Alvina August Wikipedia | Biography | Age | Husband | Net Worth & Latest Info - The Daily Biography (2025)

Who is Alvina August? Alvina (Born: 02 Aug 1984) Zimbabwean-born Actress, Singer, Storyteller, and social media star. She is also famous for her outstanding performance in the film/Tv series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Nancy Drew 2018-19, Nancy Drew 2019-20, Woke (TV Series) 2020, and So Help Me Todd (TV Series) 2022.

Skills:



Actress Alvina August’s birthplace is Zimbabwean, and her birthdate is 02 Aug 1984. She is an African-American decent female artist, her nationality is Canadian/Zimbabwean, and her birth sign is Leo.

Alvina is a Canadian solo recording artist who is not only an actress but also a singer/songwriter. Her sound, like her background, is an eclectic mix of genres including R&B, Neo-Soul, Pop, Gospel, and Afro-pop.

Alvina August’s & Family Details: Alvina was born and raised in Zimbabwe before moving to Canada at the age of 17 to study acting, which became her true passion.

She currently divides her time between Vancouver and Los Angeles. Unfortunately, her parent’s & sibling’s name details were not found.

Education & Training Details:

Acting On-camera Drill Class Lewis Baumander, Toronto, CA

Audition Technique Lewis Baumander, Toronto, CA

Scene Analysis Romina D’Ugo, (LBAS)

Private Coaching Dean Armstrong

Private Accent Coaching Joy Juckes

Voice Chamber Choir, Alto Michael Halfin

Solo Vocalist Ian Nieman

Choir University of Toronto, CA Gospel Lisa Toussaint

Jazz & Hip-Hop OIP Dance Academy, Toronto, CA

How old is actress Alvina August and what is her height, weight, & body measurement? Check out below.

Age 40 years old Weight 60 Kg (133 Ibs) Height 5 Ft 8 In (1.76M) Hair Color Brown (Curly) Eye Color Brown Physique Slim Body Measurement 35-27-32 In Voice type Alto

Alvina has amassed a substantial net worth as a direct result of her professional success. Alvina’s Net Worth is expected to be $3 – 6 million in 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The majority of this figure is derived from negotiating acting roles.

Is actress Alvina married or does she have a boyfriend? Yes, she is a married celebrity, Alvina August’s husband’s name is Marco Grazzini. Although they knew each other and worked together before marriage.

Alvina Social Profile Details

Instagram – As of 1st Dec 2022, Alvina’s Instagram profile is verified, her Instagram profile username is (@alvinaaugust).

The number of her IG posts is 1085, and the number of followers is 10.4K. Her IG account is managed on her own, and she frequently shares her personal/filmography photos & videos on her IG profile.

Facebook – Her Facebook profile is not verified, and the username is (@alvinacaugust), The number of her Facebook followers/Friends is 786.

Twitter – She joined Twitter Joined November 2012, his Twitter username is (@alvinaaugust), but his Twitter profile is not verified, The number of Twitter followers is 1,146.

Alvina’s Wikipedia profile was not created yet, our author try to show her info like Wikipedia.

Actress Alicia Vélez Biography Real Name Alvina August Nickname Alvina Profession Actress & Singer Age 40 years old Date of Birth 02 Aug 1984 Birthplace Zimbabwe Nationality Zimbabwean & Canadian Ethnicity Black | Mixed Religion Christianity Family and Relatives Father N/A Mother N/A Brother N/A Sister N/A Affairs and Marital Status Marital Status Married Husband Marco Grazzini Son Will Update Daughter Will Update Education and School, College Educational Qualification Graduate School See Education & Training Part College/ University See Education & Training Part Favorites Things and Like & Dislike Favorite Actor Skylar Astin/Eriq La Salle/Lamorne Morris Favorite Actress Aimee Garcia/Jane Levy/Gloria Reuben Favorite Color White, Black, Olive Favorite Food Pizza, Nanaimo Bars, Montreal-style Bagels Favorite Movie N/A Hobbies Acting, Singing, Travelling, Photography Money Factor Net Worth $3 – 6 Million (Approx) Salary Will Update Contact Address House Address Will Update Phone Number Will Update Email Id Will Update Website Website Social Media Facebook Facebook Instagram Instagram Twitter Twitter IMDB IMDB Wikipedia Wikipedia YouTube YouTube

According to IMDb records, Alvina has 22 acting & 1 soundtrack credit. She was first to appear in the film industry in 2016 through The Other Kingdom (TV Series),

where she leads the role of Versitude. Analyzing her career, it can be seen that he has mostly worked in TV series and gained considerable fame.

Notables are Arrow Tigressa (TV Series) 2018, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (TV Series) 2018-19, Nancy Drew (TV Series) 2019-20, The Boys (TV Series) 2019, Siren (TV Series) 2019, Woke (TV Series) 2020, and A Second Chance at Love 2022.

The “Deliver by Christmas” TV Movie was shart shooting in 2020, and now this film will appear on the Netflix platform.

“Deliver by Christmas” TV Movie is a Comedy/Romance genre film, which is directed by

Terry Ingram. She performed opposite the stars Eion Bailey & Kesler Talbot. “Deliver by Christmas” release date 06 Dec 2022 (Netflix).

Plot – Molly meets Josh, a widower with a young son who has recently relocated to town. Simultaneously, she is captivated by a mysterious customer of her bakery whom she has never met in person. He was, in the end, the same man.