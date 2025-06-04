Aids for Getting In and Out of the Bath | Victorian Plumbing (2025)

- home
aids for getting in the bath
By Sarah
6th Mar 2023
5 mins read
Bathroom Ideas
For many people, getting in and out of the bathtub can be a difficult and dangerous task, especially for those with mobility issues. Fortunately, there are several aids available that can make the process much easier and safer.
In this article, we'll take a look at 3 of the most helpful aids for getting in and out of the bathtub.
1. Bath lifts
Bath lifts are devices that use a motor to lower and raise the user into and out of the bathtub. They work by using a chair-like seat that the user sits in and then lowers into the bathtub. This allows the user to safely get in and out of the bath without having to step over the side of the tub or put pressure on their legs. Bath lifts can also be adjusted to different heights, making them suitable for a wide range of users.
On the downside, bath lifts tend to be very expensive and many homeowners rule these out when setting out an initial budget for their bathroom renovation.
2. Grab bars
Grab bars are sturdy handrails that can be installed on the walls next to or above your bathtub or around your bathroom to provide extra support and stability when getting in and out of the tub. They come in a variety of sizes and styles, and can be placed wherever you need them for added safety and peace of mind. Grab bars are especially useful for those with balance issues, as they provide a stable surface to hold on to while getting in and out of the bathtub.
Some bathtubs come with grip handles and extra safety features, like slip-resistent tread patterns, built into their design. These offer further assistance when getting in and out of the bathtub.
3. Transfer benches
Transfer benches are benches that are placed outside of the bathtub, allowing the user to sit down and then slide into the bathtub on a seat that extends over the side of the tub. This makes it much easier and safer to get in and out of the bath, as the user does not have to step over the side of the tub or put pressure on their legs. Transfer benches come in a variety of styles and materials, and can be adjusted to different heights to suit the needs of the user.
Transfer benches can, however, be a little cumbersome, taking up precious space, especially in smaller bathrooms.
Other alternatives
If the aids listed above still don't offer a complete solution for you or your loved one, there are other options to consider.
First off, for those who can do without their tub, swapping a bath for a shower is a relatively easy switch. A walk in shower enclosure offers easy access, with low level shower trays that fit into the footprint of a standard sized bath. Better still, a walk in shower or wet room setup means completely level access throughout with no lips, trip hazards or doors to negotiate.
Secondly, for those who wish to continue enjoying a long, luxurious soak, walk-in baths are a great option. Containing a side door (that forms a completely watertight seal when closed) for easy access, walk-in baths cost less than you'd think, offering complete independence for you or your loved one. If you like the flexibility of choosing between a bath and shower, you'll even find walk-in shower baths. A great option for shared households.
Conclusion
In conclusion, there are several helpful aids available for getting in and out of the bathtub, including bath lifts, grab bars and transfer benches. By using one or more of these aids, you can make the process of getting in and out of the bath much easier and safer, regardless of your mobility level. There are also alternatives to the traditional bath set-up, including walk-in baths and walk in showers, which allow the user to enjoy the same experience without having to negotiate any obstructions.
So, if you or a loved one is struggling with getting in and out of the bathtub, consider investing in one of these helpful aids—or alternatives—today.
At Victorian Plumbing, you'll find a whole range of products, aimed at making your bathroom both stylish and accessible. From grab rails and shower seats to walk-in baths and easy-to-use showers, our Assisted Living collection is high in quality and designed with safety in mind.
Sarah
Sarah is one of our resident bathroom experts here at Victorian Plumbing. She loves writing helpful bathroom design and DIY articles, as well as detailed buying guides.
