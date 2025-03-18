All The Tools You Need For Regular Manicure And Pedicure (2025)

Whether you’re treating yourself to an at-home spa day or equipping your salon, having the right manicure and pedicure tools is essential.

There are so many tools out there you can use to take care of your fingernails, your toenails, your hands and your feet in the best way possible.

Manicure and pedicure procedures, whether you’re carrying them out by yourself, or you’re operating a salon that offers that service to others, doesn’t have to be difficult.

These tools make your manicure and pedicure procedures not only easy, but also enjoyable, and something you look forward to.

Here’s a comprehensive list of all manicure and pedicure tools and what to use them for.

1. Nail Clippers

You don’t have to operate a salon to own a nail clipper. I believe everyone should own a nail clipper for personal manicure and pedicure. You need nail clippers to clip your fingernails and toenails when they get too long.

For a more professional finish though, you can always visit a salon to get those nails clipped, filed and finished properly.

Manicure : Small-sized clippers for precise trimming of fingernails.

: Small-sized clippers for precise trimming of fingernails. Pedicure: Larger and sturdier clippers for cutting thicker toenails.

Nail Files and Emery Boards

Use: Smoothing and shaping nail edges after trimming.

Glass or Crystal Nail Files : Gentle on natural nails and long-lasting.

: Gentle on natural nails and long-lasting. Emery Boards: Coarser options for shaping artificial nails like acrylic or gel.

3. Cuticle Pusher

Use: Gently pushing back the cuticles to expose the nail bed.

Metal Pushers : Durable and ideal for professional use.

: Durable and ideal for professional use. Wooden Orange Sticks: Disposable and gentle for sensitive nails.

4. Cuticle Nippers

Use: Trimming excess cuticle skin and removing hangnails.

Offers precision for cleaner nail beds and prevents cuticle overgrowth.

5. Nail Buffer Block

Use: Smoothing the nail surface and adding shine.

Four-Sided Buffers: Each side serves a different purpose: filing, smoothing, polishing, and shining.

6. Nail Scissors

Use: Trimming delicate nails or shaping edges with precision.

Perfect for finer details or hard-to-reach areas.

7. Callus Remover

Use: Removing rough, hardened skin from feet.

Manual Callus Removers : Includes foot rasps and pumice stones for scrubbing.

: Includes foot rasps and pumice stones for scrubbing. Electric Callus Removers: More efficient for tackling tough calluses.

8. Toe Separators

Use: Keeping toes apart during a pedicure for easy application of nail polish.

Helps prevent smudging while the polish dries.

9. Nail Cleaning Brush

Use: Removing dirt and debris from under nails and cuticles.

Use during preparation or after filing.

10. Exfoliating Scrub

Use: Removing dead skin cells and softening the skin on hands and feet.

Enhances smoothness and prepares the skin for hydration.

11. Moisturizing Cream or Foot Mask

Use: Hydrating and nourishing the skin after a manicure or pedicure.

Prevents dryness and cracks, leaving skin soft and supple.

12. Cuticle Oil

Use: Hydrating and softening the cuticles to prevent cracking.

Apply after trimming and pushing back cuticles.

13. Electric Nail Drill

Use: Filing, buffing, and removing gel or acrylic nail products efficiently.

Comes with various bits for specialized tasks such as shaping, polishing, and cleaning.

14. LED/UV Lamp

Use: Curing gel nail polish or builder gels.

Speeds up drying and ensures a long-lasting finish for gel nails.

15. Base Coat and Top Coat

Use: Enhancing nail polish durability and finish.

Base Coat : Protects natural nails and improves polish adhesion.

: Protects natural nails and improves polish adhesion. Top Coat: Seals the polish and adds shine or a matte finish.

16. Ingrown Toenail Set

Use: Managing and relieving ingrown toenails.

Ingrown Toenail Lifter : Lifts the nail to relieve pressure.

: Lifts the nail to relieve pressure. Tonail Clipper: For clipping ingrown toenails.

Ingrown Toenail File: Smoothens edges to prevent further growth issues.

17. Corn and Callus Shaver

This is used to shave off harden corn and calluses from your hands and feet.

Use cautiously for precise removal of hardened areas.

18. Nail Art Tools

Use: Creating intricate designs and patterns on nails.

Dotting Tools : For polka dots and patterns.

: For polka dots and patterns. Nail Brushes : For freehand designs and details.

: For freehand designs and details. Striping Tapes: For clean, geometric designs.

19. Nail Polish Remover and Pads

Use: Removing old nail polish or gel products.

Acetone-Free Remover : Gentle on natural nails.

: Gentle on natural nails. Lint-Free Wipes: Prevents residue during application.

20. Sterilization Tools

Use: Cleaning and disinfecting manicure and pedicure tools.

Alcohol Wipes : Quick cleaning between uses.

: Quick cleaning between uses. UV Sterilizers: Sanitizes tools for professional settings.

21. Tool Organizer** or Tool Holder

Whether you’re getting all these tools for personal use or for your salon, you need something to keep them neat, organized, and easy to access.

There are different types of organizers you can go for. You can get a trolly cart, an acrylic tool holder or a simple open storage box for them.

Conclusion

All the tools listed above are all designed for different manicure and pedicure procedures. For personal use, you don’t need to get all of them, because you don’t need to.

For a salon owner however, you need to get most of them so you can take care of whatever manicure or pedicure procedure your customer asks for.

Do you think I missed any important tool for manicure and pedicure procedures? If so, please let me know in the comments.

