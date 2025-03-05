[Air Miles] LAST DAY - Shop The Block Event V2 - get up to 775 Bonus Air Miles (Dec 4 - Dec 18) - Page 72 - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

- #1421
- DJDiggler
- Dec 7, 2009
Dec 16th, 2024 1:07 am
sorry if its covered but is there a way to track your click throughs in airmileshop.ca? I'm used to other similar reward sites that show your tracked purchases. Made 3 transactions and wondering when they will show.
EDIT: FAQ says up to 60 days for base miles to post! Does this affect the promo or is it date of transaction based?
- Arrow
Dec 16th, 2024 2:04 am
Does anyone have data points on whether your Walmart order was successful in crediting your Air Miles when the shipment was broken up (with each portion being less than $20)?
Previous posts suggest you might not get Air Miles in this scenario. Hoping for data points that prove otherwise.
- bgbrny
Dec 16th, 2024 2:23 am
Has anyone ordered anything from Tools and Home Improvement from Amazon and had it posted?
I'm looking at a power bar.
- christy_eldred
Dec 16th, 2024 2:30 am
Is it just me? I can’t figure out how bonus miles work on airmilesshop
2 examples
1) Apple. Offer was 25x miles
Spent $1499 before tax
What I thought I would receive =
$1480/20 increments = 74 x 25x = 1850
I received
74x4 (checking this morning there is only 3 now )
1406x1
= 1702 (1628 now)
2) Amazon. Offer was 27x miles.
Purchased dog treats (classified as an earning category in Nov)
Purchase before tax $48
What I thought I would receive
$40/20 increments = 2x27 = 54
I received:
1 mile
6 miles
19 miles
19 miles
= 45 miles
What am I missing? I can’t get the numbers to work ….
Last edited by christy_eldred on Dec 16th, 2024 12:49 pm, edited 1 time in total.
- christy_eldred
Dec 16th, 2024 2:34 am
bgbrny wrote: ↑Has anyone ordered anything from Tools and Home Improvement from Amazon and had it posted?
I'm looking at a power bar.
I don’t see tools and home improvement as a earning category in December.
- J_u_n_i_o_r_3
Dec 16th, 2024 7:10 am
Arrow wrote: ↑Does anyone have data points on whether your Walmart order was successful in crediting your Air Miles when the shipment was broken up (with each portion being less than $20)?
Previous posts suggest you might not get Air Miles in this scenario. Hoping for data points that prove otherwise.
Mine did
- canadianguy_001
Dec 16th, 2024 8:20 am
- GiOBoY
Dec 16th, 2024 8:49 am
How long does the Dollarama (card linked) purchase take to post in airmiles?
I made my $40+ purchase on December 7 and I'm still waiting for it to show up in my list of transactions.
- Smoothie
Dec 16th, 2024 9:15 am
PointsHubby wrote: ↑By my count you have …
REDEEM PARTNER (ONLY ONE )
* AIRMILES REWARDS - CASH MILES = AMAZON eVoucher
EARN PARTNERS
* AIRMILES RECEIPTS = Eggs
* RYO Survey
* SHELL CANADA = In Store
That’s 4 = (1 + 3 )
When CARDLINK - DOLLARAMA shows up (it will backdate) and you’ll be FULLY COMPLETED
Congrats !
If I don't see the Dollarama carlink hit by tomorrow, can I make a $10 purchase at Pharmasave as my 'backup'?
- Flemeth
Dec 16th, 2024 9:23 am
GiOBoY wrote: ↑How long does the Dollarama (card linked) purchase take to post in airmiles?
I made my $40+ purchase on December 7 and I'm still waiting for it to show up in my list of transactions.
I am waiting for mine from Dec 5 . I am sure it will get posted . The longest I have was before was a little over 2 weeks. I know mine will get posted at some point because did the same shop with a BMO CC and it got posted within 2 days.
- Flemeth
Dec 16th, 2024 9:25 am
Smoothie wrote: ↑If I don't see the Dollarama carlink hit by tomorrow, can I make a $10 purchase at Pharmasave as my 'backup'?
Yes but why panic . Did you ever used that MC before for a Dollarama offer before . If you did and it worked before be patient it will show up. But in the end it’s your call
- Flemeth
Dec 16th, 2024 9:27 am
Everyone waiting on Dollarama 1AM , take a breath and be patient it will get posted at some point . No need to worry
- Smoothie
Dec 16th, 2024 9:30 am
Flemeth wrote: ↑Yes but why panic . Did you ever used that MC before for a Dollarama offer before . If you did and it worked before be patient it will show up. But in the end it’s your call
I did use this MC before at Dollarama, last year for this promo. Same card number, but updated with a new expiry date.
- brickpreviews
Dec 16th, 2024 9:47 am
My dollarma posted after 1 day, could be because I used the airmiles BMO card.
1. Dollarma card linked offer
2. Shell fuel up
3. Airmiles shop (+150 miles)
4. Airmiles receipt
5. Rewarding your opinion
6. Redeemed airmiles for amazon voucher.
- Flemeth
Dec 16th, 2024 9:56 am
Smoothie wrote: ↑I did use this MC before at Dollarama, last year for this promo. Same card number, but updated with a new expiry date.
It should be fine . Because it’s was same with my MC but I used it a couple times already for Dollarama offers
- eazyeazy
Dec 16th, 2024 10:06 am
I did the following:
1. Survey
2. Redemption at Shell for Gas for 95 air miles
3. Pharmasave - spent $12 for 1 mile
4. Shell - 2 coke products for $5 plus 10 airmiles
5. Scan receipt - eggs and ketchup
all the above has been posted.
I should be good right?
- Flemeth
Dec 16th, 2024 10:10 am
eazyeazy wrote: ↑I did the following:
1. Survey
2. Redemption at Shell for Gas for 95 air miles
3. Pharmasave - spent $12 for 1 mile
4. Shell - 2 coke products for $5 plus 10 airmiles
5. Scan receipt - eggs and ketchup
all the above has been posted.
I should be good right?
Yes in my opinion
- canadianguy_001
Dec 16th, 2024 10:14 am
brickpreviews wrote: ↑My dollarma posted after 1 day, could be because I used the airmiles BMO card.
Seems basically everyone who use the BMO AM CC at dollarama had their AM post, and almost everyone who used a regular linked MC is still waiting
- Okay8848[OP]
Dec 16th, 2024 10:33 am
OPs progress:
- AMShops * 2 partners
- Receipt
- Shell
- eVoucher
- RYO
- tvwatcher
Dec 16th, 2024 10:43 am
canadianguy_001 wrote: ↑Seems basically everyone who use the BMO AM CC at dollarama had their AM post, and almost everyone who used a regular linked MC is still waiting
my card #1 and #2 each used a BMO AM card on Dec. 11th and are both still waiting
