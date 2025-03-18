All Beauty & Grooming Tools | Revlon (2025)

49 products

Universal Points™ Sharpener Give your pencils the perfect point with our makeup and eyeliner sharpener. Made for a range of cosmetic pencils, this makeup sharpener is an essential beauty tool. $3.99

6-In-1 Nail Tool: Heavy Duty Nail Clipper Simplify your grooming needs with the one nail care tool that does it all! Our 6-in-1 Nail Tool is a nail clipper with catcher, cuticle pusher, cuticle trimmer, nail file, under-nail cleaner and scissor. $14.59

Bacteria Shield Glass Foot Buffer Smooth feet from heel-to-toe! Bacteria Shield Glass Foot Buffer is a 2-in-1 callus remover and buffer for your smoothest, softest feet yet. Discover more on the Revlon site. $18.19

Bacteria Shield Glass Nail File Bacteria Shield Glass Nail File is a 2-in-1 nail file that expertly shapes and smooths fingernails. Discover more on the Revlon site. $12.99

Brow Micro-Scissor Detailed eyebrow shaping with maximum control. The micro-sized stainless steel scissor with sharp blades trims eyebrows with ultra-precision while targeting even the finest individual hairs for mistake-proof shaping. Browse Revlon's eyebrow shaping and trimming tools to find. $10.99

Catch-All Nail Clipper Keep your nails gorgeously groomed without a mess! Our stainless steel nail clippers catch your clippings as you trim and hold them until you are ready to empty, so you’re never left with a clean up job. $8.09

Ceramic Tip Slanted Brow Tweezers Sculpt your brows in a snap with our innovative ceramic tip tweezer. Easily tweeze eyebrow hairs, even the finest, stubborn or short ones. $10.49

Comfort + Control Lash Curler You’ve got control. A useful beauty tool for anyone’s makeup kit, the Revlon® Comfort + Control Lash Curler is designed to fit most eye shapes with less pinching than a standard curler. $13.99

Comfort + Control Tweezer You’ve got control. The larger sized Revlon® Comfort + Control Tweezer is durable and precise, helping you grab all those annoying hairs—without the headache. No teeny-weeny tweezers, to remove even tiny brow hairs. $13.99

Compact Emeryl™ Nail File Shape and smooth your nails with this durable emery file. Emeryl™ mini nail files are made of metal to last long while providing gentle care to your nails. $3.39

Compact Nail Clipper Pack away these small nail clippers to keep nails neat while traveling. Revlon mini nail clippers feature lever-action blades and a foldaway file for fast, easy grooming. $2.29

Curved Blade Nail Clipper Keep your nails beautifully groomed with our nail cutters. These nail clippers are stainless steel with contoured handles and a foldaway file for complete care. $2.29

Curved Blade Nail Cuticle Scissors Keep your nails healthy with this cuticle cutter from Revlon. These curved cuticle scissors feature fine, curved blades for easy, accurate cutting. $11.79

Cuticle Trimmer with Cap Our cuticle clipper helps keep your nails healthy and strong. Used in conjunction with our stainless steel nail trimmer, it's a great way to keep your nails groomed. $4.49

Designer Series Lash Curler $11.99

Designer Series Mini Tweezer Travel Set $8.99

Diamond Shimmer Slant Tweezer Add a little sparkle to your everyday makeup routine with these slant-tip tweezers, which grab tiny hairs as well as they grab attention. $9.49

Expert Slant Tip Tweezers Pluck with precision with our expert slant-tip tweezers. The stainless steel tool features perfect tension for optimal control, to meet all your tweezing needs. $8.99

Extra Curl Eyelash Curler Get the best eyelash curler for beautiful lashes with Revlon. Our eyelash curler evenly curls each lash without tugging or pulling for a great look every time. $6.99

Get beautifully upswept eyelashes with a delicate curve. The curler is designed with lash pad and finger grip to provide non-slip grip as you're curling your lashes. $4.49

Full Jaw Nail Cuticle Nipper Nip hangnails and excess cuticles in the bud with the Revlon full jaw cuticle nipper. Precision blades cut cleanly and accurately for fast, easy grooming. $16.79

Gold Series™ Eyelash Curler Need a good lash curler to enhance your eyelashes? Our Gold Series eyelash curler concentrates curl in the center for an eye opening effect. $11.79

Gold Series™ Slant Tweezer Our titanium-coated precision tweezers expertly tweeze eyebrows. Diamond dust-coated tips give up to 60% better gripping power. $19.49

Half Jaw Nail Cuticle Nipper Use this precision nail nipper tool to keep cuticles and hangnails under control. The Revlon half jaw cuticle nipper helps you trim delicate areas safely. $16.79

Jade Stone Facial Roller Made from real jade, this glossy luxurious facial roller glides over skin, diminishing puffiness and boosting circulation for a brighter, smoothing effect. $13.99

Manicure Essentials Kit Keep your nails at their best with this Revlon manicure set. Our kit features essential tools to help you care for your nails and cuticles. $7.49

Men's Series Tweezer Our men's stainless tweezers have sharp, ultra-precise tips that grab stubby regrowth on the first try. $10.29

Men's Series™ Dual-Ended Nail Clipper Stay neat and trimmed with this 2-in-1 men's toenail and fingernail clipper. This dual end beauty tool helps you stay groomed at home or while traveling. $7.89

Microdermabrasion Wand Smoother, glowing, “fresh from the spa” skin is just a wave of the wand away. Made with real diamonds, our microdermabrasion wand eliminates dead skin cells for a brighter complexion. $21.29

Mini Tweezer Set To Go Discover more about our Mini Tweezer Set To Go and more beauty tools at Revlon. $7.49

No-Ricochet Nail Nipper This stainless steel nipper clips even the thickest, hard-to-cut nails with ease. Groom your fingernails and toenails, while the magnetic shield attachment prevents your trimmings from making a mess, saving you from an annoying clean up job. $22.19

Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller Combat shine with ease thanks to this oil-absorbing face roller made from real volcanic stone. Just pop the cap and this compact shine buster is ready to roll, for on-the-go touch-ups, anytime, anywhere. $13.49

Pedi-Expert™ - Foot Files and Smoothers Bring the salon to your place with our multitasking pedicure tool that effortlessly whisks away calluses and smoothes your feet to total perfection. $13.99

PerfecTweeze™ Slant Tip Tweezer Designed especially for those with painful joints, the slant tip allows you to tweeze from any angle. The scissor-style handle provides excellent control. $3.99

Precision Eyelash Curler The precision Eyelash Curler helps you control your curl to create eyelashes customized for your eyes only. Revlon provides a wide range of eyelash curlers, available on our site. $8.99

Shape 'N' Buff Nail Buffer A manicure essential, this Shape 'N' Buff multitasking tool features two surfaces—one to shape and smooth nails, and another to buff them to a glossy finish. $3.99

Skin Reviving Roller Revive your skin with real rose quartz. Revlon Skin Reviving Roller instantly depuffs, cools, and revives skin. Discover more on the Revlon site. $13.49

Slant Tweezer Get instant beautification with this multipurpose slant-tip tweezer, featuring a precision angle that targets both thick and fine hairs, plus an enlarged surface for a more comfortable grip. $3.99

Soft Touch Blemish Remover Tool Make clogged pores disappear with Revlon's blemish removal tool that softly extracts blackheads and ready-to-go whiteheads without any added irritation. $7.99

Stainless Steel Nail Groomer Complete your manicure with our dual-ended nail groomer. This metal cuticle pusher and nail cleaner creates salon-quality results at home. $6.79

Toenail Clipper Discover more about our Toenail Clipper at the official Revlon site. $3.39

Triple-Stepped Eyelash Curler Super easy one step to super-curled lashes. Get gorgeously curled eyelashes in one squeeze with our innovative, 3-tiered curler with lash pads. Revlon provides a wide range of eyelash curlers, available on our site. $10.99

Ultimate Slant Tweezer Slant-tip tweezers with ultra-fine tips for precise tweezing. $10.49

Wet/Dry Foot File - Pedicure Tool Our wet/dry file swiftly whisks away problem skin, so you're always ready for your favorite strappy sandals. $10.99

