Ahmed Kulaib · 3980 McDowell Drive, Mississauga, ON L5M 6P4 (2025)

Overview

Ahmed Kulaib is a director of a federal corporation created with Corporations Canada, a division of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada.The director's office address is 3980 McDowell Drive, Mississauga, ON L5M 6P4.The corporation name AMK Consultancy Inc..

Business Information

Director NameAhmed Kulaib
Address3980 McDowell Drive
Mississauga
ON L5M 6P4
Corporation NameAMK Consultancy Inc.

Corporation Information

Corporation ID10106984
Current NameAMK Consultancy Inc.
Address3980 McDowell Drive
Mississauga
ON L5M 6P4
Incorporation Date2017-02-15

Location Information

Street Address3980 McDowell Drive
CityMississauga
ProvinceON
Postal CodeL5M 6P4
CountryCanada

Directors in the same location

Director NameAddressCorporation Name
Alkhatab Alrawhani3980 McDowell Drive, Mississauga, ON L5M 6P4Mediumward Inc.

Directors in the same postal code

Director NameAddressCorporation Name
Simerpreet Kaur3984 McDowell Dr, Mississauga, ON L5M 6P4Enso Rentals & Living Inc.
John Ortanez3976 McDowell Drive, Mississauga, ON L5M 6P4Jeo Ontario Inc.
Yin Lu5872 Chessman Crt, Mississauga, ON L5M 6P4Lolomomo Inc.
Parasar Saha5875 Chessman Court, Mississauga, ON L5M 6P4Canadian Quality and Testing Association Inc
Alkhatab Al-Rawhani3980 McDowll Dr., Mississauga, ON L5M 6P4Yemen Organic Foods Incorporated
Ashfaq Muhammad5867 Chessman Court, Mississauga, ON L5M 6P414919866 Canada Inc.
Ali Kulaib3980 Mcdowell DR, Mississauga, ON L5M 6P4Quick Post Courier Inc.
Tino Buntic5869 Swordsman Dr., Mississauga, ON L5M 6P4PlaceMyProduct.com Inc.
Baraa Kulaib3980 McDowell Dr., Mississauga, ON L5M 6P4Yemen Organic Foods Incorporated

Directors in the same postal code

Director NameAddressCorporation Name
Mhd Omar Kannout3710 Bloomington Crescent, Mississauga, ON L5M 0A2Kann Real Estate Media Inc.
Irfan Hamid Fazili27 Callisto Court, Mississauga, ON L5M 0A1Fazili Holding Inc.
Noureen Irfan Fazili27 Callisto Court, Mississauga, ON L5M 0A1Fazili Holding Inc.
Myrna Anagil Leon de Lobo3726 Bloomington Cres, Mississauga, ON L5M 0A29023356 Canada Inc.
Omar Chijani3764 Bloomington Crest., Mississauga, ON L5M 0A2L8-P Inc.
Ali Alaauldeen Salim Al-saedi3721 Bloomington Crescent, Mississauga, ON L5M 0A213208494 Canada Inc.
Paul Ojeikere24 Callisto Court, Miossissauga, ON L5M 0A1Infowyse Business Solutions Inc.
Samiya Drabu35 Callisto Court, Mississauga, ON L5M 0A1Transglobal Resources Inc.
Mir Iftikhar35 Callisto Court, Mississauga, ON L5M 0A1Transglobal Resources Inc.
Jian Ping Li28 Callisto Crt, Mississauga, ON L5M 0A1J & J Real Estate Marketing Group Ltd.
Similar Entities

Directors with similar names

Director NameAddressCorporation Name
Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Tawfik696 Indian Grass Street, Waterloo, ON N2V 0C3FoodKart Ltd.
Radwa Ahmed Wagdy Moussa Ahmed2690 Jamaica Crescent, Windsor, ON N9E 2Z2Comix Technology Inc.
Hamad Kulaib1465 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K2E 5N94157249 Canada Inc.
Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed KhamisVilla 2404, Al Mahaj Amerat, Muscat, 498, PC 130, OmanPhoenix Bioscience Inc.
Ahmed Wael Ahmed Mohamed Ismail3417 Eglinton Avenue West, Mississauga, ON L5M 7W9Sldm International Company Inc.
Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Abdelwahab2440 Wooden Hill Circle, Oakville, ON L6M 4E3Abdelwahab Professional Corporation
Noor Ahmed Ahmed Noory5 brockley dr suite 1506, Toronto, ON M1P 3J2Versatile21 distributions Inc.
Khaled Abdelfattah Ahmed Ahmed Elsayed153 Apache Trail, Toronto, ON M2H 2J19669361 Canada Ltd.
Abeer Kulaib2036 Bergamot Circle, Ottawa, ON K4A 4R2Abirya Corporation
Ahmed Nagar Ahmed Madani87 Avenue Duranceau, Montréal, QC H8R 1M4Okayi Dining Inc.

Improve Information

Do you have more infomration about Ahmed Kulaib? Please fill in the following form.

Dataset Information

This dataset includes over one million directors of businesses and not-for-profits incorporated with Corporations Canada, a division of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada. Corporations Canada is Canada's federal corporate regulator, responsible for administering laws regarding the incorporation of Canadian businesses, except for financial intermediaries.Each director is registered with director name, office address, corporation number, corporate name, corporate office address, etc.

SubjectEconomics and Industry
JurisdictionFederal
Data ProviderCorporations Canada, a division of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada
Sourceopen.canada.ca
AttributionContains information licensed under the Open Government Licence - Canada.

Dataset Details

A corporation is a new legal entity created when incorporating. Directors are responsible for supervising the activities of the corporation and for making decisions regarding those activities, while officers are responsible for the day-to-day operation of the corporation.The number of directors is specified in the articles of incorporation, and there must be at least one director, elected at the shareholders' meeting by a majority of votes of shareholders. Directors are allowed, but not required unless by articles, to hold shares of a corporation where they are directors.

At least 25 percent of the directors of a corporation must be resident Canadians. Corporations operating in sectors subject to ownership restrictions (such as airlines and telecommunications) or corporations in certain cultural sectors (such as book retailing, video or film distribution) must have a majority of resident Canadian directors.The duties and liabilities of directors and officers are prescribed under the Canada Business Corporations Act (CBCA), and other federal, and provincial or territorial statutes or court decisions.The duty of care requires that the directors and officers must exercise at least the level of care and diligence that a reasonable person would exercise in similar circumstances act honestly at all times, in good faith and in the best interests of the corporation, as opposed to their own personal interests.Directors and officers must always remain informed about the corporation's activities, ensure that the corporation's activities are legal and in the best interests of the corporation.

Information about federal corporations is public information, including the names and addresses of corporation's directors, as required by corporate laws that govern federal corporations.This applies even after a corporation has been dissolved, amalgamated or discontinued. Corporate information is made public to help people, like investors, financial institutions and other stakeholders, make timely and informed decisions about corporations, and let people know who is responsible for the corporation.Information and documents filed are not removed from the corporate records even when new information or documents are filed, including documents previously filed, filed for previous years or filed by mistake. Corporate laws require the public disclosure of this information.

