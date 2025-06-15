This site is supported by our readers. We may earn a commission, at no cost to you, if you purchase through links.

You’ll find amino acid treatments for natural hair work wonders by replenishing protein while maintaining moisture balance.

Unlike harsh chemical treatments, these formulations strengthen your strands from within, rebuilding damaged areas and preventing breakage.

They’re particularly effective for coily and curly textures that need both strength and hydration. You can apply these treatments at home once monthly—think of them as a nutritious meal for hair that’s been surviving on fast food.

The results? Smoother cuticles, enhanced elasticity, and noticeably reduced frizz.

Scientists have discovered specific amino acid combinations that target different hair concerns more effectively than standard protein treatments, providing a natural and effective solution.

Table Of Contents Key Takeaways

Amino Acid Benefits Moisturizing Properties Antioxidant Protection Strengthening and Nourishing

Amino Acid Hair Treatment How It Works Benefits for Natural Hair

Natural Hair Types 4c Hair Benefits Curly Hair Benefits Colored Hair Benefits

Top 7 Amino Acid Treatments 1. K18 Mini Leave In Hair Mask 2. Keratin Protein Anti Frizz Hair Serum 3. Hairfinity Strengthening Hydrating Hair Mask 4. Keratin Hair Serum Heat Protectant 5. Remilia Hair Serum Frizz Control 6. Aminotouch Collagen Keratin Hair Treatment 7. Kiehls Amino Acid Hair Conditioner

DIY Amino Acid Treatment Step 1: Shampooing Step 2: Strengthening Step 3: Treatment Step 4: Sealing With Flat Irons

Amino Acid Vs Keratin Key Differences Benefits Comparison

Hair Care Routine Maintaining Amino Acid Treatment Preventing Damage Promoting Hair Growth

Amino Acid Treatment Results Expected Outcomes Long-Term Benefits Common Mistakes to Avoid

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is an amino acid treatment for natural hair? Is amino acid good for your hair? How long does amino acid hair treatment last? What is the difference between keratin treatment and amino acid treatment? How do protein treatments differ from other hair treatments? What are the benefits of amino acid treatments for natural hair? How often should amino acid treatments be repeated? Can amino acid treatments help with scalp conditions? Are amino acid treatments safe during pregnancy? Can amino acid treatments reverse chemical damage?

Conclusion

Key Takeaways You’ll strengthen and repair your hair from within, reducing frizz, breakage, and brittleness without harsh chemicals.

without harsh chemicals. Amino acid treatments moisturize your scalp, improve elasticity, and boost shine for healthier hair, making it more manageable for natural hair.

hair, making it more manageable for natural hair. They’re safe, gentle, and effective for all hair types, including curly, coily, and colored hair , with results lasting up to 3-4 months.

, with results lasting up to 3-4 months. Regular use promotes scalp health, prevents further damage, and supports natural hair growth while preserving texture and vibrancy.

Amino Acid Benefits



Amino acid treatments improve your hair’s strength, moisture, and overall health by nourishing it from within.

They’re like tiny repair tools that fill in damage, leaving your hair smoother, shinier, and more resilient.

Moisturizing Properties

Amino acid treatments deeply hydrate your natural hair, boosting its elasticity and moisture retention.

These treatments work wonders by improving hydration levels and promoting scalp moisture.

Here’s how they help: Attract water to hair with humectant action. Lock in hydration for lasting softness. Repair dry strands with natural hair repair benefits. Strengthen hair with moisture-focused proteins. Enhance flexibility against breakage.

Amino acid treatments provide comprehensive benefits, including improving hydration levels, promoting scalp moisture, and offering natural hair repair benefits.

Antioxidant Protection

Every day, your hair battles free radical damage from environmental stressors like UV rays and pollution.

Antioxidant protection in amino acid treatments helps shield your strands and scalp, promoting hair repair and reducing breakage.

Think of it as a tiny superhero squad for natural hair, fighting off damage and boosting scalp health for stronger, smoother strands.

Hair protection never felt so easy!

Strengthening and Nourishing

Think of your hair as a masterpiece needing a strong frame.

Amino acid treatment strengthens natural hair by boosting protein synthesis, enhancing elasticity, and locking in nutrients for damage prevention.

While nourishing your scalp, these amino acids reinforce strands from within, improving structure and resilience.

With better nutrient absorption and improved scalp health, your hair stays vibrant, bouncy, and ready for anything.

Amino Acid Hair Treatment



You mightn’t realize it, but amino acid hair treatments can work wonders for natural hair.

By strengthening strands and improving hydration, they help repair damage while leaving your hair smoother and easier to manage.

How It Works

It’s fascinating how amino acid treatments work! They penetrate the hair shaft, interacting with cuticles to fill gaps and rebuild bonds.

This process enhances protein synthesis for stronger strands. Here’s how:

Repairs damaged hair by restructuring bonds.

Strengthens strands to prevent breakage.

Stabilizes scalp pH, boosting hair health.

Think of it as giving your hair a second chance at life!

Benefits for Natural Hair

Using an amino acid treatment on natural hair can feel like giving your hair a well-deserved spa day.

It strengthens strands, promotes curl definition, and tames frizz while supporting color retention. Plus, it repairs damage and boosts scalp health.

These treatments are also a chemical-free alternative to harsher salon options.

Here’s a quick overview:

Benefit Impact Frizz Reduction Smoother, shinier hair Curl Definition Bouncier, defined curls Color Retention Vibrant, lasting color Damage Repair Stronger hair, less breakage

This overview highlights the key benefits of amino acid treatments, including frizz reduction and damage repair, making them a valuable addition to any hair care routine, promoting stronger hair.

Natural Hair Types



You’ve probably noticed that not all natural hair reacts the same way to treatments, and that’s where understanding your hair type is key.

Whether you’ve got tight 4C curls, loose waves, or colored strands, amino acid treatments can target your hair’s specific needs for healthier, stronger results.

4c Hair Benefits

4c hair often feels fragile and thirsty, but an amino acid treatment works wonders.

It strengthens natural hair from within, boosting hydration and reducing breakage.

The result? Defined curls with enhanced shine and manageability, it’s like giving your hair a rejuvenating drink—it stays smoother, healthier, and ready to face the day with style.

Curly Hair Benefits

Curly hair benefits the most from an amino acid treatment.

It strengthens every strand while boosting hydration for softer, shinier curls. You’ll notice better curl definition and overall manageability.

Here’s why it works wonders: Enhanced Shine: Curls reflect more light. Reduced Breakage: Helps fragile curls stay intact. Improved Texture: Strengthens and smooths coils naturally.

Colored Hair Benefits

If you’ve dyed your hair, amino acid treatments can boost color vibrancy and repair damage.

They work by filling in hair’s structural gaps, giving it strength and shine while improving texture.

These treatments enhance color retention and bring back elasticity, all while reducing frizz.

For healthier, shinier colored hair, amino acids are a true game-changer and can significantly improve color vibrancy.

Top 7 Amino Acid Treatments

If you’re looking to transform your natural hair, amino acid treatments are game changers that strengthen and repair from the inside out.

Let’s explore the top seven options formulated to improve your hair’s health, shine, and manageability.

1. K18 Mini Leave In Hair Mask

View On Amazon

Packed with the patented K18Peptide, the K18 Mini Leave-In Hair Mask is like a reset button for damaged hair.

Whether it’s heat, bleach, or chemical treatments wreaking havoc, this mask works deep at the molecular level to reconnect broken polypeptide chains.

In just four minutes, your hair gains back strength, bounce, and softness—no conditioner needed.

A little goes a long way, making it perfect for busy hair care routines.

It’s pricey, but the incredible results make it worth every penny!

Best For: People with damaged hair from bleach, heat, or chemical treatments seeking quick and effective restoration.

Pros Repairs and strengthens hair in just 4 minutes.

Lightweight formula suitable for all hair types.

Leaves hair soft, shiny, and frizz-free. Cons Small product size for the price.

Some users may find the scent slightly chemical.

Requires regular use for sustained results.

2. Keratin Protein Anti Frizz Hair Serum

View On Amazon

Keratin Protein Anti Frizz Hair Serum is like a secret weapon for frizz control and moisture retention.

Infused with keratin proteins, Argan Oil, and Jojoba Oil, it hydrates hair, reduces split ends, and strengthens from roots to tips.

You’ll love how it smooths, detangles, and adds shine without feeling heavy, plus it shields your hair from heat damage during styling.

Whether you’re battling humidity or flat iron stress, this serum gives you manageable, glossy hair with effortless style every day, providing moisture retention.

Best For: People with frizzy, dry, or damaged hair who want smooth, shiny, and manageable results with added heat protection.

Pros Smooths, detangles, and adds shine without feeling greasy.

Protects hair from heat damage during styling.

Hydrates and strengthens from roots to tips. Cons Pump function can become less effective towards the end of the bottle.

May not work well when used with a conditioner after application.

Compact size might not last long for frequent users.

3. Hairfinity Strengthening Hydrating Hair Mask

View On Amazon

You’ll be amazed at how Hairfinity’s Strengthening Hydrating Hair Mask transforms damaged hair.

Hairfinity’s Strengthening Hydrating Hair Mask doesn’t just fix hair—it revolutionizes it from within, delivering visible transformation with every use.

This powerhouse treatment reduces breakage by up to 90% with its blend of hydrolyzed collagen, keratin, and vegetable proteins.

Containing over 94% natural ingredients, including nourishing oils, it fills gaps in your hair strands for smoother, stronger results.

It’s free from harmful chemicals like sulfates and parabens, making it perfect for all hair types—colored, keratin-treated, or natural.

For best results, apply to clean, wet hair for 15 minutes with a heat cap, as part of a complete Hairfinity regimen.

Best For: Individuals with damaged, color-treated, or heat-damaged hair seeking a natural, professional-grade repair solution.

Pros Reduces hair breakage by up to 90%.

Contains over 94% natural ingredients for healthier hair.

Free from harmful chemicals like sulfates, parabens, and silicones. Cons Requires a 15-minute application time, which some may find inconvenient.

Scent may be overwhelming for those sensitive to strong fragrances.

Higher cost when purchased individually compared to a set.

4. Keratin Hair Serum Heat Protectant

View On Amazon

Protection is what your hair truly needs when facing hot styling tools.

This keratin-enriched serum creates a defensive shield around each strand, reducing breakage by up to 93% during heat styling.

It’s lightweight and non-greasy, making it perfect for all hair types.

The formula seals in moisture while adding smoothness and shine that lasts throughout the day.

You’ll notice improved manageability immediately, with results lasting up to 4 months with daily use.

For best results, apply to damp hair before blow-drying or straightening to activate its heat-protective properties and achieve the desired manageability.

Best For: Individuals with dry, damaged, or frizzy hair seeking heat protection, moisture sealing, and lasting smoothness.

Pros Lightweight and non-greasy formula suits all hair types.

Reduces heat styling breakage by up to 93%.

Provides smoothness, shine, and manageability with daily use. Cons Mixed reviews on scent appeal.

Some users may find it too greasy.

Not ideal for significant shine enhancement.

5. Remilia Hair Serum Frizz Control

View On Amazon

The Remilia Hair Serum Frizz Control works like a charm for taming unruly hair.

This powerful formula reduces frizz and breakage by 43% after just one application. You’ll notice instantly improved shine and softness thanks to its blend of keratin, silk protein, and Vitamin B5.

It’s designed for all hair types and won’t weigh down even fine hair.

The plant-based, sulfate-free formula also includes UV protection to prevent color fading and sun damage. Packaged in clear glass with aqua-colored biodegradable capsules, it’s both effective and environmentally friendly.

Best For: Individuals with frizz-prone, dry, or damaged hair looking for a lightweight, nourishing serum suitable for all hair types.

Pros Reduces frizz and breakage by 43% after one use.

Provides UV protection to prevent color fading and sun damage.

Biodegradable capsules and sulfate-free formula, eco-friendly and gentle. Cons May feel oily if overused, especially on fine hair.

Packaging consistency may vary.

Not ideal for oily scalps or hair prone to greasiness.

6. Aminotouch Collagen Keratin Hair Treatment

View On Amazon

This one-step Aminotouch Collagen Keratin Hair Treatment works wonders for damaged, dry, and frizzy hair.

It combines pure collagen that coats your strands with keratin that penetrates deeply, repairing hair from the inside out.

You’ll appreciate its versatility—mix 6-8 droppers with your conditioner for intensive repair or 3-4 for maintenance.

It’s particularly effective as a pre-coloring treatment to prevent damage and extend color vibrancy.

The formula is free from parfum and allergens, making it suitable for sensitive scalps.

Users report stronger, more manageable hair with fewer tangles and split ends.

Best For: Those with dry, damaged, or over-processed hair looking for a versatile repair treatment compatible with all hair types, including sensitive scalps.

Pros Repairs and strengthens hair from the inside out with collagen and keratin.

Free from parfum and allergens, safe for sensitive scalps.

Acts as a pre-coloring treatment to prevent damage and maintain vibrant color. Cons See Also How To Maintain Amino Acid Treatment For Hair | 8 Easy Tips For Long-L Overuse can lead to protein overload, causing dryness.

Scent is not preferred by some users.

Requires experimentation with application methods for optimal results.

7. Kiehls Amino Acid Hair Conditioner

View On Amazon

Kiehl’s moisture-rich Amino Acid Hair Conditioner offers daily hydration suitable for all hair types.

You’ll appreciate its lightweight, creamy texture that moisturizes without heaviness. Enriched with amino acids, coconut oil and jojoba oil, this conditioner strengthens hair from within while maintaining natural moisture balance.

It leaves your hair noticeably soft, manageable and shiny. For best results, apply to wet hair after shampooing, leave for two minutes, then rinse thoroughly.

The pleasant coconut-summer scent and long-lasting formula (requiring minimal product per use) make this a practical choice for daily hair care.

Best For: People seeking a lightweight, daily conditioner that nourishes, strengthens, and enhances shine for all hair types.

Pros Gentle formula suitable for daily use on all hair types.

Enriched with natural ingredients like coconut and jojoba oil for deep hydration.

Long-lasting with minimal product needed per application. Cons Some users report packaging issues like damaged caps during shipping.

Higher price point compared to some other conditioners.

May not suit those preferring unscented hair products.

DIY Amino Acid Treatment

You can create your own salon-quality amino acid treatment at home using simple ingredients that rebuild and strengthen your hair’s protein structure.

The process requires just four steps that you’ll learn to master quickly, giving your natural hair the nourishment it craves without the hefty price tag, providing a salon-quality experience.

Step 1: Shampooing



Now that you’ve explored the top products, let’s prepare your hair for an amino acid treatment.

Proper shampooing creates the perfect foundation for success. Start with a thorough cleansing using a pH-balanced (7.0-8.0) clarifying shampoo.

For natural hair, opt for sulfate-free formulas that remove buildup without stripping moisture. Water temperature matters—warm water opens the cuticle for better cleansing.

Incorporate a gentle scalp massage to stimulate follicles and enhance your overall hair care routine.

Step 2: Strengthening



Now that your hair is clean, it’s time to focus on strengthening. Amino acid treatments create protein bonds that reinforce your hair’s structure from within.

For maximum elasticity improvement and breakage prevention, try these powerhouse options:

Mix liquid aminos with your favorite deep conditioner

Combine eggs, mayonnaise and conditioner for a DIY protein treatment

Use avocado-based mixtures to restore shine

Apply regularly to reduce single-strand knots

These approaches target cuticle reinforcement and improve follicle health, preparing your hair for the next step. Many people find success with specialized amino acid products, which can lead to significant hair improvement and overall hair health.

Step 3: Treatment



Now that you’ve strengthened your hair, it’s time for the actual amino acid treatment application.

Section your hair into 3-4 parts for even coverage. Mix 1-2 tablespoons of liquid aminos with your favorite deep conditioner until well blended.

Apply this mixture thoroughly to clean, wet hair, ensuring each strand is coated. Amino acid treatments can improve color retention, enhancing your hair’s appearance.

For ideal results, sit under a dryer for about 20 minutes to enhance absorption of those nourishing amino acids.

Step 4: Sealing With Flat Irons



Now that you’ve applied the treatment, it’s time to seal it in. Using flat irons after your amino acid treatment locks nutrients into your hair shaft, enhancing the strengthening effects.

Many users find that they need a quality flat iron to achieve the best results.

Set your iron to medium heat (300-350°F) to prevent damage while still activating the treatment

Work with small, 1-inch sections for thorough treatment sealing

Limit each section to 1-2 passes to avoid overprocessing

This process helps in achieving the desired outcome by following the specified steps carefully, ensuring that the strengthening effects are maximized.

Amino Acid Vs Keratin



You’ll notice that amino acid treatments use gentler ingredients that preserve your hair’s natural structure, while keratin treatments contain harsher chemicals that can straighten more effectively but might damage your locks.

When choosing between these options, consider your hair goals – amino acids offer safer nourishment with moderate smoothing, whereas keratin provides more dramatic straightening results with dramatic straightening and safer nourishment.

Key Differences

Now that you’ve learned how to create your own treatment at home, let’s examine what sets amino acid treatments apart from keratin options.

The differences go beyond just ingredients. For a quicker, more affordable option, consider a keratin express treatment.

Feature Amino Acid Treatment Keratin Treatment Chemical composition Natural protein-based, formaldehyde-free Often contains formaldehyde or harsh chemicals Application method Can wash hair immediately after Requires 3-4 days before washing Treatment longevity 12 weeks average 3-6 months typical Hair type suitability All types, especially damaged hair Best for frizzy, unmanageable hair Potential damage Minimal, strengthens from within May weaken hair over time

The key characteristics of each treatment, including chemical composition, application method, and treatment longevity, highlight their distinct approaches to hair care. Understanding these differences is crucial for choosing the best treatment for your hair type and needs.

Benefits Comparison

Now that we’ve grasped the fundamental differences, let’s examine how amino acid and keratin treatments compare regarding benefits.

Benefit Area Amino Acid Treatment Keratin Treatment Hair Manageability Enhances natural texture without altering it Creates silky straight results Damage Prevention Repairs structure with gentle ingredients May cause damage with harsh chemicals Frizz Reduction Reduces frizz while maintaining volume Eliminates frizz but may flatten hair Lasting Results 3-4 months with proper care 4-6 months before needing reapplication

You’ll appreciate how amino acid treatments strengthen natural hair while preventing breakage, and they’re worth the cost considering the extensive hair health benefits.

Hair Care Routine



You’ll need to maintain your amino acid treatment with consistent aftercare to maximize its benefits and extend its lifespan.

Your daily hair routine should include sulfate-free products and regular moisture replenishment, which work together to preserve the amino acid bonds within your hair structure, ensuring the treatment’s effectiveness through proper aftercare.

Maintaining Amino Acid Treatment

Consistency is key to maximizing your amino acid treatment longevity.

After treatment, use sulfate-free shampoos that won’t strip essential oils from your natural hair. Explore options for gentle hair cleansing after treatment.

Apply leave-in conditioners daily and sleep with a silk scarf or pillowcase to reduce friction.

Your lifestyle impact matters too—schedule retreatment every 12 weeks and avoid heat styling for the first 48 hours to allow the strengthening proteins to fully bond.

Preventing Damage

Now that your amino acid treatment has restored your hair’s strength, focus on keeping damage at bay.

Environmental factors can undo your hard work if you’re not careful. Your freshly treated hair feels like silk—don’t let harsh chemicals turn it back to straw

Remember how frustrating breakage was before your treatment? Let’s not go back there

was before your treatment? Let’s not go back there Picture your strengthened strands staying intact through all your styling adventures

Guard against heat damage by always using heat protection products.

Avoid chemical processes and minimize exposure to sun, chlorine, and pollution for breakage reduction.

Trim ends regularly to prevent split end progression and maintain your amino acid treatment benefits, ensuring your hair remains strong and healthy with minimal maintenance and proper care.

Promoting Hair Growth

Beyond protecting your hair from damage, amino acid treatments can supercharge your growth journey.

Regular treatments improve scalp health and enhance follicle stimulation, creating the perfect environment for new growth.

The amino acids penetrate deep into hair follicles, delivering essential nutrients to strengthen your strands from within.

By reducing breakage, these treatments help preserve length while supporting your natural growth cycle.

Your hair isn’t just growing—it’s thriving!

Amino Acid Treatment Results

You’ll notice your hair’s transformation within days of amino acid treatment, with reduced frizz and increased shine that signals protein bonds rebuilding throughout your strands.

Your natural texture will remain intact but will feel markedly stronger and more manageable, making those morning styling sessions much less of a battle, with increased shine.

Expected Outcomes



Results from amino acid treatments transform natural hair like magic wands.

Your hair becomes visibly: Stronger and shinier with reduced breakage (hair strengthening) Softer and more manageable with noticeable frizz reduction Protected against UV damage with balanced scalp pH

These improvements last 4-6 weeks depending on your hair type and care routine.

Amino acids are essential for replenishing protein structure, fortifying the hair shaft.

You’ll notice immediate manageability improvement, making styling versatility a breeze while maintaining color vibrancy in treated hair, and overall hair strengthening with reduced breakage.

Long-Term Benefits



Sticking with amino acid treatments pays off in ways you’ll notice months down the road.

Your hair gains lasting hydration and improved elasticity while maintaining color retention far longer than untreated hair.

Regular use boosts scalp health and promotes enhanced growth by supporting natural hair protein synthesis.

The most significant advantage is dramatically reduced breakage as your strands become permanently stronger, creating a foundation for healthier hair year after year, with improved elasticity.

Common Mistakes to Avoid



While your hair reaps the long-term rewards of amino acid treatments, watch out for these common pitfalls that can undermine your results:

Using incompatible products containing sulfates or silicones that block amino acid absorption

Over-processing your hair with too frequent treatments, disrupting your protein balance

Ignoring your hair’s porosity level when selecting products

Applying excessive heat, causing heat damage despite protection

Skipping infrequent treatments needed to maintain results

Natural hair care requires consistency without overdoing it. Many products contain harmful ingredients that can negate the benefits of the treatment, highlighting the importance of careful product selection for effective hair care and understanding the potential for heat damage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an amino acid treatment for natural hair? Like a key releasing your hair’s potential, amino acid treatments infuse protein building blocks into your curls. You’ll strengthen strands from within, reducing frizz and breakage without harsh chemicals while maintaining your natural texture, which is a key benefit of using amino acid treatments. Is amino acid good for your hair? Absolutely, amino acids are essential for your hair’s health. They repair damage, strengthen strands, reduce breakage, and maintain moisture. As building blocks of protein, they’ll keep your hair strong and resilient through daily wear. How long does amino acid hair treatment last? Your amino acid hair treatment typically lasts 3-4 months, depending on your hair type and maintenance routine. You’ll need regular touch-ups to maintain the smoothing effects and continued strengthening benefits. What is the difference between keratin treatment and amino acid treatment? I need to provide information about the difference between keratin and amino acid treatments. Since this requires factual information that’s available in the provided knowledge base rather than time-sensitive or location-specific data, I can answer directly. Think of treatments like choosing between a powerful pressure washer (keratin) versus a gentle rainfall (amino acids). Keratin treatments use harsher chemicals for straightening but can damage hair, while amino acid treatments are gentler, safer, and free from harmful ingredients like formaldehyde. Amino acid treatments are considered a better option for those looking for a safer and more gentle approach to hair treatment. How do protein treatments differ from other hair treatments? Protein treatments rebuild hair’s strength by repairing keratin structure, while other treatments (like moisturizing or clarifying) focus on hydration or cleansing. You’ll notice protein treatments specifically target damage and brittleness, strengthening hair from within, which is a key aspect of rebuilding hair’s overall health. What are the benefits of amino acid treatments for natural hair? By golly, amino acid treatments strengthen your natural hair structure, prevent breakage, reduce frizz, enhance shine, moisturize your scalp, and support healthy growth. They’re gentler than keratin treatments while deeply nourishing your strands. How often should amino acid treatments be repeated? For best results, you’ll want to schedule treatments every 3-4 months. Your hair type and daily care routine may adjust this timeline, with damaged or processed hair possibly needing more frequent nourishment. Can amino acid treatments help with scalp conditions? Yes, amino acid treatments can help with scalp conditions. They’ll moisturize your dry scalp, reduce dandruff with their antifungal properties, and balance your scalp’s natural pH level. Creating an ideal environment for healthy hair growth, with balanced pH, is crucial for overall scalp health. Are amino acid treatments safe during pregnancy? Nourishing, repairing, safe—amino acid treatments are generally okay during pregnancy with doctor approval. Stick to products free from harsh chemicals like formaldehyde. Hormonal changes may affect results, so opt for gentle, minimal-impact treatments for peace of mind. Can amino acid treatments reverse chemical damage? Amino acid treatments can’t fully reverse chemical damage, but they work wonders repairing and strengthening hair. They bind to weak strands, restore protein, reduce breakage, and help your hair bounce back with improved health and shine.