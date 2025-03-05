[Air Miles] LAST DAY - Shop The Block Event V2 - get up to 775 Bonus Air Miles (Dec 4 - Dec 18) - Page 72 - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

Dec 16th, 2024 1:07 am
  • #1421
DJDiggler
Dec 7, 2009
Dec 16th, 2024 1:07 am

sorry if its covered but is there a way to track your click throughs in airmileshop.ca? I'm used to other similar reward sites that show your tracked purchases. Made 3 transactions and wondering when they will show.

EDIT: FAQ says up to 60 days for base miles to post! Does this affect the promo or is it date of transaction based?

Dec 16th, 2024 2:04 am
  • #1422
Arrow
Apr 1, 2001
Dec 16th, 2024 2:04 am

Does anyone have data points on whether your Walmart order was successful in crediting your Air Miles when the shipment was broken up (with each portion being less than $20)?

Previous posts suggest you might not get Air Miles in this scenario. Hoping for data points that prove otherwise.

Dec 16th, 2024 2:23 am
  • #1423
bgbrny
Mar 13, 2008
Dec 16th, 2024 2:23 am

Has anyone ordered anything from Tools and Home Improvement from Amazon and had it posted?

I'm looking at a power bar.

Dec 16th, 2024 2:30 am
  • #1424
christy_eldred
Nov 10, 2011
Roberts Creek

Dec 16th, 2024 2:30 am

Is it just me? I can’t figure out how bonus miles work on airmilesshop

2 examples

1) Apple. Offer was 25x miles
Spent $1499 before tax
What I thought I would receive =
$1480/20 increments = 74 x 25x = 1850

I received
74x4
1406x1
= 1702 (1628 now)

2) Amazon. Offer was 27x miles.
Purchased dog treats (classified as an earning category in Nov)
Purchase before tax $48
What I thought I would receive
$40/20 increments = 2x27 = 54

I received:
1 mile
6 miles
19 miles
19 miles
= 45 miles

What am I missing? I can’t get the numbers to work ….

Last edited by christy_eldred on Dec 16th, 2024 12:49 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Dec 16th, 2024 2:34 am
  • #1425
christy_eldred
Nov 10, 2011
Roberts Creek

Dec 16th, 2024 2:34 am

bgbrny wrote: Has anyone ordered anything from Tools and Home Improvement from Amazon and had it posted?

I'm looking at a power bar.

I don’t see tools and home improvement as a earning category in December.

Dec 16th, 2024 7:10 am
  • #1426
J_u_n_i_o_r_3
Jul 3, 2006
Dec 16th, 2024 7:10 am

Arrow wrote: Does anyone have data points on whether your Walmart order was successful in crediting your Air Miles when the shipment was broken up (with each portion being less than $20)?

Previous posts suggest you might not get Air Miles in this scenario. Hoping for data points that prove otherwise.

Mine did

Dec 16th, 2024 8:20 am
  • #1427
canadianguy_001
Mar 30, 2007
Parry Sound

Dec 16th, 2024 8:20 am

Images

Dec 16th, 2024 8:49 am
  • #1428
GiOBoY
Apr 9, 2006
GT-EH

Dec 16th, 2024 8:49 am

How long does the Dollarama (card linked) purchase take to post in airmiles?
I made my $40+ purchase on December 7 and I'm still waiting for it to show up in my list of transactions.

Dec 16th, 2024 9:15 am
  • #1429
Smoothie
Aug 29, 2005
Ontario

Dec 16th, 2024 9:15 am

PointsHubby wrote: By my count you have …
REDEEM PARTNER (ONLY ONE )
* AIRMILES REWARDS - CASH MILES = AMAZON eVoucher
EARN PARTNERS
* AIRMILES RECEIPTS = Eggs
* RYO Survey
* SHELL CANADA = In Store

That’s 4 = (1 + 3 )

When CARDLINK - DOLLARAMA shows up (it will backdate) and you’ll be FULLY COMPLETED
Congrats !

If I don't see the Dollarama carlink hit by tomorrow, can I make a $10 purchase at Pharmasave as my 'backup'?

Dec 16th, 2024 9:23 am
  • #1430
Flemeth
Jun 21, 2021
Dec 16th, 2024 9:23 am

GiOBoY wrote: How long does the Dollarama (card linked) purchase take to post in airmiles?
I made my $40+ purchase on December 7 and I'm still waiting for it to show up in my list of transactions.

I am waiting for mine from Dec 5 . I am sure it will get posted . The longest I have was before was a little over 2 weeks. I know mine will get posted at some point because did the same shop with a BMO CC and it got posted within 2 days.

Dec 16th, 2024 9:25 am
  • #1431
Flemeth
Jun 21, 2021
Dec 16th, 2024 9:25 am

Smoothie wrote: If I don't see the Dollarama carlink hit by tomorrow, can I make a $10 purchase at Pharmasave as my 'backup'?

Yes but why panic . Did you ever used that MC before for a Dollarama offer before . If you did and it worked before be patient it will show up. But in the end it’s your call

Dec 16th, 2024 9:27 am
  • #1432
Flemeth
Jun 21, 2021
Dec 16th, 2024 9:27 am

Everyone waiting on Dollarama 1AM , take a breath and be patient it will get posted at some point . No need to worry

Dec 16th, 2024 9:30 am
  • #1433
Smoothie
Aug 29, 2005
Ontario

Dec 16th, 2024 9:30 am

Flemeth wrote: Yes but why panic . Did you ever used that MC before for a Dollarama offer before . If you did and it worked before be patient it will show up. But in the end it’s your call

I did use this MC before at Dollarama, last year for this promo. Same card number, but updated with a new expiry date.

Dec 16th, 2024 9:47 am
  • #1434
brickpreviews
Feb 5, 2017
Dec 16th, 2024 9:47 am

My dollarma posted after 1 day, could be because I used the airmiles BMO card.

1. Dollarma card linked offer
2. Shell fuel up
3. Airmiles shop (+150 miles)
4. Airmiles receipt
5. Rewarding your opinion
6. Redeemed airmiles for amazon voucher.

Dec 16th, 2024 9:56 am
  • #1435
Flemeth
Jun 21, 2021
Dec 16th, 2024 9:56 am

Smoothie wrote: I did use this MC before at Dollarama, last year for this promo. Same card number, but updated with a new expiry date.

It should be fine . Because it’s was same with my MC but I used it a couple times already for Dollarama offers

Dec 16th, 2024 10:06 am
  • #1436
eazyeazy
Feb 19, 2024
Toronto

Dec 16th, 2024 10:06 am

I did the following:

1. Survey
2. Redemption at Shell for Gas for 95 air miles
3. Pharmasave - spent $12 for 1 mile
4. Shell - 2 coke products for $5 plus 10 airmiles
5. Scan receipt - eggs and ketchup

all the above has been posted.

I should be good right?

Dec 16th, 2024 10:10 am
  • #1437
Flemeth
Jun 21, 2021
Dec 16th, 2024 10:10 am

eazyeazy wrote: I did the following:

1. Survey
2. Redemption at Shell for Gas for 95 air miles
3. Pharmasave - spent $12 for 1 mile
4. Shell - 2 coke products for $5 plus 10 airmiles
5. Scan receipt - eggs and ketchup

all the above has been posted.

I should be good right?

Yes in my opinion

Dec 16th, 2024 10:14 am
  • #1438
canadianguy_001
Mar 30, 2007
Parry Sound

Dec 16th, 2024 10:14 am

brickpreviews wrote: My dollarma posted after 1 day, could be because I used the airmiles BMO card.

Seems basically everyone who use the BMO AM CC at dollarama had their AM post, and almost everyone who used a regular linked MC is still waiting

Dec 16th, 2024 10:33 am
  • #1439
Okay8848[OP]
Nov 15, 2023
Dec 16th, 2024 10:33 am

OPs progress:

  • AMShops * 2 partners
  • Receipt
  • Shell
  • eVoucher
  • RYO
Dec 16th, 2024 10:43 am
  • #1440
tvwatcher
Nov 24, 2005
SW Ontario

Dec 16th, 2024 10:43 am

canadianguy_001 wrote: Seems basically everyone who use the BMO AM CC at dollarama had their AM post, and almost everyone who used a regular linked MC is still waiting

my card #1 and #2 each used a BMO AM card on Dec. 11th and are both still waiting

