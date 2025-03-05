[AliExpress] AliExpress Love Delivers x Choice Day - Starts Feb.01, 3AM EST - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

“We’ll be updating the coupon list regularly, so keep an eye out for new codes.”

ALIEXPRESS PROMO CODES Love Delivers x Choice Day 2025 – Canada:

Update Feb. 4th : Updated the old coupons, now working with Big Save items

Coupons from the old post, Doesn't work on Phones and some unknown other categories of products ! (Multi use, Canada Shipping Only):

US $2 off orders over $20: IFPXG35

US $5 off orders over $50: IFPVCEV

US $15 off orders over $200: IFPY7EY

US $25 off orders over $200: IFPWSDA

US $30 off orders over $400: IFP319D

Regular Coupons :

US $3 off orders over $29: 25LD03

US $8 off orders over $69: 25LD08

US $12 off orders over $99: 25LD12

US $20 off orders over $159: 25LD20

US $30 off orders over $239: 25LD30

US $40 off orders over $329: 25LD40

US $50 off orders over $369: 25LD50

US $60 off orders over $439: 25LD60

US $80 off orders over $599: 25LD80

ALIEXPRESS PROMO CODES Love Delivers x Choice Day 2025 – USA:

US $3 off orders over $29: USAFF3

US $12 off orders over $99: USAFF12

US $20 off orders over $159: USAFF020

US $30 off orders over $239: USAFF030

US $40 off orders over $329: USAFF40

US $60 off orders over $439: USAFF60

Coupons from the old post, Doesn't work on Big Save items, Phones and unknown other categories of products ! (Multi use, USA Shipping Only):