All the Things They Never Tell You About Hair Braiding (2025)

Hair braiding is a beauty rite of passage for many people of color, including me. I’ve been wearing braids in my 4A hair since before I can remember, as well as adding extensions to them since around eighth grade. Not only does a fresh set of cornrows, twists, or box braids help cut getting-ready time in half, but wearing these popular looks—also known as protective styles, with or without the addition of extensions—can give your natural hair a break from the ongoing manipulation of combs, brushes, heat styling, and more.

While braided protective styles can be beneficial for a number of different reasons, experts note that a truly successful look ensures that the hair growing out of your scalp is always the main priority. “Protective styles should truly protect, not just look good,” celebrity hairstylist Vernon François tells Bazaar. “Being intentional about scalp health, moisture, and proper technique will ensure your braids support both style and hair longevity.” Ahead, I spoke with François and other top hair professionals for a full breakdown of some of the most frequently asked questions about braiding, along with some of the best products and techniques to incorporate into your routine before, throughout, and after styling with added hair.

Jump to: How to prep hair before a braiding session

Are human-hair extensions better than synthetic?

Bound versus knotless braids

Signs your braids may be too tight

Keeping natural hair strong and hydrated in protective styles

Tips on minimizing frizz

Can you use traditional shampoo and conditioner while wearing braids?

How long do braids last?

What’s the best way to take down braids without damaging natural hair?

How should I care for my natural hair after braids?

Meet the experts

How to prep hair before a braiding session

Some stylists may offer a wash and blow-dry option with their services, but it’s important to take hair prep work into your own hands if your stylist doesn’t. “When preparing for a braiding session, it’s important to have freshly shampooed, conditioned, and detangled hair,” celebrity stylist Nai'vasha Grace explains. Braiding specialists can minimize damage to your natural hair and ensure parts are even when it’s clean and detangled ahead of an appointment. Plus, taking time for prep ultimately helps braids last longer while also allowing your scalp and resting hair to thrive through the duration of your style.

Are human-hair extensions better than synthetic?

Synthetic braiding hair has recently come under scrutiny after a Consumer Reports lab investigation revealed the existence of low-level volatile organic compounds (or VOCs), including lead and acetone, in several popular synthetic extension brands. However, as the tests in question are primarily based on oral exposure to chemicals as opposed to dermal exposure, some professionals, like cosmetic chemist Javon Ford, suggest that these findings aren’t necessarily cause for alarm.

While human-hair extensions often tend to be less chemically processed than their synthetic counterparts, there are still some benefits to choosing the latter over the former. “There are pros and cons to both,” François explains. “Human-hair extensions offer a softer, more natural look and feel but can be harder to maintain in braided styles, and they don’t always blend well with certain textures. Synthetic hair holds shape well and lasts longer, but it can sometimes cause irritation or dryness. The best choice depends on the style you’re going for and your scalp’s sensitivity.”

Celebrity stylist Kim Kimble previously told Bazaar that, ultimately, the best braiding hair to use is one that seamlessly matches your unique texture. “The hair you select is all based on the style you want, but you always want to make sure you’re reaching for quality hair,” she said.



Bound versus knotless braids

Just like with any beauty look, deciding between traditionally bound box braids and knotless braids is ultimately a matter of style preference. According to experts, knotless braids are generally gentler on the hairline because they don’t place as much immediate tension on the roots. “The gradual feeding in of hair distributes weight more evenly, reducing stress on fragile edges. However, even with knotless braids, wearing them in tight ponytails or buns can still cause tension-related breakage,” François notes of the trending style.

Signs your braids may be too tight

“If your scalp feels excessively sore, if you experience headaches, or if you see small bumps [also known as folliculitis] forming along your hairline, these are clear signs your braids are too tight,” François advises. “You should never feel prolonged discomfort after braiding. If you do, gently massage the scalp or ask your stylist to loosen the braids in affected areas.” Grace agrees, adding that noticing a wrinkled, red, and/or extremely shiny scalp after your braids are installed can also be a red flag.

Keeping natural hair strong and hydrated in protective styles

When it comes to maintaining the integrity of your natural hair in braids, “hydration is key, but build-up is the enemy,” François continues. “I recommend lightly misting your scalp and braids with a mix of water, a lightweight leave-in conditioner, and a few drops of oil, such as argan or jojoba, every few days. Instead of applying conditioner directly from your hands, use a spray bottle to evenly distribute moisture without oversaturating the hair. Additionally, cleansing the scalp with a mixture of apple-cider vinegar and water can help remove residue, bacteria, and excess oils.”



Tips on minimizing frizz

Along with sleeping in a silk or satin bonnet or on a pillowcase of the same fabrics, experts say minimal manipulation after your style is installed is a great rule of thumb for keeping frizz at bay. You can also keep flyaways at a minimum with the help of a flexible mousse or lightweight braid refresher spray, along with a few swipes of edge control along your hairline.

Can you use traditional shampoo and conditioner while wearing braids?



“Yes, but with some adjustments,” François notes. “Diluting your shampoo with water before applying it can help cleanse the scalp without causing build-up in your braids. Conditioner should be used sparingly, preferably as a light mist rather than applied directly. Washing every two to three weeks is ideal to maintain scalp health.”



How long do braids last?

While you might be tempted to keep your protective style installed for as long as possible, professionals say doing so may cause more harm than good to your natural hair. “I recommend wearing braids no longer than two months,” Grace says. And for natural hair without added extensions, experts say that a maximum of three weeks is ideal. “Anything beyond that can lead to tangling, excessive build-up, and potential breakage,” François says.

What’s the best way to take down braids without damaging natural hair?

Professionals suggest starting the unraveling process by lightly misting your braids with a detangling spray or using a go-to oil to add slip. “Cut your braids at their ends, making sure to leave at least three inches of braid intact depending on the length of your natural hair,” Grace says. Next, carefully unravel each of your braids from the ends upward, avoiding excessive pulling. Once they’re fully undone, gently detangle with a wide-tooth comb before washing to prevent matting.

How should I care for my natural hair after braids?

After removing braids, your natural hair is in somewhat of a fragile state and in need of both moisture and strength replenishment. Experts recommend first starting with a clarifying wash to remove build-up, followed by a deep-conditioning treatment like Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask or Curl Queen Intense Therapy Masque. “Incorporating a bond-building treatment like Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector helps repair any weakened strands,” François says. “Always detangle gently and allow your scalp a rest period before installing another protective style.”

Meet the experts

Vernon François is a celebrity hairstylist, educator, and Olaplex global ambassador.



Vernon François is a celebrity hairstylist, educator, and Olaplex global ambassador. Nai’vasha Grace is a celebrity hairstylist and the creator of Curl Queen.



Kim Kimble is a celebrity hairstylist and natural hair educator.

Looking for more hair favorites?

Hair Awards: The 38 Best Hair Products of 2025

The Best Natural Curly Hairstyles for Every Length and Pattern

The Best Scalp Serums, According to Experts

What Is a Silk Press? A Stylist’s Guide to the Sleek ’Do

Are Black-Owned Brands Selling Out or Scaling Up?

Why trust Harper's Bazaar?

For more than 150 years, Harper’s Bazaar has been the preeminent fashion and beauty resource for women of every age. We cover what’s new and what’s next in beauty by working with the world’s leading authorities in dermatology, plastic surgery, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and fragrance. Every story we publish has been thoroughly researched and vetted by our team of beauty editors and industry experts.