Aids for Getting In and Out of the Bath | Victorian Plumbing (2025)

In this article, we'll take a look at 3 of the most helpful aids for getting in and out of the bathtub.

1. Bath lifts

Bath lifts are devices that use a motor to lower and raise the user into and out of the bathtub. They work by using a chair-like seat that the user sits in and then lowers into the bathtub. This allows the user to safely get in and out of the bath without having to step over the side of the tub or put pressure on their legs. Bath lifts can also be adjusted to different heights, making them suitable for a wide range of users.

On the downside, bath lifts tend to be very expensive and many homeowners rule these out when setting out an initial budget for their bathroom renovation.

2. Grab bars

Grab bars are sturdy handrails that can be installed on the walls next to or above your bathtub or around your bathroom to provide extra support and stability when getting in and out of the tub. They come in a variety of sizes and styles, and can be placed wherever you need them for added safety and peace of mind. Grab bars are especially useful for those with balance issues, as they provide a stable surface to hold on to while getting in and out of the bathtub.