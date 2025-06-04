Aids for Using the Bath | Age Care Bathrooms (2025)

Bath steps

Bath steps are a very straightforward piece of equipment. They are exterior apparatuses that can be permanent or portable. The steps provide a sturdy, elevated platform, making it easier to lift your legs over the bath’s edge. Many models feature slip-resistant surfaces and rubberised feet for added safety.

Designed to suit various needs, bath steps are available at different heights and can often be stacked to create a customised solution. Their lightweight construction makes them easy to move and store when not in use.

Installation tips

Choose a non-slip model : Opt for steps with textured surfaces or rubber grips for stability on wet floors.

Check height requirements : Select steps that align with your bath’s height for a safe and comfortable transition.

Position carefully : Place the step on a flat, even surface to prevent wobbling.

Stack securely : If using stackable steps, ensure they lock firmly together to avoid shifting.

Test stability : Stand on the step to confirm it feels secure and doesn’t move during use.

Types of Bath Steps

Single-height steps : Simple, one-level steps suitable for most baths.

Stackable steps : Customisable options that allow you to adjust the height by stacking multiple units.

Steps with handles : Additional built-in support for users needing extra stability.

Upgrade to a Mobility Bathroom

We understand that transitioning to a more user-friendly bathroom can be deflating for some. Needing assistance when getting out of the bath is natural and nothing to feel ashamed of. At Age Care Bathrooms, we offer tailored solutions to upgrade any bathroom for those who need it, providing stylish and practical solutions to make bathing as easy and natural as it should be.

Get in touch today for a free quote, and we can discuss any bathroom renovations, big or small.