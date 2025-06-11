Amino Acid vs. Keratin Treatment: What’s the Difference? - Curl 5 (2025)

Do you have frizzy, curly, or wavy hair? Do you find that your hair is unmanageable during the summer months when the humidity is high? If so, you may want to consider a smoothing treatment. There are many different types of smoothing treatments available, but two of the most popular are Amino Acid Treatments and Keratin Treatments. So, what’s the difference?
Amino Acid Treatments vs. Keratin Treatments
A Keratin Treatment is a chemical treatment, it works to temporarily smooth the hair by infusing it with keratin, a protein that naturally occurs in the hair. An Amino Acid Treatment works similarly to a Keratin Treatment, but instead of using keratin, it uses amino acids to smooth the hair.
Both Keratin Treatments and Amino Acid Treatments are effective at smoothing the hair and making it more manageable, but there are some key differences between the two.
One of the biggest differences is that a Keratin Treatment will last for several months, while an Amino Acid Treatment will only last for a few weeks. Keratin Treatments are also more expensive than Amino Acid Treatments, and they can sometimes be harsh on the hair.
So, which treatment is right for you?
If you’re looking for a temporary solution that is less expensive and less harsh on your hair, an Amino Acid Treatment may be a good option.
If you’re looking for a longer-lasting solution that is more expensive but will give you better results, a Keratin Treatment may be the best choice. Ultimately, the decision is up to you! Talk to your stylist about which treatment they think would be best for your hair type and needs.
Not sure if these treatments are different from a perm?
Here is what I know about the differences between a Keratin Treatment, Amino Acid Treatment, and a perm.
- A perm is a chemical treatment that permanently changes the structure of your hair.
- A Keratin Treatment is also a chemical treatment, but it works to temporarily smooth the hair by infusing it with keratin, a protein that naturally occurs in the hair.
- An Amino Acid Treatment works similarly to a Keratin Treatment, but instead of using keratin, it uses amino acids to smooth the hair.
So a perm is permanent, but a Keratin and Amino Acid Treatment are not?
That’s right! A perm will permanently change the structure of your hair, meaning that you’ll have to grow it out or cut it off if you want to change your look. A Keratin Treatment or Amino Acid Treatment, on the other hand, is only temporary. It will smooth your hair for a few weeks or months, but eventually your hair will return to its natural state.
What are some of the other key differences between these treatments?
One of the biggest differences between Keratin and Amino Acid Treatments is the price. Keratin Treatments are usually more expensive than Amino Acid Treatments, and they can sometimes be harsh on the hair. Also, Many (but not all) keratin treatments contain formaldehyde, which can be dangerous if inhaled.
Additionally, Keratin Treatment can cause damage to your hair if it’s not done properly, so it’s important to consult with a professional stylist before getting one. Furthermore, Amino Acid Treatments are less likely to cause damage to your hair.
Still not sure which treatment is right for you. Talk to your hair stylist to get their professional opinion. They will be able to help you decide which treatment is best for your hair type and needs.
Thanks for reading! We hope this article was helpful.