in your home.
Promising review: "Best thing I have ever bought for my kitchen. Say goodbye to the heinous noise of slamming cabinets. My mother is notorious for just letting go of the cabinets and letting them slam shut, so before she came to visit I installed these and I couldn't have been happier. They keep the noise to a minimum and likely help to improve the longevity of the cabinet doors by reducing the impact. They are easy to install (although time consuming for all the cabinets in the kitchen) and mine have not fallen off after five months of use. When installing, I pressed them onto the cabinet hard for a 30 count before letting go. I think this is required to make them long-lasting. My father installed these at his home after he visited and his fell off because he just placed them on the cabinets like a sticker. After installing a second with the same method I used, he has not had any fall off." —Dave Carlson
Get it from Amazon for$8.58.
29. A Luv Scrubto leave you with skin that's as smooth as a baby's bottom. Inspired by a common grooming routine product used in West Africa, the long and stretchy cloth will exfoliate and make every shower feel like a luxurious spa treatment.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this exfoliator. I got it to remove my self-tan in the spots that never seem to go away (my ankles) and it did amazingly. It removed all of the old tan and buffed away all of the dry skin so it was perfectly prepared for my next application of self-tan. Not to mention, adding soap to it makes the soap lather so well. My husband is now addicted to it as well! I love that it dries completely and cannot be a source of mold when left in the shower caddy like exfoliators I have used before. I love it! Definitely 10/10!!" —kcaudill
Get it from Luv Scrub for$18+(available in nine styles)or Ulta for$18+(available in seven styles).
30. An incrediblepurse-cleaning sticky ball, because at this point, your purse has basically become it's whole own ecosystem because of all the debris that has collected over time. Just pop this in your bag and be amazed how much crud it picks up.
Promising review: "Picks up a lot for being so little.This little ball is genius!! Rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot lint, debris, or even crumbs. Easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash, and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse, this a must-have!!" —dj3biggs
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+(available in five colors).
31. CND SolarOilif you love using press-on nails like I do, but once you take them off, you're left with brittle, split nails that could use some extra love.
Promising review: "I had a problem with my cuticles getting so dry that they would split sometimes, and no matter how many times I put lotion on my hands they would never get moist enough to lay flat like they’re supposed to. My nails were dry and brittle, so I’d end up with one breaking and then have to cut them all back in order to have them the same length. This oil has ended all of that. Now I have to cut them back because they seem to be growing faster. I haven’t had a nail split since the day I started using this oil. It soaks into your cuticles and nails so well. I was really good at using it every day in the beginning, but in the last week I got busy and and only used it twice so I ended up with a split cuticle. That’ll help you remember, right?!?! I got back on track these last two days and the cuticle is healed already. That’s just how moisturizing this stuff is. I highly recommend it!" —mlasorensen
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
