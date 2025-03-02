Amelia Cushioned Wingback Bed Frame - 5ft Kingsize Bed Frame (2025)

Expertly crafted with both comfort and style in mind, the Amelia CushionedWingback Bed Frame boasts a cushioned headboard and elegant button detailing. Enjoy a cosy and luxurious sleeping experience.

Ottoman Divan Gas Lift Storage - Footend Opening

If you are to select a divan ottoman gas lift base as an storage option, you will be sent a ottoman gas lift base shown below. This is two half bases with internal wood storage, almost like a double wardrobe. Base height 37cm

Metal Gas Lift Storage - Sprung Slatted Storage Base If you select the metal gas lift storage you will recieve the mechanism shown below (bed in below image for illustration purposes only).