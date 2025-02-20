Amsterdam’s Must-Visit Tattoo Studios For Serious Ink Lovers (2025)

Amsterdam’s tattoo culture is as vibrant and eclectic as the city itself. From sleek minimalist designs to intricate body art, the capital is home to a thriving community of world-class tattoo artists, each with their own signature style. Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned collector, these tattoo studios offer some of the best ink in town, guaranteeing a unique piece that’ll last a lifetime.

6 amazing tattoo studios in Amsterdam

Hanky Panky

Nestled in the heart of Amsterdam’s Red-Light District, Hanky Panky is one of the city’s most iconic tattoo studios. With a celebrity clientele that includes Adam Levine and Kate Moss, this studio promises an unforgettable tattoo experience. Known for welcoming walk-ins (if they’re not too busy), Hanky Panky is perfect for those seeking a spur-of-the-moment design, offering a range of styles thanks to its talented resident artists and frequent guest tattooists.

📍Where? Oudezijds Voorburgwal 141, 1012 ES Amsterdam

Ink District

For those in search of exceptional tattoos from top international guest artists, Ink District Amsterdam is the place to be. This studio regularly hosts talented tattooists from around the globe, ensuring that you’ll find the perfect artist to bring your vision to life. Whether you have a specific design in mind or need help crafting something entirely new, the professional and experienced team at Ink District excels at turning ideas into stunning, handcrafted tattoos—all while creating a fun and welcoming atmosphere for every guest.

📍Where? Nieuwezijds Kolk 15, 1012 PV Amsterdam

The Blue Bloods Studio

If you’re a fan of Japanese-style tattoos, The Blue Bloods Studio is a must-visit destination in Amsterdam. Established in 2014 by tattoo artist Marco Serio, this studio combines the rich traditions of the old tattoo world with fresh, young perspectives. The shop features a talented and diverse crew known for their eclectic styles. Popular among both serious collectors and spontaneous walk-ins, The Blue Bloods Studio prides itself on professionalism and quality. It’s a perfect choice for novices and seasoned tattoo enthusiasts alike.

📍Where? Kinkerstraat 14, 1053 DV Amsterdam

Salon Serpent

Specializing in fine line, minimal ornamental, heavy blackwork, botanical dotwork, and handpoke tattooing, Salon Serpent is home to some of the best tattoo artists in Amsterdam. While they typically accommodate same- or next-day appointments, walk-ins are less likely to secure a spot. The booking process is straightforward: simply email your preferred artist’s name, complete a questionnaire they provide, and you can quickly bring your tattoo vision to life, with designs starting at €100 and full-day rates of €950.

📍Where? Jacob van Lennepstraat 58, 1053 HL Amsterdam

Tattooing

Henk Schiffmacher is nothing short of a legend in the world of Dutch tattoo art. Known as the “rock star” of the industry, he’s inked iconic figures like Anthony Kiedis and Willy DeVille. Though Schiffmacher now spends much of his time painting, designing, and writing, his renowned tattoo shop is still very much alive. If you’re looking for a tattoo backed by decades of expertise, this is the place to go for world-class artistry.

📍Where? Ceintuurbaan 416, 1074 EA Amsterdam

BlackBird

Nestled in the charming neighborhood of De Jordaan, Blackbird Tattoo Studio specializes in fine line tattooing, offering a private and intimate tattooing experience. This studio prioritizes a relaxed atmosphere, ensuring that every client feels comfortable and at ease during their appointment. Known for their meticulous approach, Blackbird operates primarily by appointment, allowing for focused and dedicated sessions with skilled artists. Be sure to check their Instagram for updates on availability, as they occasionally accommodate walk-ins and last-minute appointments.

📍Where? Vinkenstraat 3, 1013 JL Amsterdam