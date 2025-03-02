Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (2025)

Description Key Features: Dimensions: Why Choose the Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame? Additional Information: Care Instructions: Conclusion: Fabric Gallery Key Features of Wingback Bed Timeless Design Aesthetic Exceptional Comfort Wingback Headboard Underbed Storage Options Comprehensive Warranty Fast and Reliable Shipping CUSTOMER RAVES Frequently Asked Questions References

Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame

Bed Information
  • Headboard in image is 75" High
  • Bed in image is Cream Naples
  • Storage Available - Select from Options
  • Made to Order - Delivery 7-10 Working Days
  • 12 Month Warranty
  • Delayed delivery available at checkout (specific day delivery not available)
  • Please order fabric samples as images may not show a true reflection of the colour/filters can be used. Link on homepage to order
Bed Frame Size
BED SIZE FRAME LENGTH HEADBOARD WIDTH FOOTBOARD HEIGHT
3FT 210cm 105cm 45cm
4FT 210cm 135cm 45cm
4FT6 210cm 150cm 45cm
5FT 215cm 165cm 45cm
6FT 215cm 196cm 45cm

Description

Expertly crafted with both comfort and style in mind, the Amelia CushionedWingback Bed Frame boasts a cushioned headboard and elegant button detailing. Enjoy a cosy and luxurious sleeping experience.

Storage Explained - Please Read Before Purchasing

Divan Base With 2 Drawers Footend

If you are to select a 2 drawer divan as a storage option, you will be sent a 2 drawer footend divan base as per the image shown below. Base height 35cm. Drawer dimensions 80x58x16cm approx.

Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (8)

Ottoman Divan Gas Lift Storage - Footend Opening

If you are to select a divan ottoman gas lift base as an storage option, you will be sent a ottoman gas lift base shown below. This is two half bases with internal wood storage, almost like a double wardrobe. Base height 37cm

Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (9)

Metal Gas Lift Storage - Sprung Slatted Storage Base

If you select the metal gas lift storage you will recieve the mechanism shown below (bed in below image for illustration purposes only).

Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (10)

Introducing the Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame, a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship that seamlessly blends luxury, comfort, and functionality. This bed frame is meticulously handcrafted in the UK, ensuring exceptional quality and attention to detail. Its elegant wingback design, coupled with plush cushioning and sophisticated button detailing, makes it a standout centerpiece for any bedroom.

Key Features:

  • Luxurious Wingback Design: The Amelia bed frame features a tall, cushioned wingback headboard that stands at an impressive 75 inches, providing a sense of grandeur and elegance. The wingback design not only adds a touch of sophistication but also offers a cozy nook for relaxation.

  • Premium Upholstery: Upholstered in high-quality fabric, the bed frame is available in a variety of colors, including the featured Cream Naples. Customers are encouraged to order fabric samples to ensure the perfect match for their bedroom decor.

  • Sturdy Construction: Built with a robust frame, the Amelia bed ensures durability and longevity. The solid construction provides a stable foundation for a restful night's sleep.

  • Storage Options: For those seeking additional functionality, the Amelia bed offers optional storage solutions. Customers can choose a divan base with two footend drawers, each measuring approximately 80x58x16 cm, providing ample space to store bedding, pillows, or other essentials.

Dimensions:

The Amelia Cushioned Bed Frame is available in multiple sizes to accommodate various room dimensions and mattress preferences:

  • 3FT Single: Frame Length: 210 cm | Headboard Width: 105 cm | Footboard Height: 45 cm

  • 4FT Small Double: Frame Length: 210 cm | Headboard Width: 135 cm | Footboard Height: 45 cm

  • 4FT6 Double: Frame Length: 210 cm | Headboard Width: 150 cm | Footboard Height: 45 cm

  • 5FT King: Frame Length: 215 cm | Headboard Width: 165 cm | Footboard Height: 45 cm

  • 6FT Super King: Frame Length: 215 cm | Headboard Width: 196 cm | Footboard Height: 45 cm

Why Choose the Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame?

  • Aesthetic Appeal: The Amelia bed's design exudes elegance and sophistication, making it a perfect addition to both contemporary and traditional bedroom settings.

  • Comfort: The generously cushioned headboard provides a comfortable backrest for reading or watching television in bed.

  • Customization: With multiple size options and a variety of fabric choices, the Amelia bed can be tailored to suit individual preferences and room aesthetics.

  • Quality Assurance: Handcrafted in the UK, this bed frame comes with a 12-month warranty, reflecting the confidence in its superior craftsmanship and materials.

Additional Information:

  • Delivery: The Amelia bed is made to order, with an estimated delivery time of 7-10 working days. Delayed delivery options are available at checkout; however, specific day delivery is not offered.

  • Warranty: A 12-month warranty is included, ensuring peace of mind and confidence in the product's quality.

  • Fabric Samples: As images may not accurately depict the true color due to lighting and filters, customers are advised to order fabric samples to make an informed choice.

Care Instructions:

To maintain the pristine condition of your Amelia bed frame:

  • Regular Cleaning: Vacuum the upholstery with a soft brush attachment to remove dust and debris.

  • Spot Cleaning: In case of spills, blot immediately with a clean, dry cloth. For stubborn stains, use a mild fabric cleaner, following the manufacturer's instructions.

  • Avoid Direct Sunlight: Prolonged exposure to direct sunlight may cause the fabric to fade. Position the bed away from direct sunlight or use window treatments to protect it.

Conclusion:

The Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame is more than just a place to sleep; it's a statement piece that adds elegance, comfort, and functionality to your bedroom. With its luxurious design, premium materials, and thoughtful craftsmanship, the Amelia bed is an investment in quality and style. Experience the perfect blend of form and function with the Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame, and transform your bedroom into a haven of relaxation and sophistication.

Fabric Gallery

Want to view our full range of materials click here

Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (11)Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (12)

Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (13)Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (14)

The Ultimate Sleeping Experience

Key Features of Wingback Bed

Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (15)

Timeless Design Aesthetic

Immerse yourself in timeless elegance with the king–size bed frame with storage that seamlessly blends classic design with modern aesthetics. Wingback beds have a rich history, their enveloping high headboards were originally designed to provide warmth and a sense of enclosure during colder times. Wingback bed frames come in a variety of bed sizes like king size and super king, making them suitable for bedrooms of all proportions.

Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (16)

Exceptional Comfort

Experience supreme comfort with our wingback king size bed frame designed for a cosy sleeping experience. The enveloping wingback headboard invites you to curl up with a book or simply unwind before bed. It provides exceptional back support, ensuring optimal comfort throughout the night. This king-size wingback bed with mattress combines style and comfort, ensuring you wake up refreshed and rejuvenated.

Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (17)

Wingback Headboard

The wingback high headboard provides exceptional support for reading, relaxing, or simply enjoying breakfast in bed.
This design seamlessly integrates with various aesthetics, from traditional to modern or contemporary. Choose from a variety of fabrics like plush velvet or Naples to personalise your space. The tall headboard is built with high-quality materials that will last for years to come. Crafted with precision, this king size wingback bed frame captures attention and makes your bedroom look sleek.

Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (18)

Underbed Storage Options

Here at Bedroomking we offer several under-bed storage options seamlessly integrated into our luxurious wingback bed frames, allowing you to enjoy both style and functionality. A Wingback bed frame with storage is a great way to optimise your available space. Bed frames with ottoman storage allow you to reclaim the wasted space underneath your bed frame. You can store sports gear, books, toys, and even clothes under bed storage. Not only that, but under-bed storage can help protect your items from dust and dirt. Since your bed is already covered in these particles, storing your belongings under your bed can not only protect them from regular wear and tear but also keep them clean.

Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (19)Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (20)

  • Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (21)

    Comprehensive Warranty

    Your investment is safeguarded with the Wingback Bed, offering a comprehensive 1-year warranty. Whether it's a king size wingback bed frame or another size, our commitment to quality extends to cover manufacturing defects, ensuring your peace of mind.

  • Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (22)

    Fast and Reliable Shipping

    Experience swift and dependable shipping services when you order the Wingback bed with mattress. Our commitment to efficiency ensures that your bed is delivered to you promptly, ready to transform your bedroom into a luxurious retreat.

CUSTOMER RAVES

Indulging in the Wingback Bed was the best decision for my bedroom upgrade. The wingback design adds a touch of regality, and the plush comfort ensures a night of blissful sleep. It's more than a purchase; it's an investment in creating a space that reflects my personal style and comfort preferences. 10/10!

★★★★★

Sophie M.

Sleek lines, modern elegance – the Wingback Bed is a statement piece that effortlessly elevates any room. Assembling it was a breeze, and the quality surpassed my expectations. Definitely a worthwhile investment!

★★★★★

Alex C.

The Wingback Bed is a visual delight! The fabric feels luxurious, and the wingback design creates a cozy nook. It's not just a bed; it's an aesthetic experience. For those seeking a bed that combines aesthetics with reliability, the Wingback Bed is an excellent choice. I'm delighted with my purchase!

★★★★★

Elena R.

The Wingback Bed is more than a bed; it's a focal point in my room. I appreciate its sturdy construction and the enduring appeal of the wingback style. It's a piece that will be cherished for years.

★★★★★

Lindsay K.

Impressed by the Wingback Bed's durability and attention to detail. The craftsmanship is impeccable, and the design stands out. A perfect blend of functionality and artistry. Highly recommended!

★★★★★

Daniel B.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the available sizes for the Wingback Bed?

The Wingback Bed is available in standard sizes, including single, double, King, and Super King.

What is the upholstery material used for the Wingback Bed?

The Wingback Bed is upholstered in a high-quality fabric that is both soft to the touch and durable.

Is assembly required for the Wingback Bed?

Yes, minimal assembly is required. Easy-to-follow instructions and all necessary hardware are included. We also offer installation with minimal added cost.

Can I customize the color of the upholstery?

Currently, the Wingback Bed is available in a curated selection of colors. Please check our product page for the available options.

What is the warranty period for the Wingback Bed?

The Wingback Bed comes with a 1-year warranty, covering manufacturing defects and craftsmanship issues. Please refer to our warranty policy for more details.

Can I request fabric samples before purchasing the Wingback Bed?

Yes, we offer fabric samples upon request. Click here to request your free samples.

Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (23)Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (24)

  • Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (25)

  • Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (26)

  • Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (27)

  • Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (28)

  • Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (29)

  • Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (30)

Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (2025)

