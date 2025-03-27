Alvina August Wikipedia | Biography | Age | Husband | Net Worth & Latest Info - The Daily Biography (2025)

Who is Alvina August? Alvina (Born: 02 Aug 1984) Zimbabwean-born Actress, Singer, Storyteller, and social media star. She is also famous for her outstanding performance in the film/Tv series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Nancy Drew 2018-19, Nancy Drew 2019-20, Woke (TV Series) 2020, and So Help Me Todd (TV Series) 2022.

Actress Alvina August’s birthplace is Zimbabwean, and her birthdate is 02 Aug 1984. She is an African-American decent female artist, her nationality is Canadian/Zimbabwean, and her birth sign is Leo.

Alvina is a Canadian solo recording artist who is not only an actress but also a singer/songwriter. Her sound, like her background, is an eclectic mix of genres including R&B, Neo-Soul, Pop, Gospel, and Afro-pop.

Alvina August’s & Family Details: Alvina was born and raised in Zimbabwe before moving to Canada at the age of 17 to study acting, which became her true passion.

She currently divides her time between Vancouver and Los Angeles. Unfortunately, her parent’s & sibling’s name details were not found.

Education & Training Details:

  • Acting On-camera Drill Class Lewis Baumander, Toronto, CA
  • Audition Technique Lewis Baumander, Toronto, CA
  • Scene Analysis Romina D’Ugo, (LBAS)
  • Private Coaching Dean Armstrong
  • Private Accent Coaching Joy Juckes
  • Voice Chamber Choir, Alto Michael Halfin
  • Solo Vocalist Ian Nieman
  • Choir University of Toronto, CA Gospel Lisa Toussaint
  • Jazz & Hip-Hop OIP Dance Academy, Toronto, CA

Alvina August Age, Height, Weight, Body Info

How old is actress Alvina August and what is her height, weight, & body measurement? Check out below.

Age40 years old
Weight60 Kg (133 Ibs)
Height5 Ft 8 In (1.76M)
Hair ColorBrown (Curly)
Eye ColorBrown
PhysiqueSlim
Body Measurement35-27-32 In
Voice typeAlto

Alvina August Net Worth

Alvina has amassed a substantial net worth as a direct result of her professional success. Alvina’s Net Worth is expected to be $3 – 6 million in 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The majority of this figure is derived from negotiating acting roles.

Alvina August Husband/Dating

Is actress Alvina married or does she have a boyfriend? Yes, she is a married celebrity, Alvina August’s husband’s name is Marco Grazzini. Although they knew each other and worked together before marriage.

Alvina Social Profile Details

Instagram – As of 1st Dec 2022, Alvina’s Instagram profile is verified, her Instagram profile username is (@alvinaaugust).

The number of her IG posts is 1085, and the number of followers is 10.4K. Her IG account is managed on her own, and she frequently shares her personal/filmography photos & videos on her IG profile.

Facebook – Her Facebook profile is not verified, and the username is (@alvinacaugust), The number of her Facebook followers/Friends is 786.

Twitter – She joined Twitter Joined November 2012, his Twitter username is (@alvinaaugust), but his Twitter profile is not verified, The number of Twitter followers is 1,146.

Alvina’s Wikipedia profile was not created yet, our author try to show her info like Wikipedia.

Real NameAlvina August
NicknameAlvina
ProfessionActress & Singer
Age40 years old
Date of Birth02 Aug 1984
BirthplaceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean & Canadian
EthnicityBlack | Mixed
ReligionChristianity
Family and Relatives
FatherN/A
MotherN/A
BrotherN/A
SisterN/A
Affairs and Marital Status
Marital StatusMarried
HusbandMarco Grazzini
SonWill Update
DaughterWill Update
Education and School, College
Educational QualificationGraduate
SchoolSee Education & Training Part
College/ UniversitySee Education & Training Part
Favorites Things and Like & Dislike
Favorite ActorSkylar Astin/Eriq La Salle/Lamorne Morris
Favorite ActressAimee Garcia/Jane Levy/Gloria Reuben
Favorite ColorWhite, Black, Olive
Favorite FoodPizza, Nanaimo Bars, Montreal-style Bagels
Favorite MovieN/A
HobbiesActing, Singing, Travelling, Photography
Money Factor
Net Worth$3 – 6 Million (Approx)
SalaryWill Update
Contact Address
House AddressWill Update
Phone NumberWill Update
Email IdWill Update
WebsiteWebsite
Social Media
FacebookFacebook
InstagramInstagram
TwitterTwitter
IMDBIMDB
WikipediaWikipedia
YouTubeYouTube

Alvina August Career

According to IMDb records, Alvina has 22 acting & 1 soundtrack credit. She was first to appear in the film industry in 2016 through The Other Kingdom (TV Series),

where she leads the role of Versitude. Analyzing her career, it can be seen that he has mostly worked in TV series and gained considerable fame.

Notables are Arrow Tigressa (TV Series) 2018, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (TV Series) 2018-19, Nancy Drew (TV Series) 2019-20, The Boys (TV Series) 2019, Siren (TV Series) 2019, Woke (TV Series) 2020, and A Second Chance at Love 2022.

Alvina August On “Deliver by Christmas TV Movie”

The “Deliver by Christmas” TV Movie was shart shooting in 2020, and now this film will appear on the Netflix platform.

Trailer


“Deliver by Christmas” TV Movie is a Comedy/Romance genre film, which is directed by
Terry Ingram. She performed opposite the stars Eion Bailey & Kesler Talbot. “Deliver by Christmas” release date 06 Dec 2022 (Netflix).

Plot – Molly meets Josh, a widower with a young son who has recently relocated to town. Simultaneously, she is captivated by a mysterious customer of her bakery whom she has never met in person. He was, in the end, the same man.

>> Straight Man – 2023
>> So Help Me Todd – 2022
>> A Second Chance at Love – 2022
>> Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – 2021…More

Awards

