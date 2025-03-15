AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D CPU Review: Dominant, No Compromise Performance - Page 3 (2025)

Page 3: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D Review: AI, 3D Rendering, AV Encoding Performance Page 1: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D Review: 3D V-Cache Paired To AMD's Fastest Desktop CPU Page 2: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D Review: CPU, Memory, System, And Browser Benchmarks Page 5: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D Review: Overclocking Tests And Our Verdict







Running AI workloads natively on local hardware or at the edge, instead of in the cloud, is emerging into the mainstream on PCs. As a result, reliable, easily repeatable benchmarks for these workloads aren't prolific just yet, though UL has already built a few into its Procyon benchmark suite.

UL Procyon AI Machine Vision Benchmark

Let's take a look at how our assortment of processors do with the UL Procyon AI Computer Vision benchmark, running solely on the CPU cores using Integer precision with most of the competitive processors, but also including the recently released Core Ultra 200S' NPU.

Procyon AI offers different frameworks and precision levels on any given hardware. AMD Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors don't currently have any sort of NPU and were configured to use DirectML. Core Ultra 200S series chips have the same NPU used in Intel's Meteor Lake mobile processors and support Intel's OneAPI. When using OneAPI, the Core Ultra's CPU performance was relatively strong, peaking at over 500 points on the 285K. When leveraging the NPU on Intel's latest chips, performance was consistently high and clearly dominates all of the other desktop processors tested. TheRyzen 9 9950X3D, performed well, but doesn't stand out from the pack in this benchmark.

LAME XP Audio Encoding

TheRyzen 9 9950X3D performed on-par with with standard counterpart, and barely trailed only the Core Ultra 9 285K in this audio encoding test.

Blackmagic RAW Video Encoding Speed

The Blackmagic RAW Speed Test is a CPU and GPU benchmarking tool that tests full-resolution Blackmagic RAW video decode performance. The tool can be used to evaluate the performance at various resolutions and bitrates on the CPU or using OpenCL on a GPU. We're reporting two results here, both using 8K resolution, but at differing bitrates and compression levels. TheRyzen 9 9950X3D was the fastest of the AMD processors decoding Blackmagic RAW video data, and was the fastest overall processing the most taxing, minimally compressed (3:1) data.

x265 Video Encoding

The multi-threaded HWBOT x265 Benchmark is based on the open source x265 video encoder that leverages modern CPU instructions to accelerate video encoding. We tested the CPUs represented here with the 64-bit encoder using the default 1080p and 4K workloads.

You'll notice there are mostly AMD systems in the chart above. The MSI motherboards we used in our Intel test rigs doesn't perform as expected when HPET (the High Precision Event Timer) is enabled, and HPET is required to run this test. HPET works properly on our Socket AM5 motherboards, though, hence all of the Ryzen results above. Once again, we see theRyzen 9 9950X3Dtaking the overall lead, outpacing all of the other processors we tested.



Cinebench 2024 Rendering Benchmark

Cinebenchrendering performance test based on Cinema 4D from Maxon. Cinema 4D is a 3D rendering and animation tool suite used by animation houses and producers like Sony Animation and many others. It's very demanding of system processor resources and can utilize any number of threads, which makes it an excellent gauge of computational throughput. This is a multi-threaded, multi-processor aware benchmark that renders and animates 3D scenes and tracks the length of the entire process. The rate at which each test system was able to render the entire scene is represented in the graphs below.