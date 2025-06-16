Alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty as US seeks death penalty (2025)

New York: The judge overseeing the federal prosecution of Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing a health insurance executive in Manhattan, has warned the US attorney-general to keep quiet about him to ensure a fair trial

As Mangione, 26, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge that could bring the death penalty on Friday, New York time, the judge, Margaret Garnett, made it clear that she wanted to depoliticise the circus-like atmosphere surrounding the case.

Mangione has become a hero to some Americans who say they are disgusted with the nation’s for-profit health system and an emblem of chaos for Attorney-General Pam Bondi, who had announced that the government would seek capital punishment against him “as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and make America safe again”.

On Friday, scores of Mangione’s supporters came to the Thurgood Marshall US Courthouse on Foley Square, with many waiting in line for hours outside. Trucks with his image circled around.