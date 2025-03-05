[AliExpress] AliExpress Love Delivers x Choice Day - Starts Feb.01, 3AM EST - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

AliExpress

  • Feb 21st, 2025 5:35 am
  • aliexpress
  • end of season sale
  • est

Jan 19th, 2025 9:06 pm
iroquoi[OP]
Jan 19th, 2025 9:06 pm

https://www.aliexpress.com/ssr/30000152 ... pon-Center
US $439
$60
February 7, 2025
AliExpress

We’ll be updating the coupon list regularly, so keep an eye out for new codes.

ALIEXPRESS PROMO CODES Love Delivers x Choice Day 2025 – Canada:

Update Feb. 4th : Updated the old coupons, now working with Big Save items

Coupons from the old post, Doesn't work on Phones and some unknown other categories of products ! (Multi use, Canada Shipping Only):

  • US $2 off orders over $20: IFPXG35
  • US $5 off orders over $50: IFPVCEV
  • US $15 off orders over $200: IFPY7EY
  • US $25 off orders over $200: IFPWSDA
  • US $30 off orders over $400: IFP319D

Regular Coupons :

  • US $3 off orders over $29: 25LD03
  • US $8 off orders over $69: 25LD08
  • US $12 off orders over $99: 25LD12
  • US $20 off orders over $159: 25LD20
  • US $30 off orders over $239: 25LD30
  • US $40 off orders over $329: 25LD40
  • US $50 off orders over $369: 25LD50
  • US $60 off orders over $439: 25LD60
  • US $80 off orders over $599: 25LD80

ALIEXPRESS PROMO CODES Love Delivers x Choice Day 2025 – USA:

  • US $3 off orders over $29: USAFF3
  • US $12 off orders over $99: USAFF12
  • US $20 off orders over $159: USAFF020
  • US $30 off orders over $239: USAFF030
  • US $40 off orders over $329: USAFF40
  • US $60 off orders over $439: USAFF60

Coupons from the old post, Doesn't work on Big Save items, Phones and unknown other categories of products ! (Multi use, USA Shipping Only):

  • US $2 off orders over $20: IFPG123
  • US $5 off orders over $50: IFPSIEM
  • US $10 off orders over $89: IFP7CRV
  • US $20 off orders over $159: IFPBOAJ
  • US $25 off orders over $159: IFPVM3U
  • US $40 off orders over $299: IFP6OJE

    • [AliExpress] AliExpress Love Delivers x Choice Day - Starts Feb.01, 3AM EST - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2)
    • [AliExpress] AliExpress Love Delivers x Choice Day - Starts Feb.01, 3AM EST - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (3)

    Last edited by iroquoi on Feb 4th, 2025 10:11 am, edited 11 times in total.

    233 replies

    Jan 19th, 2025 9:10 pm
    schema
    Jan 19th, 2025 9:10 pm

    What season is ending?
    They should just call it a CNY sale.

    Jan 19th, 2025 9:22 pm
    blueoceanwow
    Jan 19th, 2025 9:22 pm

    Warning. Haven't received anything from them since the strike

    Jan 19th, 2025 9:26 pm
    jjesskaka
    Jan 19th, 2025 9:26 pm

    schema wrote: What season is ending?
    They should just call it a CNY sale.

    no one's working during CNY, so they probably want to start the sale early

    Jan 19th, 2025 9:27 pm
    badOne
    Jan 19th, 2025 9:27 pm

    i received many things since the strike began and ended. Including an order a week ago that arrived in 7 days.

    Jan 19th, 2025 9:27 pm
    KiraSensei
    Jan 19th, 2025 9:27 pm

    blueoceanwow wrote: Warning. Haven't received anything from them since the strike

    All my oders have been received in a timely manner.

    Jan 19th, 2025 9:28 pm
    Angultra
    Jan 19th, 2025 9:28 pm

    blueoceanwow wrote: Warning. Haven't received anything from them since the strike

    Choice shipping is key, fast and mostly 3rd party delivery (Apple Express and UniUni for me)

    Jan 19th, 2025 10:33 pm
    schema
    Jan 19th, 2025 10:33 pm

    blueoceanwow wrote: Warning. Haven't received anything from them since the strike

    Ordered from both Aliexpress and Taobao and have received everything as normal. Japan post on the other hand…I’m probably gonna get something delivered tomorrow I've been waiting since September 30th for.

    Angultra wrote: Choice shipping is key, fast and mostly 3rd party delivery (Apple Express and UniUni for me)

    Seems like there’s a lot of restrictions on choice shipping, like certain items (like hobby sandpaper from Dspiae) show out of stock, or undeliverable to my address. I’ll have to buy from a different seller that has their own “free” shipping or pay for shipping. It’s so weird.

    Jan 19th, 2025 10:40 pm
    marvinandro
    Jan 19th, 2025 10:40 pm

    blueoceanwow wrote: Warning. Haven't received anything from them since the strike

    I ordered 2 items:
    1. got shipped and according to an Apple Express email, in about 10 days was delivered somewhere but not to my house and Apple Express can't be bothered to do anything, nor did AliExpress, so now I'm hoping Paypal would refund me.
    2. never got shipped apparently although that seller kept replying "friend, wait 2 days, arrives". the store of that seller disappeared and AliExpress just confirmed they issued a refund

    Last time I purchased something from AliExpress was probably before Covid and that item arrived just fine. I realize it's been awhile...
    Is there anything else one needs to look for apart from Choice shipping?

    Jan 19th, 2025 10:41 pm
    wongster
    Jan 19th, 2025 10:41 pm

    blueoceanwow wrote: Warning. Haven't received anything from them since the strike

    Same tracking shows my items arrived in canada since Nov 20th.

    Jan 19th, 2025 11:20 pm
    bbg5000
    Jan 19th, 2025 11:20 pm

    Is there a way to get free or combined shipping on AliExpress? There's an outfit I want, but each piece is sold individually, and it'd be like $100 for shipping lol.

    Jan 19th, 2025 11:26 pm
    nksharp
    Jan 19th, 2025 11:26 pm

    blueoceanwow wrote: Warning. Haven't received anything from them since the strike

    If you are talking about the Canada post strike then how is that even their fault at all unless all of your items were still in China (likely moved hands to Canada Post in the meantime).

    All of my orders arrived and I had placed another order last week that seems to ship and be moving fast with some of their choice items.

    Jan 19th, 2025 11:27 pm
    Darko
    Jan 19th, 2025 11:27 pm

    I got my miyoo flip in less than than a week.. very fast shipping and it wasn’t even choice

    Jan 19th, 2025 11:29 pm
    OutsideYourWorld
    Jan 19th, 2025 11:29 pm

    blueoceanwow wrote: Warning. Haven't received anything from them since the strike

    Have just about everything that was held up in the strike over here.

    Jan 19th, 2025 11:30 pm
    OutsideYourWorld
    Jan 19th, 2025 11:30 pm

    topcashback 15% at the moment

    Jan 19th, 2025 11:43 pm
    PatriqueM416
    Jan 19th, 2025 11:43 pm

    OutsideYourWorld wrote: topcashback 15% at the moment

    Super delayed payout for me, wondering if other had the same problem

    Jan 19th, 2025 11:46 pm
    OutsideYourWorld
    Jan 19th, 2025 11:46 pm

    PatriqueM416 wrote: Super delayed payout for me, wondering if other had the same problem

    delayed to show up on the site or a delayed payout to your bank?

    Mine almost always show up within a day or two. Make sure you have any kind of adblockers disabled. I have Ublock and found that was blocking it from working (sometimes)

    Can you spare some cutter, me brother?

    Jan 19th, 2025 11:50 pm
    PatriqueM416
    Jan 19th, 2025 11:50 pm

    OutsideYourWorld wrote: delayed to show up on the site or a delayed payout to your bank?

    Mine almost always show up within a day or two. Make sure you have any kind of adblockers disabled. I have Ublock and found that was blocking it from working (sometimes)

    They all show up, but havent been paid out, i have a few from July that have been approved but no movement on those to take the funds

    Jan 19th, 2025 11:56 pm
    OutsideYourWorld
    Jan 19th, 2025 11:56 pm

    PatriqueM416 wrote: They all show up, but havent been paid out, i have a few from July that have been approved but no movement on those to take the funds

    Its in the fine print that it takes a while, pretty sure. If it shows up, you're fine.

    Can you spare some cutter, me brother?

    Jan 20th, 2025 12:35 am
    ToniCipriani
    Jan 20th, 2025 12:35 am

    blueoceanwow wrote: Warning. Haven't received anything from them since the strike

    Anecdote here... I made some orders end of December, originally quoted end of Feburary but I got all of them within a week.

    Orders were delivered by several carriers including Apple Express and Singpost. One came from another one I forgot the name.

