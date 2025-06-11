All Runescape Dragonwilds skills (2025)

What are the best Runescape Dragonwilds skills? A lot of what you do in Runescape Dragonwilds is available to you from the off: chopping trees, mining rocks, and cooking a meal or two. These are the basic building blocks of your journey, and you'll find that the more you do a particular activity, the better you get at it, and occasionally, you'll unlock a new skill that will benefit you greatly.

Surviving in Runescape Dragonwilds can be a bit of a struggle sometimes, especially when you consider that there's a rather large dragon out for your blood. The skills you unlock as you progress through the ranks are invaluable and include everything from increased crafting potency to helping you once you get a bow and arrow. Here is every skill you can unlock in Runescape Dragonwilds and what they do in the survival game.

Although the menu shows that the level goes to 99, so far, you'll only earn rewards with the first 49 levels in a particular area. Most levels offer a small buff, like a 1% stamina reduction when chopping trees, but there are milestone levels that offer new skills. Here is every skill in Runescape Dragonwilds:

Attack

The attack path awards -1% attack stamina cost with each level. The main attack skills are:

Parry (Level 5): Parry attacks by blocking at the last moment to stagger your enemies and deal increased damage.

(Level 5): Parry attacks by blocking at the last moment to stagger your enemies and deal increased damage. Melee Weapon Special Actions (Level 8): Unlocks unique special actions for melee weapons.

(Level 8): Unlocks unique special actions for melee weapons. Tempest Shield (Level 11): Conjure a shield of air magic that prevents all damage while blocking for a limited time, triggering a powerful burst when the spell ends.

(Level 11): Conjure a shield of air magic that prevents all damage while blocking for a limited time, triggering a powerful burst when the spell ends. Weapon Expertise (Level 16): Unlocks additional attacks for all melee weapons.

(Level 16): Unlocks additional attacks for all melee weapons. Enchant Weapon Fire (Level 20): Enchant your current melee weapon with the power of fire. Apply burning to enemies with critical hits.

(Level 20): Enchant your current melee weapon with the power of fire. Apply burning to enemies with critical hits. Adaptability (Level 23): Evading or blocking no longer interrupts your combos when using a melee weapon.

(Level 23): Evading or blocking no longer interrupts your combos when using a melee weapon. Weapon Rack (Level 27): Unlocks the ability to build a weapon rack to display your weapons.

(Level 27): Unlocks the ability to build a weapon rack to display your weapons. Enchant Weapon Air (Level 30): Enchant your current melee weapon with the power of air. Increases your melee weapon's attack speed.

(Level 30): Enchant your current melee weapon with the power of air. Increases your melee weapon's attack speed. Lesser Potion of Attack (Level 34): Unlock the recipe for the Lesser Potion of Attack at the brewing cauldron.

(Level 34): Unlock the recipe for the Lesser Potion of Attack at the brewing cauldron. Training Dummy (Level 37): Unlocks the ability to build a training dummy to test your melee weapons on.

(Level 37): Unlocks the ability to build a training dummy to test your melee weapons on. Whetstone (Level 40): Allows crafting of whetstones at the crafting table, which can be used to sharpen melee weapons for increased damage.

Mining

The mining path awards +1% mining critical hit chance with each level. The main mining skills are:

Lift With Your Hips (Level 5): The weight of stone, clay, and sand raw materials is reduced by 25%.

(Level 5): The weight of stone, clay, and sand raw materials is reduced by 25%. Rocksplosion (Level 11): Conjure a powerful blast to break apart stone boulders and ore.

(Level 11): Conjure a powerful blast to break apart stone boulders and ore. Gem Prospector (Level 16): Mining ore now sometimes produces precious gemstones.

(Level 16): Mining ore now sometimes produces precious gemstones. Mine Crumbled Walls (Level 20): Allows you to knock down crumbled walls with a pickaxe, granting access to hidden or blocked areas.

(Level 20): Allows you to knock down crumbled walls with a pickaxe, granting access to hidden or blocked areas. Detect Ore and Clay (Level 24): Invoke the power of the Stone Spirits to guide you to the nearest ore and clay rocks.

(Level 24): Invoke the power of the Stone Spirits to guide you to the nearest ore and clay rocks. Not-so-Heavy Metal (Level 36): The weight of metal ores is reduced by 25%.

Woodcutting

The woodcutting path awards -1% woodcutting stamina costs with each level. The main woodcutting skills are:

Overhead Chop (Level 4): You can now perform an overhead chop, which deals greater damage against fallen logs but very little damage against trees.

(Level 4): You can now perform an overhead chop, which deals greater damage against fallen logs but very little damage against trees. Axtral Projection (Level 11): Conjures an astral axe and launches it forward, instantly chopping down trees in its path.

(Level 11): Conjures an astral axe and launches it forward, instantly chopping down trees in its path. Bird Nests (Level 16): It is now possible to find bird nests while felling trees. Bird nests contain useful items.

(Level 16): It is now possible to find bird nests while felling trees. Bird nests contain useful items. Chop Thorny Vines (Level 20): Allows you to cut down thorny vines with a hatchet, granting access to hidden or blocked areas.

(Level 20): Allows you to cut down thorny vines with a hatchet, granting access to hidden or blocked areas. Splinter (Level 27): A powerful spell that chops fallen trees into wooden logs.

(Level 27): A powerful spell that chops fallen trees into wooden logs. Lumber Storage (Level 40): You can now build the lumber storage, a very high-capacity storage for logs and planks.

Artisan

The artisan path awards -1% durability loss on equipment with each level. The main artisan skills are:

Bark to Bones (Level 11): Use alchemy to transmute a tree into a stack of bones.

(Level 11): Use alchemy to transmute a tree into a stack of bones. Superheat (Level 20): Cast on fire-based stations to empower them and boost their processing speed for a while.

(Level 20): Cast on fire-based stations to empower them and boost their processing speed for a while. Magical Mending (Level 27): Throw your items down and repair them instantly through the power of nature magic.

(Level 27): Throw your items down and repair them instantly through the power of nature magic. Decorated Adventurer (Level 40): Unlocks the armor mannequin, you can mount a full set of armor on it.

Construction

The construction path offers no benefits other than the milestone level unlocks below:

Middle Ground (Level 3): Unlocks medium-sized building pieces.

(Level 3): Unlocks medium-sized building pieces. Fine Details (Level 5): Unlocks small building pieces.

(Level 5): Unlocks small building pieces. Sacred Geometry (Level 8): Unlocks triangular building pieces.

(Level 8): Unlocks triangular building pieces. Eye of Oculus (Level 11): Become the mystical Eye of Oculus and build structures more easily and with a whole new perspective.

(Level 11): Become the mystical Eye of Oculus and build structures more easily and with a whole new perspective. Creature Comforts (Level 16): Unlocks an assortment of furniture and decorations.

(Level 16): Unlocks an assortment of furniture and decorations. Oak (Level 18): Unlocks the next tier of building pieces.

(Level 18): Unlocks the next tier of building pieces. Summon Shelter (Level 20): Construct a temporary shelter through the power of astral magic.

(Level 20): Construct a temporary shelter through the power of astral magic. Personal Chest (Level 40): Access your personal storage chest from anywhere.

Cooking

The cooking path awards a +1% delicious food chance at the cooking range. The main cooking skills are:

Fancy Cookware (Level 11): Unlocks the furniture piece Pan Rack in the building menu.

(Level 11): Unlocks the furniture piece Pan Rack in the building menu. Internal Alchemy (Level 20): Resets any active food and drink buffs with a spectacular display of culinary appreciation.

(Level 20): Resets any active food and drink buffs with a spectacular display of culinary appreciation. Bones to Peaches (Level 27): Transmute unwanted bones on the ground into fresh peaches for your consumption.

(Level 27): Transmute unwanted bones on the ground into fresh peaches for your consumption. Yes, Chef! (Level 40): Unlocks recipe for Chef's Hat, craftable at the crafting station.

Runecrafting

The runecrafting path offers no benefits other than the milestone skill unlocks below:

Windstep (Level 8): Summons the power of Air Magic to jump higher and descend more slowly.

(Level 8): Summons the power of Air Magic to jump higher and descend more slowly. Earth Runes (Level 11): Unlocks recipe for Earth Runes, craftable at the Rune Altar.

(Level 11): Unlocks recipe for Earth Runes, craftable at the Rune Altar. Fire Runes (Level 13): Unlocks recipe for Fire Runes, craftable at the Rune Altar.

(Level 13): Unlocks recipe for Fire Runes, craftable at the Rune Altar. Law Runes (Level 16): Unlocks recipe for Law Runes, craftable at the Rune Altar.

(Level 16): Unlocks recipe for Law Runes, craftable at the Rune Altar. Nature Runes (Level 18): Unlocks recipe for Nature Runes, craftable at the Rune Altar.

(Level 18): Unlocks recipe for Nature Runes, craftable at the Rune Altar. Fire Spirit (Level 20): Conjure forth a fire spirit to light your way.

(Level 20): Conjure forth a fire spirit to light your way. Essential Strength (Level 27): The weight of rune essence is reduced by 50%.

Now that you know all of the Runescape Dragonwilds skills, you know what to aim for and where to concentrate your efforts in the multiplayer game. As always, you can just craft yourself a sturdy knife and get out there if you want to skip the grind and get straight to slaying the dragon.