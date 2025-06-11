All About The Church Scene In Sunny Deol's <I>Jaat</i>, Which Got The Movie Slapped With An FIR (2025)

New Delhi:

The controversy surrounding Sunny Deol's latest release, Jaat, continues to escalate as members of the Christian community in Punjab have taken strong objection to certain scenes in the film.

Alleging that the movie "insults their faith and religious practices", protestors have demanded a ban on the film and legal action against its makers and cast. The matter has now reached the police, and an FIR has been registered in Jalandhar.

What Is The Controversy About?

On Thursday night, the Punjab Police registered an FIR against Bollywood actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh, along with director Gopichand and producer Naveen Malineni.

The case, filed at Sadar Police Station in Jalandhar, invokes Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to "deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings."

This development comes after members of the Christian community raised objections to scenes in Jaat, which they allege are disrespectful to Jesus Christ and Christian religious traditions. Protests, memorandums and a 48-hour ultimatum followed, placing the film at the centre of a religious and political storm.

The Scene That Sparked Controversy

The flashpoint is a particular sequence in Jaat featuring Randeep Hooda, who plays the film's antagonist, Ranatunga. In the scene, his character stands inside a church, beneath a crucifix, with arms outstretched in a pose that strongly resembles the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. His presence evokes a godlike persona, as frightened villagers or worshippers stand by in silence.

What has particularly offended many within the Christian community is the blend of religious symbolism with scenes of violence. One especially controversial moment shows Randeep's character claiming he is sent by Jesus Christ, just before opening fire inside the church during a prayer session.

Blood smeared on sacred objects and shattered glass only add to the distress among viewers who consider this a desecration of a holy space.

These visuals, combined with a dialogue in the film's trailer that protestors say could incite anti-Christian sentiments, have been deemed "deeply offensive". Community leaders have questioned the timing of the film's release, just days after Good Friday, as a further provocation.

How Has The Christian Community Responded?

In Punjab, especially in Jalandhar, members of the Christian community mobilised swiftly. A formal complaint was first submitted to the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police. Viklav Goldy, a prominent community leader, called the film "an attack on Christian faith" and warned of social unrest if action was not taken.

Videos of protestors chanting slogans like "Randeep Hooda Murdabad" outside theatres began circulating on social media. While initial plans included large-scale protests outside cinemas screening the film, the police intervened to prevent public demonstrations.

Instead, community representatives submitted a memorandum to the Joint Commissioner of Police. Their demands include: A ban on the theatrical screening of Jaat, legal action against the film's cast and crew and removal of scenes deemed offensive from all platforms.

The community also issued a 48-hour ultimatum to authorities, warning of public protests if no action is taken.

Police Action So Far

Station House Officer Sanjeev Kumar confirmed to The Indian Express that an FIR had been registered after an internal review of the complaint. He said that an investigation is currently underway and that further action will be taken based on its findings.

Notably, the FIR has been filed against several top names associated with the film, including Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, though no arrests have been made as of Friday morning.

What Is Jaat About?

Released on April 10, Jaat is a socio-political drama led by Sunny Deol. The film tells the story of a mysterious outsider who arrives in the fictional village of Chirala, which is suffering under the brutal reign of Ranatunga (Randeep Hooda) and his wife Bharathi (Regina Cassandra).

The ensemble cast includes Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh and Zarina Wahab.

Despite the uproar, Jaat has proven to be a commercial success. The film grossed Rs 6 crore net on Tuesday alone, bringing its total to Rs 53.50 crore net within a week of release.

However, the brewing controversy may impact its future prospects if a ban or censorship is imposed.

