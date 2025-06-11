Amino Acid vs. Keratin Treatment: What’s the Difference? - Curl 5 (2025)

One of the biggest differences between Keratin and Amino Acid Treatments is the price. Keratin Treatments are usually more expensive than Amino Acid Treatments, and they can sometimes be harsh on the hair. Also, Many (but not all) keratin treatments contain formaldehyde, which can be dangerous if inhaled.

Additionally, Keratin Treatment can cause damage to your hair if it’s not done properly, so it’s important to consult with a professional stylist before getting one. Furthermore, Amino Acid Treatments are less likely to cause damage to your hair.

Still not sure which treatment is right for you. Talk to your hair stylist to get their professional opinion. They will be able to help you decide which treatment is best for your hair type and needs.

Thanks for reading! We hope this article was helpful.