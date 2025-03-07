Amusement Today, March 2025 (2025)

IISF Super Extravaganza and Trade Show lives up to its name

AT: Ron Gustafson



Special to Amusement Today

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The 57th Annual International Independent Showmen's Foundation (IISF) Super Trade Show & Extravaganza lived up to its name during the Feb. 11 to 14 run.



“It was absolutely the biggest show post-COVID — even six years before the pandemic,” an ecstatic Teresa Rimes, show secretary, told Amusement Today.



The four-day event, staged at the International Independent Showmen's Association (IISA) property, featured 175 exhibitors with 19 of them first-timers. The weather cooperated with sunny skies and temperatures reaching into the low 80s.



According to Rimes, “Qualified buyers attended because of the product. We haven't seen stuff like this in years at the show.



“Attendance was roughly the same as last year at around 5,500,” she noted. “Our available indoor space was sold out with 100 vendors, and there were 75 outdoors. Eighteen international companies exhibited.”



While some vendors offered mixed reviews, others were happy with the show's outcome.



“Russell Dean Foods raved and raved about the show,” Rimes said of the Ohio company's debut as an exhibitor. “They never anticipated the results they got here at their outdoor booth.”



She emphasized that the trade show is not only a time to see what's new in the industry but also like an “old home week” for many. IISF is the fundraising arm of IISA.



Of the 23 rides displayed outside, most were spoken for when the event closed. A handful of other rides slated for the show didn't appear due to transportation delays.



“We're selling everything we make,” said Jim Frederiksen, Frederiksen Industries, Tampa, Fla., maker of the popular Fun Slide. Powers & Thomas Midway Entertainment, Wilmington, N.C., purchased the 65-foot slide on display, and before closing Friday, the adjacent 90-footer had been sold to Fun Time Shows, Fairdealing, Mo.



“We've sold four slides already in the first part of the year!” Frederiksen added.



Rides 4 U, Somerville, N.J., was busy showing the new portable version of the SBF/Visa Group's 32-seat Pirate ship. Poor Jack Amusements, Milton, Ind., had purchased the display unit prior to it arriving in Florida, while Connecticut showman Robert Stewart, owner of Stewart Amusement, attended to see the ride as he currently has one being built by the Italian supplier.



Rides 4 U's Len Soled said his company sold six rides during the four days. Morris Vivona Jr., Amusements of America, Plainsboro, N.J., bought the SBF/Visa Groovy Bus on display, while the manufacturer's trailer-mounted spinning coaster was sold to TDK Entertainment, Punxsutawney, Pa. TDK also ordered an SFB/Visa Mini Tagada, and another was sold to Beauce Carnival of Canada.



“We're seeing a number of parks coming back to the show,” Soled noted. COTALand, under construction in Austin, Texas, has an SBF/Visa Safari Jeep on order.



Soled said another sale was made to Gillette Shows, Pittsfield, Mass., with a Street Fighter under contract with Italian manufacturer Technical Park.



Amusement Devices & Mfg. (ADM), Schaller, Iowa, had an impressive six-ride layout with the highlight being the new Sugar Slide swing. Instead of traditional seats, riders lie on platforms for a unique ride experience. ADM also showcased its new clamshell basketball game.



“We're sold out a year in advance,” the company's Chandler Woodke said. “We are building up to three rides a week and using some of our same framework designs that go back 30 years.”



Woodke noted that ADM equipment is affordable and easy to move with steady sales to parks, carnivals, family entertainment centers and rental companies.



Three gondola Ferris wheels were displayed at the show, with Luna-Park Rides, Czech Republic, the first in line as you entered the show grounds. That ride had been sold prior to the expo.



Kevin Exum, Rides USA, Montgomery, Texas, presented an 18-meter wheel from Brazilian supplier Fabripark, which was also sold prior to being exhibited. Exum said he expects to conclude five or six additional ride sales from the show.



A Wadkins Expo Wheel anchored the far end of the show grounds with Roger Wadkins Jr. saying the display wheel and two in production at the White Marsh, Md., plant are all sold.



Kolmax Plus, Czech Republic, presented two Spinners (Break Dance) and two teacup rides during the show, all of which were sold.



“We were busy,” Sales Manager Irena Zvarova told AT. She reported that by Friday three Spinners, four teacups and a flying elephant were under contract.



Joel Golder and son, Paul, owners of Palace Playland, Old Orchard Beach, Maine, stopped by to examine the Spinners. The park takes delivery of the spectacular ride this year. According to Zvarova, another Spinner was sold to Canada's West Coast Amusements.



Fun Crew USA of Orlando, Fla., purchased one of the displayed teacups, while the other unit went to Rainbow Amusements in Connecticut.



“We're having a good year,” said Bob Cassata, founder of Bob's Space Racers, Holly Hill, Fla. “I've been here every year but one.”



The company displayed a 10-person water race game outdoors.



Battech Enterprises' Albert Frieden reported numerous projects on the books for his Salem, Ore., company, including a Zero Gravity going to Belmont Park, San Diego, Calif., and a Cliff Hanger to Palace Playland.



A.R.M. USA President Mike Gill said the Winterville, Ohio, company will be busy into most of 2026 with five different projects in the shop now. He noted that a Steam Punk, a 360-degree full rotation Ali Baba thrill ride, is going to Skinners' Amusements, Marengo, Ill.



“It will be an upgrade for them,” Gill said. “It (Ali Baba line) remains our top seller as youngsters and grandparents alike will ride it. Vertigo, our drop towers and Screamer remain popular as well.”



Gina Guglielmi with the Fabbri Group reported two 40-meter Boosters will be delivered stateside this year from the Italian manufacturer. One is going to Oasis Lake of the Ozarks, an amusement park slated to open this summer in Osage Beach, Mo. The other is going to Reithoffer Shows, Gibsonton, Fla.



Michele Bertazzon, CEO of Italy's Bertazzon 3B SRL, said the company's production schedule is five years out.



“Bumper cars do very well,” he said of business. “Showmen are also looking to replace existing large equipment with new rides that are not as heavy.”



He said popular mobile pieces include Wave Swingers and Himalayas.



Massimo Sartori, president of Sartori Amusement Rides, reported that his company is busy with the Techno Jump series and worldwide sales are strong. The Italian supplier is also building its first (two-arm) Twin Twister for the U.S. market with the attraction going to Powers Great American Midways, Corfu, N.Y.



FunTagg, a digital ticketing company in Cary, N.C., reported a strong response to its product, which was launched in 2019.



“We now support 26 of the top 50 events in the nation,” noted Harry Riegel, director of business development.



Numerous carnivals as well as Family Kingdom Amusement Park, Myrtle Beach, S.C., are current FunTagg clients.



Kathy Skelton, owner of Hi Striker Carnival Corp., Rolla, Mo., reported selling all four units on display at her booth.



AT talked to numerous vendors in the exhibit hall and got mixed reactions. Some reported brisk business, while others thought foot traffic was sluggish. Some voiced concerns that afternoons became too hot and humid in the hallways when outdoor temperatures peaked.



The heat didn't cool activities for some vendors, though.



“We were writing orders all week,” said Hutch Costello, sales manager for Rhode Island Novelty, Fall River, Mass. “We had our busiest Friday at the show in a long time.”



Sue Nichols of 5centride, Williamsport, Pa., echoed Costello's remarks.



“I was busy the last two hours of the show, and that was hard to believe,” she said of her custom art merchandise sales.



Lorinda Miller, owner of Central Florida Canvas, Riverview, said it was a “good week” for her at the show and that her company is extremely busy with orders.



Stefano Moser of Italy’s Moser Rides announced that City of Fun Carnival, Pleasant Grove, Utah, will take delivery of the first Speed Flip in the U.S. this year.



“We have been very busy with towers — our most popular attraction,” he said. “Wave Swingers are also a strong line.”



Francesco Ferrari, president of Preston & Barbieri, another Italian manufacturer of major attractions, said a Music Express is currently in production and a portable Hyperjump was delivered to Palace Playland last year. North American Midway Entertainment and Deggeller Attractions both received new Wave Swingers from the firm in 2024.



Patty Sullivan, president and CEO of Eli Bridge Co., Jacksonville, Ill., along with General Manager Tim Noland, were on hand at their booth to meet current and new clients.



“It's really a good networking opportunity for us and to keep communication open with those in the industry,” Noland said. “We are staying busy at the plant.”



Peter Theunisz, North American sales for Italy's Gosetto, said the maker of dark rides and funhouses is sold out through 2029.



“Kissell Entertainment (Okeana, Ohio) is getting a new dark ride next year, and Butler Amusements (Fairfield, Calif.) is getting a double-deck funhouse this year,” he reported.



A number of seminars and workshops were presented during the expo as well as a hall of fame ceremony and cocktail party presented by the Outdoor Amusement Business Association (OABA). (See the April 2025 edition of AT for a report on OABA activities.)



Dale Hersberger was thrown a surprise party Wednesday evening in honor of his company — Audio Innovators, Inc., of Riverview — marking 50 years in business. The event took place at the Carousel Pavilion on the show grounds and was coordinated by family with many industry friends attending.



