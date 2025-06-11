All skills and unlocks in RuneScape: Dragonwilds (2025)

Here are all the things you will unlock as you grind through the various skills in RuneScape: Dragonwilds.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds is the brand new survival co-op game from Jagex, which is now playable in early access. The game is already proving very popular with hardcore RuneScape fans, with the game being set in the same universe as both RuneScape 3 and Old School RuneScape. Those of you familiar with those games will recognise the skills and unlocks system in Dragonwilds.

Currently, there are a few different skills that you can get in Dragonwilds. These will change your character and the things that you can do in the world. However, while there are a few to get started on right now, these will be added too and expanded upon as the game develops with future updates. We don't know how many extra skills there could be to master when the game comes out of early access.

The game is in early access, so the skills and unlocks varies widely. However, if you start grinding now your experience will stand you in good stead for the game as it develops and evolves.

All Dragonwilds Skills and Unlocks

All the current skills and their unlocks are included below. It's important to know that Dragonwilds has a variety of rewards for levelling skills. These range from major rewards to minor rewards. So, sometimes you won't feel like you got anything particularly meaningful.

In addition, the level cap for each skill is 40. However, the cap is planned to reach 99. This is just a temporary cap while the game is in Early Access.

What we don't know yet is what happens to your XP if you reach level 40. Hopefully this will carry over but at the moment there has not been any announcement from Jagex so bear that in mind if you plan to really grind through some XP!

Attack

For every level you achieve you'll get -1% Attack Stamina cost, besides for the levels listed below that have major unlocks.

Level Unlock Level 5 Parry: Parry attacks by blocking at the last moment to stagger your enemies and deal increased damage. Level 8 Melee weapon Special Actions: Unlocks unique Special Actions for melee weapons. Level 11 Tempest Shield: Conjure a Shield of Air Magic that prevents all damage while blocking for a limited time, triggering a powerful burst when the spell ends. Attack levels increase duration. Level 16 Weapon Expertise: Unlocks additional attacks for all melee weapons. Level 20 Enchant Weapon: Fire: Enchant your current Melee weapon with the power of Fire. Apply Burning to enemies with Critical Hits. Level 23 Adaptability: Evading or blocking no longer interrupts your combos when using a melee weapon. Level 27 Weapon Rack: Unlocks the ability to build a Weapon Rack to display your weapons. Level 30 Enchant Weapon: Air: Enchant your current melee weapon with the power of Air. Increases your melee weapon’s Attack Speed. Level 34 Lesser Potion of Attack: Unlock the recipe for the Lesser Potion of Attack at the Brewing Cauldron. Level 37 Training Dummy: Unlocks the ability to build a Training Dummy to test your melee weapons on. Level 40 Whetstone: Allows crafting of whetstones at the Crafting Table, which can be used to sharpen melee weapons for increased damage.

Mining

For every level you achieve you'll get +1 Critical Hit chance when Mining cost, besides for the levels listed below that have major unlocks.

Level Unlock Level 5 Lift With Your Hips:The weight of stone, clay, and sand raw material is reduced by 25%. Level 11 Rocksplosion:Conjure a powerful blast to break apart stone boulders and ore. Level 16 Gem Prospector:Mining ore now sometimes produces precious gemstones. Level 20 Mine Crumbled Walls:Allows you to knock down crumbled walls with a pickaxe, granting access to hidden or blocked areas. Level 24 Detect Ore & Clay:Invoke the power of the Stone Spirits to guide you to the nearest ore and clay rocks. Level 36 Not-So-Heavy Metal:The weight of metal ores is reduced by 25%.

Woodcutting

For every level you achieve you'll get -1% Woodcutting Stamina cost, besides for the levels listed below that have major upgrades. Focusing on the Woodcutting skill and the related unlocks is a great thing to do early on in RuneScape: Dragonwilds, as it feeds into other skills.

Level Unlock Level 4 Overhead Chop:You can now perform an overhead chop, which deals greater damage against fallen logs, but very little damage against trees. Level 11 Axtral Projection:Conjures an Astral Axe and launches it forward, instantly chopping down trees in its path. Level 16 Bird Nests:It is now possible to find bird nests while felling trees. Bird nests contain useful items. Level 20 Chop Thorny Vines:Allows you to cut down thorny vines with a hatchet, granting access to hidden or blocked areas. Level 27 Splinter:A powerful spell that chops fallen trees into wood logs. Level 40 Lumber Storage:You can now build the lumber storage, a very high capacity storage for logs and planks.

Artisan

For every level you achieve you'll get -1% durability loss on equipment, besides for the levels listed below that have major unlocks.

Level Unlock Level 11 Bark to Bones:Use Alchemy to Transmute a tree into a stack of bones for all your grisly needs. Level 20 Superheat:Cast on fire-based stations to empower them and boost their processing speed for a while. Level 27 Magical Mending:Throw your items down and repair them instantly through the power of Nature Magic. Level 40 Decorated Adventurer:Unlocks the Armour Mannequin upon which you can mount a full set of armour.

Construction

There are no minor bonuses for this skill, just the following major unlocks. Construction is one of the simplest skills in RuneScape: Dragonwilds but also has some of the most important unlocks. You'll need to combine all your other skills to really build impressive structures in the game.

Level Unlock Level 3 Middle Ground:Unlocks medium-sized building pieces. Level 5 Fine Details:Unlocks small building pieces. Level 8 Sacred Geometry:Unlock triangular building pieces. Level 11 Eye of Oculus:Become the mystical Eye of Oculus and build structures easier and with a whole new perspective. Level 16 Creature Comforts:Unlocks an assortment of furniture and decorations. Level 18 New Material:Oak: Unlocks the next tier of building pieces. Level 20 Summon Shelter:Construct a temporary Shelter through the power of Astral Magic. Level 40 Personal Chest:Access your personal storage from anywhere.

Cooking

For every level you achieve you'll get +1 delicious good chance, besides for the levels listed below that have major upgrades.

Level Unlock Level 11 Fancy Cookware:Unlocks the Pan Rack furniture piece in the building menu. Level 20 Internal Alchemy:Resets any active food and drink buffs with a spectacular display of culinary appreciation. Level 27 Bones to Peaches:Transmute unwanted bones on the ground into fresh peaches for your consumption. Level 40 Yes, Chef!:Unlocks the Chef’s Hat recipe at the Crafting Station.

Runecrafting

You won't get any minor unlocks in Runecrafting, instead you get a new recipe every few levels.

Level Unlock Level 8 Windstep:Summons the power of Air Magic to jump higher and descend slower. Level 11 Earth Runes:Unlocks the recipe for Earth Runes at the Rune Altar. Level 13 Fire Runes:Unlocks the recipe for Fire Runes at the Rune Altar. Level 16 Law Runes:Unlocks the recipe for Law Runes at the Rune Altar. Level 18 Nature Runes:Unlocks the recipe for Nature Runes at the Rune Altar. Level 20 Fire Spirit:Conjure forth a fire spirit to light your way. Level 27 Essential Strength:The weight of Rune Essence is reduced by 50%.