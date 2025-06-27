Americans are losing money to digital clutter they don’t even know they have (2025)

Americans admit to hoarding digital files with 77% saying they have too much data

Managing their files leaves a third of people feeling overwhelmed and anxious

Younger generations are projected to spend $40,000 on cloud storage across their lifetime

Americans are facing a growing digital clutter problem, according to a recent survey by Compass Datacenters, which found over three-quarters (77%) of people admitted - unsurprisingly - to having more digital files than they need.

Conducted between January 21 and February 5, 2025, the poll of 1,000 people revealed digital hoarding is not only out of control, but many are unsure how to even begin managing it.

One-third of respondents said managing their digital files made them feel overwhelmed, anxious, or stressed. A mere 10% reported feeling confident when it comes to deleting unnecessary files. Although they recognized that excess data can slow devices, drain batteries, and make it harder to find important information, they were not ready to hit the delete key and take action.

A costly habit

Digital clutter is not just a minor inconvenience - it can be a costly one too, as storage prices are climbing. The survey found that younger generations, in particular, are paying to store files rather than deleting them.

The survey authors note, “Accounting for a 3% inflation rate, assuming a 25-year-old pays $20/month for data storage until the age of 85, they will spend $40,000 over their lifetime on digital storage.”

Compass Datacenters partnered with expert digital minimalist Kath Younger to inspire and assist people in cleaning out their digital closet.

You can view the tips and tricks they came up with at Delete Digital Dust Bunnies.

How to declutter your data

Digital decluttering does not have to be a huge project. Taking small, regular steps can protect devices, save money, and reduce stress.

The first place to start is by cleaning out your photo library. Delete blurry shots, duplicates, and old screenshots you no longer need. Aim to do this monthly rather than waiting for years to pass.

Next, sort through your apps. Check what you have and what you actually use. If you have apps you haven't opened in months, get rid of them. You can always reinstall any you need.

Review your downloads folder and email inbox. Old receipts, newsletters, and random files add up fast. Focus on emails with attachments to free up the most storage space.

Consider setting up a simple backup system with an external hard drive instead of paying for cloud storage. HDDs and SSDs with 4TB of storage are available for a one-time purchase price that is far less than you would pay for years of cloud fees.

Schedule a “digital spring cleaning” day a couple of times a year. Treat it like cleaning out a closet - a little annoying at first, but rewarding once done.

By being more mindful of the digital clutter you create and keep, it becomes easier to manage over time. Taking action today can save you from bigger hassles down the road.

