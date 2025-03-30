AI Blemish Remover for Free - AI Ease (2025)

Skip to content
Remove Face Blemishes in One Click
Have you lost confidence when you see your face covered by blemishes, whether scars from sunburns or injuries or pimples and freckles due to hormones and diet? It’s too late to adjust your daily routine. You can use an online face editor to remove all the blemishes with realistic and natural results.
Empowered by top-notch algorithms, our AI blemish remover can intelligently recognize sunburns, scars, acne, freckles, dark spots, etc. on your face and seamlessly remove them in seconds, resulting in clean and pristine skin with an authentic touch. It’s free, automatic, and powerful. Enjoy it now!
Remove Blemishes Now
Instant & Flawless Face Pimple Remover
Pimples are a common skin condition caused by an unhealthy diet, irregular routine, depression, inadequate facial cleansing, and other factors. Do you want to hide these imperfections when posting a selfie or a portrait? You’ve come to the right place!
Our free blemish remover trains models on a huge number of image datasets and smartly analyzes diverse collections of skin conditions. Thus, it can precisely detect and remove pimples from your face and give you soft and supple skin in less than 10 seconds. Look no further; embark on an instant skin retouching journey!
Remove Blemishes Now
Remove Spots From Faces With a Breeze
Are you concerned about the prominent dark spots on your face caused by hormonal changes as you age? While it’s true that no one can stay young and flawless forever, there’s no need to feel discouraged. You can use a photo retouching tool to remove these dark spots with a natural-looking result.
Often, AI Ease can automatically help you eliminate spots and freckles. However, it may only sometimes catch the finer details. In such cases, you can use the brush tool to manually select and refine the areas for more precise blemish removal.
Remove Blemishes Now
Confidently Share Your Portraits Anywhere You Like
The camera’s high-definition lens reveals the true condition of your skin, highlighting any imperfections. If you prefer not to display these details in your photos, consider using our face blemish remover to smooth out distractions. This way, you can confidently share your flawless portrait on social media or use it as an avatar on platforms like WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Discord. You can still present authentic headshots while keeping your skin looking its best.
Remove Blemishes Now
How to Remove Blemishes on Face With AI?
1. Upload Your Photo
First, upload your selfie or portrait to our online face editor. JPG, JPEG, PNG, BMP, and WebP formats are supported.
2. AI Retouch
Then, AI will automatically detect and remove blemishes, such as pimples, acne, dark spots, and freckles, from your face in seconds.
3. Manual Retouch
Alternatively, you can use the brush tool to manually select the face blemish area and remove it more accurately.
4. Download and Share
Once you’re happy with the result, click the “Download” button to export the high-quality image and share it with friends and family.
Remove Blemishes Now
