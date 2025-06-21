Alternative realities: EvenBet lays foundations for a future at the forefront of AR and VR gaming (2025)

Gaming operators, like any customer-facing entity in the media and entertainment sector, have been striving to provide customers with more immersive experiences. Dmitry Starostenkov, chief executive officer of EvenBet Gaming, highlights the long-awaited opportunities that virtual reality and augmented reality may bring to the industry – and how to overcome the roadblocks that have stifled progress so far.

Given a broader push for immersive experiences across various verticals of the entertainment space, it has always seemed a predictable next step for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to become widely adopted in the igaming space.

However, the transition has not been straightforward, and ambitions have largely outstripped technological and commercial realities over the years.

Some big names in media and entertainment have been financially burned. For Meta, which famously staked its name on the growth of its ‘metaverse’, its Reality Labs VR unit posted an eye-watering $17.74bn operating loss last year. No wonder Meta’s chief technology officer Andrew Bosworth reportedly said in an internal memo that this year “likely determines whether this entire effort will go down as the work of visionaries or a legendary misadventure”.

Brighter outlook

However, in igaming at least, the outlook would appear to be a little brighter – and few disagree that the underlying concept of AR or VR in online gaming is exciting when the possibility of emulating the sights and sounds of a real-life casino in a digital setting is considered.

Breaking down the definitions, virtual reality technology puts users in a digital environment, usually through headsets, to provide a simulated 3D experience.

Augmented reality technology, meanwhile, adds digital items to real surroundings using devices like smartphones or specially-designed glasses.

These innovations therefore create unique conditions for engaging interactions, and several factors appear to be driving momentum towards the adoption of AR and VR in online gaming in the second half of the 2020s.

Growth factors

As a starting point, the increasing appetite for such technologies among younger adults in the video game sector is an obvious cause for optimism.

Some 36% of millennials worldwide own a VR device – more than any other age demographic and nearly double the 19% of Gen X who do the same, according to a 2024 study by Kantar. Nearly three-quarters of such individuals use their VR devices for gaming.

Meanwhile, 43% of millennials have used AR technology – again, more than any other age category. Of consumers who have heard of AR, 75% consider it ‘innovative’ and 78% describe it as ‘engaging’.

Furthermore, live casino – the natural home for VR – is growing in popularity. Research by online reviews platform LiveCasinoRank found that global live casino revenue rocketed by 34% from 2023 to 2024, while the average session increased from 35 to 47 minutes year-on-year.

This growth is accelerating investment. Research published last year by sportsbook provider Altenar found that the size of the VR and AR gambling market was likely to reach nearly $1bn in 2025 – a near eightfold increase in five years.

Tellingly, the research also found that around 35% of VR headset owners had engaged in gambling-related activities, underlying the significant potential in the sector.

Transformational potential

Businesses in igaming that lay the right foundations for AR and VR development are well positioned to benefit in the coming years – and EvenBet Gaming is one enterprise that is determined to have a head start.

With a focus on online poker software development, EvenBet is keen to address the roadblocks that have hamstrung the growth of VR and AR in the gaming industry so far.

According to Starostenkov, the main barriers to the mass adoption of such technologies in igaming are related to technical issues, such as imperfect sensors and interfaces that can undermine otherwise good VR games or AR presentations.

“We are actively working on improving interfaces and interaction with content by using data analysis and machine learning to enhance the efficiency and engagement of players,” Starostenkov says.

“We see that technologies still need to be refined, but we are ready to implement solutions that will allow players to have a more personalised and convenient experience when interacting with games.”

Starostenkov adds that neurotechnology companies like Neuralink, which are developing implantable brain-computer interfaces, will open up the prospect of deeper integration into VR, which “in the future could solve many problems with interfaces and sensors”.

Blurring realities

EvenBet is already integrating innovative technologies into its multiplayer slots and mobile games, providing the building blocks for an anticipated increase in interest among players in the years to come.

“The metaverse and igaming may continue to develop, but we still need several years of technological progress,” says Starostenkov, who adds that personalised, artificial intelligence-driven bonuses and offers delivered in real time will become increasingly integrated into gaming mechanics and marketing strategies. “With the development of AI and neurotechnology, we will be able to make virtual worlds truly captivating.”

“We are confident that AR and VR will continue to develop in the coming years, but for mass adoption, the sensors and interfaces will need to be improved”

Starostenkov makes the point that while physical and online gaming have previously been considered to be separate spaces with different audiences, the boundaries between the two are becoming increasingly blurred.

This is creating new marketing channels and inventory, as well as the possibility for more immersive, engaging and personalised player experiences.

“To create more interactive and personalised offers, the company uses real-time data analysis technology to match content and bonuses based on player preferences,” Starostenkov says.

“We have also developed a solution to create interactive poker tables, which, in the future, will allow the use of VR elements to simulate a more realistic experience.

“This not only opens up new opportunities for the operator but also enables players to interact with other participants and game elements in a more natural and engaging environment.”

AI-driven tech advancements

Driven by AI advancement, there is an expectation that the development of AR and VR in igaming will accelerate.

In this context, EvenBet has adopted a carefully considered strategy that tallies with a wider belief across the industry that incremental changes are a more sensible approach than rapid, full-scale transformations.

“In the future, we plan to further integrate AR and VR into our games to provide a more immersive and realistic experience,” Starostenkov says.

“We are confident that AR and VR will continue to develop in the coming years, but for mass adoption, the sensors and interfaces will need to be improved.

“However, artificial intelligence, already used to create personalised offers and adapt content, will be one of the catalysts allowing for the effective integration of AR and VR into igaming.”

Looking to the future

After several false dawns over the years, is the future of VR and AR looking brighter than ever before?

Starostenkov believes the social aspect of gaming – considered to be increasingly important in optimising the player experience – is another factor that can drive adoption in the future, building on recent VR games and AR innovations.

With VR technology, for instance, there is the possibility of friends and family members playing poker together at the same table, wherever they are.

“We are confident that VR and AR will continue to evolve, and we are actively implementing these technologies into our platforms,” Starostenkov says.

“In particular, we are already developing new multiplayer games and VR experiences that will allow players to interact in more realistic and immersive virtual spaces. “We are confident that in the coming years, AR and VR will become more accessible and of higher quality, and EvenBet will effectively integrate these technologies into its processes, leading the industry.”