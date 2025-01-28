Allenia Script Font - Exfont - Download fonts (2025)

Designer: Muhammad Nasir
Font Allenia Script. Examples of this font can be found on the font site exFont, designed by Muhammad Nasir, include the number of glyphs 315 characters. You can find other similar fonts, or fonts in the same family as this font right below.
Font Details
: 254
: Free for Personal Use
Download Font Add to Collection
Font Categories
- Script Fonts
Preview Text Font
Allenia Script
Allenia Script
314 Characters
Click any character to copy it to your clipboard
! !
" "
# #
$ $
% %
& &
' '
( (
) )
* *
+ +
, ,
- -
. .
/ /
0 0
1 1
2 2
3 3
4 4
5 5
6 6
7 7
8 8
9 9
: :
; ;
< <
= =
> >
? ?
@ @
A A
B B
C C
D D
E E
F F
G G
H H
I I
J J
K K
L L
M M
N N
O O
P P
Q Q
R R
S S
T T
U U
V V
W W
X X
Y Y
Z Z
[ [
\ \
] ]
^ ^
_ _
` `
a a
b b
c c
d d
e e
f f
g g
h h
i i
j j
k k
l l
m m
n n
o o
p p
q q
r r
s s
t t
u u
v v
w w
x x
y y
z z
{ {
| |
} }
~ ~
¡ ¡
¢ ¢
£ £
¥ ¥
¨ ¨
« «
´ ´
» »
¿ ¿
À À
Á Á
Â Â
Ã Ã
Ä Ä
Å Å
Æ Æ
Ç Ç
È È
É É
Ê Ê
Ë Ë
Ì Ì
Í Í
Î Î
Ï Ï
Ð Ð
Ñ Ñ
Ò Ò
Ó Ó
Ô Ô
Õ Õ
Ö Ö
Ø Ø
Ù Ù
Ú Ú
Û Û
Ü Ü
Ý Ý
ß ß
à à
á á
â â
ã ã
ä ä
å å
æ æ
ç ç
è è
é é
ê ê
ë ë
ì ì
í í
î î
ï ï
ñ ñ
ò ò
ó ó
ô ô
õ õ
ö ö
ø ø
ù ù
ú ú
û û
ü ü
ý ý
ÿ ÿ
ı ı
Ł Ł
ł ł
Œ Œ
œ œ
Š Š
š š
Ÿ Ÿ
Ž Ž
ž ž
ƒ ƒ
ˆ ˆ
ˇ ˇ
˚ ˚
˜ ˜
˝ ˝
– –
— —
‘ ‘
’ ’
‚ ‚
“ “
” ”
„ „
† †
‡ ‡
• •
… …
‹ ‹
› ›
€ €
− −
ﬁ ﬁ
ﬂ ﬂ
Allenia Script font family
View all
- AlleniaScript - Muhammad Nasir AlleniaScript
315 glyphs
- Allenia Script - Muhammad Nasir Allenia Script
315 glyphs
More Fonts
- CadillacSignature - Muhamad Fikry Nuralif CadillacSignature
268 glyphs
- Jasmine Script rough-stamp Jasmine Script rough-stamp
166 glyphs
- Aciella Script Italic - Mohamad asep haerudin Aciella Script Italic
247 glyphs
- Thistle Balloons - Donis Miftahudin Thistle Balloons
253 glyphs
- PNJackSans PNJackSans
283 glyphs
- Melodiously - Hermansyah Melodiously
331 glyphs
- Against Perfection Script - Donis Miftahudin Against Perfection Script
433 glyphs
- Pemudas Kingdom - Bagus Panji Asmoro Pemudas Kingdom
80 glyphs
- Henshin Script - Gumilang Anggara Ruslan Henshin Script
298 glyphs
Leave your comment
No comments.
You can be the first one to leave a comment.