✨ Alfaparf Milano Semi Di Lino Curls Enhancing Hair Conditioner - Color Safe Conditioner to Hydrate, Detangle & Nourish Wavy and Curly Hair - Vegan Conditioner for Frizz Control (6.76 Fl Oz / 200 ml) — 🛍️ The Retail Market (2025)

Brand: ALFAPARF MILANO

Color: White

Country Of Origin: Italy

Item Package Dimension: 12.0″ L x 9.0″ W x 6.0″ H

Item Package Weight: 11.0 lb

Ingredients: Urban Defense Pro, Shine Fix Complex, Color Fix Complex, Climate Proof Complex, Manketti Oil

A leave-in, or rinse-off, conditioner specially designed for defined waves and curls. The extra-light vegan formula conditioner detangles and tames your hair, enhancing the natural beauty of waves and curls and reducing frizz. Whether long, medium or short, curly hair is experiencing a new season of rebirth and the basic rule is always to follow the natural curl. Understanding and recognizing factors like degree of dryness, morphology, porosity, diameter, and the degree of wave all go into determining the best care treatment. Alfaparf Milano Curls line of hair care products contain five unique complexes and ingredients that protect and revitalize hair. The Climate-Proof Complex is an active ingredient that provides a protective barrier which keeps hair hydrated and protects it from varying climate conditions due to humidity and temperature. It gives hair a silky feel, 7-day non-stop hydration and 72-hours of frizz control, even at 98% humidity. Manketti oil is one of the “ethical oils” because it is cultivated with respect for local populations with a sustainable cultivation approach and low environmental impact. It is a precious and essential active ingredient that helps restore the hydration and elasticity necessary for the beauty and health of curly hair. The Manketti Tree is a plant of African origin from whose seeds an oil with highly nourishing, moisturizing, smoothing, anti-frizz and elasticizing properties is obtained by cold extraction. The Urban Defense Pro Complex protects the hair fiber from pollutants and heavy metals by carrying out a film-forming action. The Shine Fix Complex is a flaxseed extract which has been reprocessed to give extraordinary long-lasting shine. The Color Fix Complex is a UV filter, antioxidant and high-performing formula for protection of cosmetic color.

Alfaparf Milano is the worldwide #1 Italian salon hair color and hair care brand

Release Date: 01-01-2021

Package Dimensions: 50x176x220