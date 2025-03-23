Alejandro Sanz - Mi Marciana Lyrics (2025)

PDF Playlist
About Mi Marciana
"Mi Marciana" (English: My Martian) is a song recorded by the Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz. It was released as the third single from his ninth studio album La Música No Se Toca (2012). The song was released for digital download on December 6, 2012 .
Te juro que es verte la cara Y mi alma se enciende Y sacas al sol las pestañas Y el mundo florece Dejas caer caminando un pañuelo Y mi mano sin mi lo recoge Tienes la risa más fresca De todas las fuentes Eres el timbre del nido de mis gorriones Hueles a hierba y me sabes a tinta y borrones Eres el rayo de mayo, mis letras, tus cremas Cantando en el coche Cuando juntamos las sillas me siento tan torpe Me tienes guardados abrazos que abarcan ciudades Tienes un beso de arroz y de leche en el valle Y dices que vienes de Marte y vasA regresar, vamos que te irás Pero es que a veces, tan solo a veces Lo que está siendo es lo que parece A veces parece que te hayas marchado ya Mi hembra, mi dama valiente se peina La trenza como las sirenas Y rema en la arena, si quiere Ay mi hembra, tus labios de menta Te quedan mejor con los míos Si ruedan mejor tu sonrisa si muerde Ay mi hembra Te acuerdas de cuando empezaron los amaneceres Siento que la madrugada nos hizo más fuertes Y luego la charla tranquila entre gotas Las migas hicieron su parte Luego se juntan las sillasLas voces se duermen Y siento las lagrimas Caen pero no tienen nombre Y creo que tu confusión Te la quito en un baile En eso consiste la libertad En no renunciar a entregarte más Tú a mí me gustas tal como eres Si a ti te pasa lo mismo y quieres Nos vamos pa'lante y llegamos hasta el final Mi hembra, mi dama valiente se peina La trenza como las sirenas Y rema en la arena, si quiere Ay mi hembra, tus labios de menta Te quedan mejor con los míos Si ruedan mejor tu sonrisa si muerde Ay mi hembra Mi hembra
Alejandro Sanz
Alejandro Sanz (born Alejandro Sánchez Pizarro on December 18, 1968) is a Spanish singer-songwriter and musician. For his work, Sanz has won a total of fifteen Latin Grammy Awards and three Grammy Awards. He has won the Latin Grammy for Album of the Year three times, more than any other artist. Throughout his career, he has released a total of eight studio albums and six DVDs. The singer is noted for his flamenco-influenced ballads, but he has also experimented with rock, salsa, and hip hop. Born in Madrid, Sanz began playing guitar at age seven, taking influence from his family's flamenco roots. He released his debut album at age sixteen, although he did not gain commercial success in Spain until his second release, Viviendo Deprisa. more »
10 facts about this song
|
Song Title
"Mi Marciana" translates to "My Martian" in English. This unusual title sets the song apart from typical love songs.
|
Artist
Alejandro Sanz is a renowned Spanish singer-songwriter and musician. Known for his soulful voice, Sanz is one of the most successful Latin music artists in history.
|
Album
"Mi Marciana" is part of Alejandro Sanz's tenth studio album, "La Música No Se Toca". The album was released in 2012 and received widespread acclaim.
|
Popularity and Performance
"Mi Marciana" was well received by both Spanish and international audiences. The song was frequently performed live and is considered among Sanz's best tracks.
|
Music Video
The music video for "Mi Marciana" features a stylish, dream-like blend of animation and live-action shots, reflecting the song's whimsical and passionate mood.
|
Lyrics
The lyrics of "Mi Marciana" are both poetic and heartbreaking. The song tells the story of a man who is in love with a woman who can't stay in his life.
|
Awards
Alejandro Sanz's album that contains "Mi Marciana", "La Música No Se Toca", was named Best Pop Album at the 2013 Latin Grammy Awards.
|
Notable Performances
One of the most memorable performances of "Mi Marciana" occurred during Alejandro Sanz's 2016 tour when he performed the song live at the Royal Albert Hall.
|
Collaboration
In 2012, during an MTV Unplugged episode, Alejandro Sanz performed "Mi Marciana" alongside renowned cello player, Yo-Yo Ma. This special rendition remains a fan favorite.
|
Chart Rankings
"Mi Marciana" became a chart-topper in several countries and appeared on many international music charts, showcasing Sanz's continued appeal across different music markets.
