Aids for Using the Bath | Age Care Bathrooms (2025)

January 20, 2025
As we get older, many people need help getting in and out of the bath. This can be distressing without the means to do it independently. As the UK’s number one provider in mobility bathrooms, we feel strongly about giving the elderly and those with mobility issues the self-sufficiency to enjoy the comforts of a nice, hot soak. Many options are available such as walk-in showers and wet rooms, as well as quick and effective ways to adjust existing traditional baths. Let’s go through some of the most popular aids to help you get in and out of the bath.
Support Rails
One of the most fundamental pieces of equipment for getting in and out of the bath is rails. These come in many different sizes, shapes, and angles and can be placed on walls at heights that suit the specific user. Some come with specialised grips, so it’s even easier to support yourself when the support rail is wet.
These versatile aids can also be fitted to the bath with clamps to avoid any drilling if preferred. With proper guidance and installation by a qualified tradesman, these rails are unobtrusive and can even match your bathroom’s design.
Installation tips
- Choose the right spot: Install rails where support is most needed and at a comfortable height for easy grip.
- Use quality materials: Select rust-resistant, durable rails with textured grips for wet conditions.
- Secure wall mounting: Anchor rails to wall studs or use heavy-duty anchors; check alignment with a spirit level.
- Opt for clamp-on rails: For non-drilling options, follow manufacturer instructions and avoid overtightening clamps.
- Consult a professional: Hire a tradesperson for permanent installations
- Test for stability: Apply pressure to ensure the rail is secure and safe.
Types of rails
- Wall-mounted rails: Perfect for permanent support in fixed positions.
- Clamp-on rails: Ideal for renters or those seeking non-permanent solutions.
- Adjustable rails: Provide flexibility for multiple users or changing needs.
Bath Seats
Bath seats are an excellent aid for individuals who need additional support while bathing. They provide a safe, secure surface to sit on, reducing the need to lower yourself fully into the bath. Available in various styles, including fixed-height and adjustable options, these seats cater to different user needs.
Lightweight and easy to move, bath seats are a practical choice for those seeking a temporary or portable solution. Many models feature slip-resistant bases or suction cups for added safety and stability.
Installation tips
- Choose the right style: Select a seat that fits securely in your bath and suits the user’s height and weight requirements.
- Ensure stability: Test the seat’s non-slip features or suction cups to ensure they grip the bath surface firmly.
- Position correctly: Place the seat centrally in the bath to maximise balance and support.
- Check adjustments: If using an adjustable seat, ensure all settings are securely locked before use.
- Safety test: Sit on the seat before bathing to confirm it remains stable under weight.
Types of bath seats
- Fixed bath seats: Provide a stable, non-adjustable surface for users who need a permanent option.
- Adjustable bath seats: Allow customisation of height and positioning for added comfort and flexibility.
- Bath boards with seats: Combine a flat surface with a seating option, ideal for those transitioning into the bath.
Bath steps
Bath steps are a very straightforward piece of equipment. They are exterior apparatuses that can be permanent or portable. The steps provide a sturdy, elevated platform, making it easier to lift your legs over the bath’s edge. Many models feature slip-resistant surfaces and rubberised feet for added safety.
Designed to suit various needs, bath steps are available at different heights and can often be stacked to create a customised solution. Their lightweight construction makes them easy to move and store when not in use.
Installation tips
- Choose a non-slip model: Opt for steps with textured surfaces or rubber grips for stability on wet floors.
- Check height requirements: Select steps that align with your bath’s height for a safe and comfortable transition.
- Position carefully: Place the step on a flat, even surface to prevent wobbling.
- Stack securely: If using stackable steps, ensure they lock firmly together to avoid shifting.
- Test stability: Stand on the step to confirm it feels secure and doesn’t move during use.
Types of Bath Steps
- Single-height steps: Simple, one-level steps suitable for most baths.
- Stackable steps: Customisable options that allow you to adjust the height by stacking multiple units.
- Steps with handles: Additional built-in support for users needing extra stability.
Upgrade to a Mobility Bathroom
We understand that transitioning to a more user-friendly bathroom can be deflating for some. Needing assistance when getting out of the bath is natural and nothing to feel ashamed of. At Age Care Bathrooms, we offer tailored solutions to upgrade any bathroom for those who need it, providing stylish and practical solutions to make bathing as easy and natural as it should be.
Get in touch today for a free quote, and we can discuss any bathroom renovations, big or small.
