AMHEWAS conducts training for Zambia, moves closer to establishing a multi-hazard situation room in the country (2025)

The African Union Commission, with support from the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), CIMA Research Foundation, and Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Secretariat, conducted a national capacity-building training for the national experts in Zambia on the Functioning, Mechanism for the Africa Multi-Hazard Early Warning and Early Action System (AMHEWAS).

The trainees were drawn from the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), the Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD), the Zambia Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA), the World Food Programme, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), the Zambia Red Cross Society, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA), the University of Zambia (UNZA), and Zambia Electricity Supply Cooperation (ZESCO).

This training for the national experts is vital in establishing the national multi-hazard early warning and action situation room. The training took place in Lusaka, Zambia, from 01 – 04 April 2025.

The training participants were introduced to the goal and relevance of the AMHEWAS Programme in reducing disaster losses and building resilience, the need, importance, and operations of the multi-hazard early warning for early action situation rooms, and the tools and products of the situation room. The training was more practical and provided the participants with hands-on training on developing and disseminating multi-hazard early warnings to the communities.

Mr Norman Chipakupaku, National Coordinator (NC) in the Office of the Vice President-Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), opened the training. In his opening remarks, the National Coordinator emphasized that the situation room is essential in developing and disseminating early disaster warnings that will help mitigate disaster impacts. The National Coordinator was optimistic that the situation room would support Zambia and enhance interoperability with neighbouring countries in the SADC region.

Mr. Chipakupaku further emphasized the position and commitment of the government of Zambia to support the establishment and operationalization of the situation room. In conclusion, the coordinator thanked the African Union, SADC, UNDRR, and CIMA for facilitating the training. The representatives from the African Union Commission, SADC secretariat, UNDRR, and CIMA foundation made remarks and emphasized that they remain dedicated to supporting Zambia on this journey.

The National Situation Room will provide Multi-Hazard Early Warnings to the communities in Zambia. The production of the Early Warning will include advisories provided by sector-specific experts in the situation room, and it will be a vital tool to facilitate practical early actions. Zambia’s Situation Room will be interoperable with the SADC Humanitarian Operations Centre in Nacala, Mozambique, which is dedicated to the SADC Region, and the Continental Situation Room in Addis Ababa. The interoperability of the situation rooms will support data sharing and enhance seamless disaster risk management operations, including those whose context is related to transboundary risks.

Collaborating Partners on the AUC’s Disaster Risk Reduction Portfolio

The European Union's Intra-ACP Natural Disaster Risk Programme catalysed the African Union Commission's disaster risk reduction activities. Through this solid foundation, The Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Unit has expanded its scope and established programmes, including AMHEWAS, the Africa Urban Resilience Programme, and the Sahel Resilience Project. In addition to the EU, the DRR functions are also supported by the generous governments of Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Angola, as well as implementing partners, namely, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Bank (WB), the CIMA Research Foundation, and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of Germany.

