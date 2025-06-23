Amid calls for music education funding, Restore The Music charity announces £160,000 in grant awards (2025)

Funding for music education has long been an issue for the sector in terms of the talent pipeline.

It’s back in the spotlight following Ed Sheeran’s call for £250 million in music education funding from the government at the weekend. Sheeran’s letter to the Prime Minister also acknowledged the contribution to the debate by Myles Smith and Ezra Collective at the BRITs.

Responding to Ed Sheeran’s intervention, UK Music chief executive Tom Kiehl said: "The alarm bells are ringing. There is a crisis in music education. If this is ignored we risk losing the next generation of talent, with all of us then missing out. UK Music has signed this letter. It is fantastic to see Ed Sheeran and others add their weight as to why action is needed."

Now there’s some more positive news, with charity Restore The Music announcing £160,000 in grant awards to the music departments of 10 state schools in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle, reaching over 8,000 pupils aged 4-18 and enabling vital access to nearly 1,000 instruments and resources.

Among the 10 schools, five are in the London area: Ark John Archer Primary Academy (Wandsworth, London); City Academy Hackney (London), Trinity Academy Brixton (Lambeth, London), Ark Putney Academy (Wandsworth, London) and Gladesmore Community School (Tottenham, London).

RTM is dedicated to transforming young lives by providing targeted support to help bridge the gap in music provision at some of the most underserved state schools in four of the UK’s key cities. The charity has a targeted application process that resources music departments in UK schools where students need it most.

Since inception in 2013, RTM has awarded over £2.7 million across over 160 state schools that have between 50-70% of children on free school meals.

A well-provisioned music department can reach even the most disaffected young people and unlock their enormous potential

Polly Stepan Moore, CEO and co-founder of Restore The Music, said: “A well-provisioned music department can reach even the most disaffected young people and unlock their enormous potential. We are proud to announce RTM’s latest grant awards providing £160,000 in targeted support for primary and secondary schools in underfunded areas within London, Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle.

“The opportunity for music-making brings kids together and inspires mutual care and RTM’s programme helps our grantee schools build self-esteem and resilience in their students, where previously, even attending school might have been a daily challenge.”

Meanwhile, Restore The Music has announced Lady Ella Windsor as its patron.

"Music can do so much to help build confidence, imagination and social skills – all of which are, I believe, essential to learning,” she said.

“I am delighted to welcome Lady Ella Windsor as patron of Restore The Music,” said Polly Stepan Moore. “She was instrumental in RTM’s presence, with its young musicians’ performances, at the recent Together At Christmas carol concert organised by HRH The Princess Of Wales and will be a huge asset as patron.

“As a musician and lifelong music lover, Ella shares our vision that every child deserves access to a music education right through their school years so they can have the best chance to thrive through their lives. Restore the Music’s mission is to create life-changing opportunities for as many underserved children as we can reach.”