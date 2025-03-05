[AliExpress] AliExpress Love Delivers x Choice Day - Starts Feb.01, 3AM EST - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

Expired Hot Deals
Sorry, this offer has expired.
Set up a deal alert and get notified of future deals like this.Set up a Deal Alert
AliExpress
- Last Updated:
- Feb 21st, 2025 5:35 am
- Category:
Tags:
SCORE
+49?
- 61
- 12
Reply to ThreadReply
- Reason
Score breakdown ×
- Upvote
0%
- Not a good price
0%
- Bad product/service
0%
- Poor merchant reputation
0%
- Unable to get the deal
0%
- Other (downvote)
0%
- Search this thread
- Search this thread
- #1
- iroquoi[OP]
- Jr. Member
-
- Nov 7, 2024
- 116 posts
- 479 upvotes
Jan 19th, 2025 9:06 pm
- Deal Link:
- https://www.aliexpress.com/ssr/30000152 ... pon-Center
- Price:
- US $439
- Savings:
- $60
- Expiry:
- February 7, 2025
- Retailer:
- AliExpress
More offers from AliExpress
“We’ll be updating the coupon list regularly, so keep an eye out for new codes.”
ALIEXPRESS PROMO CODES Love Delivers x Choice Day 2025 – Canada:
Update Feb. 4th : Updated the old coupons, now working with Big Save items
Coupons from the old post, Doesn't work on Phones and some unknown other categories of products ! (Multi use, Canada Shipping Only):
- US $2 off orders over $20: IFPXG35
- US $5 off orders over $50: IFPVCEV
- US $15 off orders over $200: IFPY7EY
- US $25 off orders over $200: IFPWSDA
- US $30 off orders over $400: IFP319D
Regular Coupons :
- US $3 off orders over $29: 25LD03
- US $8 off orders over $69: 25LD08
- US $12 off orders over $99: 25LD12
- US $20 off orders over $159: 25LD20
- US $30 off orders over $239: 25LD30
- US $40 off orders over $329: 25LD40
- US $50 off orders over $369: 25LD50
- US $60 off orders over $439: 25LD60
- US $80 off orders over $599: 25LD80
ALIEXPRESS PROMO CODES Love Delivers x Choice Day 2025 – USA:
- US $3 off orders over $29: USAFF3
- US $12 off orders over $99: USAFF12
- US $20 off orders over $159: USAFF020
- US $30 off orders over $239: USAFF030
- US $40 off orders over $329: USAFF40
- US $60 off orders over $439: USAFF60
Coupons from the old post, Doesn't work on Big Save items, Phones and unknown other categories of products ! (Multi use, USA Shipping Only):
- US $2 off orders over $20: IFPG123
- US $5 off orders over $50: IFPSIEM
- US $10 off orders over $89: IFP7CRV
- US $20 off orders over $159: IFPBOAJ
- US $25 off orders over $159: IFPVM3U
- US $40 off orders over $299: IFP6OJE
Last edited by iroquoi on Feb 4th, 2025 10:11 am, edited 11 times in total.
- Reply
- Reply with quote
233 replies
- #2
- schema
- Member
-
- Dec 28, 2016
- 295 posts
- 576 upvotes
Jan 19th, 2025 9:10 pm
What season is ending?
They should just call it a CNY sale.
- +14
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #3
- blueoceanwow
- Jr. Member
- Dec 23, 2020
- 186 posts
- 141 upvotes
Jan 19th, 2025 9:22 pm
Warning. Haven't received anything from them since the strike
- +22
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #4
- jjesskaka
- Deal Addict
- Oct 9, 2011
- 2627 posts
- 1782 upvotes
Jan 19th, 2025 9:26 pm
schema wrote: ↑What season is ending?
They should just call it a CNY sale.
no one's working during CNY, so they probably want to start the sale early
- +3
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #5
- badOne
- Deal Fanatic
-
- Mar 31, 2017
- 9607 posts
- 5563 upvotes
Jan 19th, 2025 9:27 pm
i received many things since the strike began and ended. Including an order a week ago that arrived in 7 days.
- +28
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #6
- KiraSensei
- Deal Addict
-
- May 15, 2009
- 3349 posts
- 3927 upvotes
- 57330 downvotes
Jan 19th, 2025 9:27 pm
blueoceanwow wrote: ↑Warning. Haven't received anything from them since the strike
All my oders have been received in a timely manner.
- +60
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #7
- Angultra
- Deal Guru
- Mar 1, 2002
- 14089 posts
- 13547 upvotes
- Toronto
Jan 19th, 2025 9:28 pm
blueoceanwow wrote: ↑Warning. Haven't received anything from them since the strike
Choice shipping is key, fast and mostly 3rd party delivery (Apple Express and UniUni for me)
- +20
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #8
- schema
- Member
-
- Dec 28, 2016
- 295 posts
- 576 upvotes
Jan 19th, 2025 10:33 pm
blueoceanwow wrote: ↑Warning. Haven't received anything from them since the strike
Ordered from both Aliexpress and Taobao and have received everything as normal. Japan post on the other hand…I’m probably gonna get something delivered tomorrow I've been waiting since September 30th for.
Angultra wrote: ↑Choice shipping is key, fast and mostly 3rd party delivery (Apple Express and UniUni for me)
Seems like there’s a lot of restrictions on choice shipping, like certain items (like hobby sandpaper from Dspiae) show out of stock, or undeliverable to my address. I’ll have to buy from a different seller that has their own “free” shipping or pay for shipping. It’s so weird.
- +3
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #9
- marvinandro
- Member
-
- Apr 3, 2007
- 277 posts
- 203 upvotes
- Toronto
Jan 19th, 2025 10:40 pm
blueoceanwow wrote: ↑Warning. Haven't received anything from them since the strike
I ordered 2 items:
1. got shipped and according to an Apple Express email, in about 10 days was delivered somewhere but not to my house and Apple Express can't be bothered to do anything, nor did AliExpress, so now I'm hoping Paypal would refund me.
2. never got shipped apparently although that seller kept replying "friend, wait 2 days, arrives". the store of that seller disappeared and AliExpress just confirmed they issued a refund
Last time I purchased something from AliExpress was probably before Covid and that item arrived just fine. I realize it's been awhile...
Is there anything else one needs to look for apart from Choice shipping?
- +2
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #10
- wongster
- Sr. Member
- Jul 18, 2007
- 643 posts
- 405 upvotes
- Markham
Jan 19th, 2025 10:41 pm
blueoceanwow wrote: ↑Warning. Haven't received anything from them since the strike
Same tracking shows my items arrived in canada since Nov 20th.
- +7
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #11
- bbg5000
- Newbie
- Oct 21, 2013
- 27 posts
- 15 upvotes
- Seven Persons, AB
Jan 19th, 2025 11:20 pm
Is there a way to get free or combined shipping on AliExpress? There's an outfit I want, but each piece is sold individually, and it'd be like $100 for shipping lol.
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #12
- nksharp
- Deal Addict
- Jun 18, 2012
- 1538 posts
- 1089 upvotes
Jan 19th, 2025 11:26 pm
blueoceanwow wrote: ↑Warning. Haven't received anything from them since the strike
If you are talking about the Canada post strike then how is that even their fault at all unless all of your items were still in China (likely moved hands to Canada Post in the meantime).
All of my orders arrived and I had placed another order last week that seems to ship and be moving fast with some of their choice items.
- +1
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #13
- Darko
- Deal Fanatic
-
- Oct 1, 2005
- 6729 posts
- 1901 upvotes
- Toronto
Jan 19th, 2025 11:27 pm
I got my miyoo flip in less than than a week.. very fast shipping and it wasn’t even choice
XBL: escapade
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #14
- OutsideYourWorld
- Deal Addict
-
- Apr 8, 2017
- 2205 posts
- 2504 upvotes
- A Turtles Dream in O…
Jan 19th, 2025 11:29 pm
blueoceanwow wrote: ↑Warning. Haven't received anything from them since the strike
Have just about everything that was held up in the strike over here.
Can you spare some cutter, me brother?
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #15
- OutsideYourWorld
- Deal Addict
-
- Apr 8, 2017
- 2205 posts
- 2504 upvotes
- A Turtles Dream in O…
Jan 19th, 2025 11:30 pm
topcashback 15% at the moment
Can you spare some cutter, me brother?
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #16
- PatriqueM416
- Jr. Member
- Jan 26, 2015
- 119 posts
- 229 upvotes
- Milton
Jan 19th, 2025 11:43 pm
OutsideYourWorld wrote: ↑topcashback 15% at the moment
Super delayed payout for me, wondering if other had the same problem
- +1
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #17
- OutsideYourWorld
- Deal Addict
-
- Apr 8, 2017
- 2205 posts
- 2504 upvotes
- A Turtles Dream in O…
Jan 19th, 2025 11:46 pm
PatriqueM416 wrote: ↑Super delayed payout for me, wondering if other had the same problem
delayed to show up on the site or a delayed payout to your bank?
Mine almost always show up within a day or two. Make sure you have any kind of adblockers disabled. I have Ublock and found that was blocking it from working (sometimes)
Can you spare some cutter, me brother?
- +1
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #18
- PatriqueM416
- Jr. Member
- Jan 26, 2015
- 119 posts
- 229 upvotes
- Milton
Jan 19th, 2025 11:50 pm
OutsideYourWorld wrote: ↑delayed to show up on the site or a delayed payout to your bank?
Mine almost always show up within a day or two. Make sure you have any kind of adblockers disabled. I have Ublock and found that was blocking it from working (sometimes)
They all show up, but havent been paid out, i have a few from July that have been approved but no movement on those to take the funds
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #19
- OutsideYourWorld
- Deal Addict
-
- Apr 8, 2017
- 2205 posts
- 2504 upvotes
- A Turtles Dream in O…
Jan 19th, 2025 11:56 pm
PatriqueM416 wrote: ↑They all show up, but havent been paid out, i have a few from July that have been approved but no movement on those to take the funds
Its in the fine print that it takes a while, pretty sure. If it shows up, you're fine.
Can you spare some cutter, me brother?
- +1
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #20
- ToniCipriani
- Deal Fanatic
-
- Jun 3, 2006
- 9467 posts
- 5041 upvotes
- 12 days north of Hop…
Jan 20th, 2025 12:35 am
blueoceanwow wrote: ↑Warning. Haven't received anything from them since the strike
Anecdote here... I made some orders end of December, originally quoted end of Feburary but I got all of them within a week.
Orders were delivered by several carriers including Apple Express and Singpost. One came from another one I forgot the name.
- Reply
- Reply with quote
Reply to Thread
Back to top
Top
Topic Information
There are currently 2 users viewing this thread.(0 members and 2 guests)