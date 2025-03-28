All of the Candidates Running for New Jersey Governor in 2025 (2025)

New Jersey is set to elect a new governor in 2025. Governor Phil Murphy has served two terms as governor and cannot seek reelection. As of January 2025, there are six Democrats and eight Republicans looking to become the next governor. The filing date for the primary election is March 24th, 2025. The 2025 primary election will be on June 10th and the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial election is scheduled to take place on November 4th. Read on to learn about the people running for the governor of New Jersey in 2025.

Candidates Running In The Democratic Primary

Ras Baraka, Newark

Ras Baraka, 54, has been the mayor of Newark since 2014. Ras also previously served on the Newark City Council and was a high school principal. He tells NorthJersey.com, “I’m ready to take that fight to the state level, because New Jersey deserves leadership that isn’t afraid to fight for working people. We need to ensure every resident — not just the privileged — has a path to the middle class.” Ras is looking to “reimagine New Jersey” with several of his proposed policies outlined on his campaign website here.

Steven Fulop, Jersey City

The mayor of Jersey City, Steven Fulop, is also in the running. The 47-year-old has been the mayor of Jersey City since 2013. Before becoming involved in politics, Steve worked in finance in Chicago, Manhattan, and Jersey City, and is a Marine veteran. According to his campaign website, Steve says, “We go beyond empty promises, offering detailed, actionable proposals to drive real change in New Jersey.” Details on his proposed policies can be found on his website here.

Josh Gottheimer, Tenafly

Congressman Josh Gottheimer from Tenafly is running on the promise of being the “lower taxes, lower costs Governor.” The 49-year-old has worked with former President Bill Clinton, former President Barack Obama, at the US Commission on Civil Rights, and the Federal Communications Commission. The congressman tells NorthJersey.com, “I launched my campaign for governor to cut taxes and costs, like child care, rent and utilities, and to make Jersey affordable again.” Details on his proposed policies can be found on his campaign website here.

Mikie Sherrill, Montclair

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is from Montclair. She is a graduate of the Naval Academy and former Navy helicopter pilot. The 52-year-old was elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and says she is a strong voice for families in New Jersey. Mikie says she’s “Fighting for affordability, opportunity, and freedom in New Jersey.” Details on her campaign can be found on her website.

Sean Spiller, Montclair

The New Jersey Education Association President, Sean Spiller, is running for governor. The 49-year-old from Montclair was a teacher and also served as the mayor of Montclair and on it’s city council. Sean tells NorthJersey.com, “From child care to housing to health care to the cost of groceries, New Jersey is facing an affordability crisis. We have to make this state a place where raising a family or starting a business is within reach for everyone — not just the wealthy.” Details on his campaign can be found online.

Steve Sweeney, West Deptford

Steve Sweeney is a former state senate president from West Deptford. The 65-year-old was born in Camden, and his background as an ironworker taught him the importance of a hard day’s work. When asked about why he wants to be the next governor, he tells NorthJersey.com, “I’ve had a career where we fix things that they say can’t be fixed, and honestly, we have work to do, and unlike the outsiders that would come in, I know how this place works, and I know how to get things done. I want to fight and fix this place. It’s that simple.” More information about his campaign can be found on his website.

Candidates Running In The Republican Primary

Jon Bramnick, Westfield

Jon Bramnick has served in the state Senate since 2022. The 71-year-old attorney is from Westfield and previously served in the state Assembly and on the Plainfield City Council. He also does stand-up comedy. Jon’s first priority. “If elected, my first priority is convening a government efficiency panel made up of private residents and business leaders to examine every facet of our state government and find waste, overregulation and areas for improvement,” he tells NorthJersey.com. His proposed policies can be found on his campaign website here.

Jack Ciattarelli, Somerville

Former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli is from Somerville and says he’s fighting for the state he loves. The 63-year-old served in the state Assembly from 2011 to 2018 and lost the governor’s race in 2021 to Governor Phil Murphy. “My grandparents came here as Italian immigrants over 100 years ago, my parents ran a restaurant/bar, and through their example I created and ran two successful small businesses in the state,” Jack tells NorthJersey.com. “I want today’s New Jerseyans and their children and grandchildren to feel they can do the same.” Details about his plan can be found on his website here.

Ed Durr, Logan Township

Former state Senator and truck driver Ed Durr is in the running. The 61-year-old Logan Township resident says he wants to make New Jersey, “A place where you can find a job, make a living, and thrive instead of simply survive.” He was a truck driver for over 30 years. His plan can be found on his campaign website here.

Bill Spadea, Princeton

Morning radio talk show host Bill Spadea from Princeton is looking to be the next governor of New Jersey. For the last decade, the 55-year-old has hosted the Bill Spadea Show on New Jersey 101.5 every morning. Bill says he is, “the outsider that Democrats and Establishment Republicans are afraid of. Never one to shy away from criticizing a bad idea, Spadea has consistently called out the bad actors in both parties.” The details on his plan can be found online.

Roger Bacon, Phillipsburg

Navy Veteran Roger Bacon from Phillipsburg is familiar with running for election. The 76-year-old is a perennial candidate and has run in at least 10 state and federal races since 1992, all unsuccessful. His campaign website can be found here.

Robert Canfield, Brick

Robert Canfield from Brick is running on the platform of working towards a better New Jersey. The 33-year-old is a lifelong resident of New Jersey. He is a real estate broker and a firearms instructor. Robert’s focus is on “protecting the Second Amendment, ensuring that every child has access to a quality education, and empowering parents to be involved in their children’s schooling.” His campaign website can be found here.

James Fazzone, Burlington

Former Burlington City Mayor James Fazzone is another candidate for governor. The 70-year-old is a retired public school teacher, principal, superintendent, and coach. James previously lost a bid for state Senate in 2023.

Hans Herberg, Linden

Hans Herberg was born in Trenton and graduated from Cranford High School. The 37-year-old ran unsuccessfully for state Assembly in 2021. His work experience includes retail management, sales and retail operations, hospitality, customer service, media, and tech repair.

Monica Brinson, Hackensack

Former substitute teacher for the Bergen County, Paterson, and Newark, Monica Brinson is the first black woman in the United States to run for governor. She previously ran for New Jersey governor and is running again for the 2025 cycle. With a grassroots approach, her campaign focuses on engaging historically disenfranchised and disadvantaged cities like Camden, Newark, and Paterson. “The dedication to this cause is mirrored in my approach to education, where I empower and guide future generations through transformative learning experiences,” Monica Brinson shared via LinkedIn. Further details surrounding her campaign can be found here.

Mario Kranjac, Englewood Cliffs

Mario Kranjac is a New Jersey native and former Mayor of Englewood Cliffs. His campaign for governor involves lowering property taxes, securing the border, cutting regulations and taxes to benefit small business growth, passing term limits for politicians, making state and local government more transparent, ending high-density housing mandates, recovering damages for targeted communities, and more. For more details on Mario Kranjac’s plans, visit his website.

Independent Candidates In The General Election

Stephen Zielinski, Elizabeth

New Jersey native Stephen Zielinski is a member of the Green Party. Stephen is passionate about “food, nature, the environment, and the pursuit of meaningful change,” according to his website. He previously worked as a solar sales consultant and created his own pickle and salsa company called Crazy Steve’s Concoctions. He says his goal as governor is to, “take the knowledge and experience I’ve gained over the past 60 years and use it to develop meaningful reforms that will benefit everyone in the state.” Details of his campaign can be found on his website.

The other two independents running for governor are Gerardo Cendrone and Karen Zaletel.

