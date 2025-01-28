Allenia Script Font - Exfont - Download fonts (2025)

Designer: Muhammad Nasir


Font Allenia Script. Examples of this font can be found on the font site exFont, designed by Muhammad Nasir, include the number of glyphs 315 characters. You can find other similar fonts, or fonts in the same family as this font right below.

Font Details

: 254

: Free for Personal Use

Font Categories

  • Script Fonts

Preview Text Font

Allenia Script

Allenia Script

314 Characters

Click any character to copy it to your clipboard

! !

" "

# #

$ $

% %

& &

' '

( (

) )

* *

+ +

, ,

- -

. .

/ /

0 0

1 1

2 2

3 3

4 4

5 5

6 6

7 7

8 8

9 9

: :

; ;

< <

= =

> >

? ?

@ @

A A

B B

C C

D D

E E

F F

G G

H H

I I

J J

K K

L L

M M

N N

O O

P P

Q Q

R R

S S

T T

U U

V V

W W

X X

Y Y

Z Z

[ [

\ \

] ]

^ ^

_ _

` `

a a

See Also
b b

c c

d d

e e

f f

g g

h h

i i

j j

k k

l l

m m

n n

o o

p p

q q

r r

s s

t t

u u

v v

w w

x x

y y

z z

{ {

| |

} }

~ ~

¡ ¡

¢ ¢

£ £

¥ ¥

¨ ¨

« «

´ ´

» »

¿ ¿

À À

Á Á

Â Â

Ã Ã

Ä Ä

Å Å

Æ Æ

Ç Ç

È È

É É

Ê Ê

Ë Ë

Ì Ì

Í Í

Î Î

Ï Ï

Ð Ð

Ñ Ñ

Ò Ò

Ó Ó

Ô Ô

Õ Õ

Ö Ö

Ø Ø

Ù Ù

Ú Ú

Û Û

Ü Ü

Ý Ý

ß ß

à à

á á

â â

ã ã

ä ä

å å

æ æ

ç ç

è è

é é

ê ê

ë ë

ì ì

í í

î î

ï ï

ñ ñ

ò ò

ó ó

ô ô

õ õ

ö ö

ø ø

ù ù

ú ú

û û

ü ü

ý ý

ÿ ÿ

ı ı

Ł Ł

ł ł

Œ Œ

œ œ

Š Š

š š

Ÿ Ÿ

Ž Ž

ž ž

ƒ ƒ

ˆ ˆ

ˇ ˇ

˚ ˚

˜ ˜

˝ ˝

Allenia Script font family

View all

  • AlleniaScript - Muhammad Nasir AlleniaScript

    315 glyphs

  • Allenia Script - Muhammad Nasir Allenia Script

    315 glyphs

