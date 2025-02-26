All the Best Massage Tools We’ve Ever Written About (2025)

Actor Simon Rex told us that relies on this “hip hook” from Aletha —he takes it with him wherever he travels. He explains that the hook helps to release the front of your hips, and in turn that helps to open up your lower back. He explains, “You lay your psoas area onto this hook, and then you turn the hook and it releases the front of your hips. That’s an area that causes your lower back to hurt all the time.”

Like the other manual muscle massagers we feature below, there is a pleasant sort of pain involved, Rex adds. “It hurts at first — your body’s tightening up and it doesn’t want to lean into this hook — but then you kind of release into the pain. And then once you really relax and breathe and just totally surrender, it will fucking open it all up.”