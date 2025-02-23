Air Conditioning Expansion Valve: Symptoms of Failure Explained (2025)

Furthermore, if you find yourself asking what happens if the AC expansion valve is stuck open? Be prepared for decreased efficiency and possible damage due to excessive refrigerant flow into the evaporator coil—a scenario best avoided through proactive measures like routine inspections and timely replacements when necessary! In conclusion, while it might seem tempting to bypass components like the air conditioning expansion valve for simplicity's sake—doing so may ultimately cost you more in repairs than sticking with a well-functioning unit.