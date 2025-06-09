Amy Hamm: Smith is right, progressive men can't handle conservative women (2025)

Progressive men are neither feminist nor progressive when it comes to women

Author of the article:

By Amy Hamm

Published Apr 09, 2025

Last updated 5hours ago

4 minute read

Join the conversation
Amy Hamm: Smith is right, progressive men can't handle conservative women (1)

Article content

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is shaping up to be as much of a “feminist” prime minister as his predecessor, Justin Trudeau. Which is to say: not at all.

Amy Hamm: Smith is right, progressive men can't handle conservative women (2)

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS

Enjoy the latest local, national and international news.

  • Exclusive articles by Conrad Black, Barbara Kay and others. Plus, special edition NP Platformed and First Reading newsletters and virtual events.
  • Unlimited online access to National Post.
  • National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.
  • Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword.
  • Support local journalism.

SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE ARTICLES

Enjoy the latest local, national and international news.

See Also
Liberals and Conservatives will fuel Quebec's appetite for independence, says BlocCanadians weigh in on issues influencing their election day decision in a new pollTrump pauses most tariffs for 90 days, but no changes for CanadaCanada counter-tariffs U.S. vehicles as Trump's trade war officially goes global

  • Exclusive articles by Conrad Black, Barbara Kay and others. Plus, special edition NP Platformed and First Reading newsletters and virtual events.
  • Unlimited online access to National Post.
  • National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.
  • Daily puzzles including the New York Times Crossword.
  • Support local journalism.

REGISTER / SIGN IN TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES

Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience.

  • Access articles from across Canada with one account.
  • Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.
  • Enjoy additional articles per month.
  • Get email updates from your favourite authors.

THIS ARTICLE IS FREE TO READ REGISTER TO UNLOCK.

Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience.

  • Access articles from across Canada with one account
  • Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments
  • Enjoy additional articles per month
  • Get email updates from your favourite authors

Sign In or Create an Account

or

View more offers

Article content

Amy Hamm: Smith is right, progressive men can't handle conservative women (3)

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Try refreshing your browser, or
tap here to see other videos from our team.

Amy Hamm: Smith is right, progressive men can't handle conservative women Back to video

Amy Hamm: Smith is right, progressive men can't handle conservative women (4)

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Try refreshing your browser, or
tap here to see other videos from our team.

See Also
Chinese billionaire in B.C. wants to buy Hudson’s Bay after she saw 'Canadians feeling sad'

Article content

An early warning sign of his attitude towards women was seen last month, when a clearly exasperated Carney condescendingly told CBC reporter Rosemary Barton — who was asking Carney a tough but entirely reasonable question about his personal finances — to “look inside yourself, Rosemary.”

Article content

Story continues below

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

No one, not even Liberal supporters, can argue that his snide reply to a seasoned reporter like Barton was anything other than a major gaffe. And this was a female reporter from the CBC, no less — Carney basically shot her with friendly fire.

Article content

Amy Hamm: Smith is right, progressive men can't handle conservative women (5)

Platformed

This newsletter tackles hot topics with boldness, verve and wit. (Subscriber-exclusive edition on Fridays)

By signing up you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc.

Interested in more newsletters? Browse here.

Article content

The same could be said of Carney’s later interaction with Globe and Mail reporter Stephanie Levitz, whose question about Carney’s blind trust resulted in a similarly condescending response. “Look, Stephanie,” said Carney, followed by mocking laughter, “I follow the rules of the ethics commissioner.” How silly of Levitz to preempt a potential Liberal scandal! Who does she think she is?

Article content

Are you beginning to sense a pattern with Carney? It’s hard not to, particularly after the comments Carney went on to make about Alberta Premier Danielle Smith this week.

Article content

At one of his campaign rallies, on the topic of tariffs, Carney suggested he would send Ontario Premier Doug Ford to appear on Fox News. He then mocked Smith, saying, “And we’re going to send Danielle next, we’re … well no, maybe we won’t send Danielle.…

Article content

“No, maybe we won’t. We won’t send Danielle. We’re going to keep her. No, it was a bad idea. Strike that, just ignore that.” His disrespect for Smith, both for her agency and her intelligence, was palpable.

Article content

Story continues below

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

During a presser this week, Smith was asked to comment on Carney’s remarks. “Well, I’ve noticed this with progressive men, how much they talk about how much they support women — until they meet a strong, conservative woman. And so this is a pretty consistent type of approach that I’ve seen not only from the current prime minister, but the former one, as well,” Smith said.

Article content

“And the attitude is ‘sit down and shut up.’ Well, I don’t shut up, I make sure that Albertans know exactly how I feel about issues and I’m going to continue advocating on behalf of my province, whether he likes it or not.”

Article content

It was the perfect response. Smith is popularizing the notion that so-called progressive men are neither feminist nor progressive when it comes to women — a long overdue reckoning for the males of Canada’s leftist political elite.

Article content

These are men who parrot the misogynist slogans of the deranged third-wave feminist movement, which insists that prostitution is run-of-the-mill — or even empowering — work for women, and that anyone who claims to be a woman is one. These are the men who’ve sold out Canadian women’s sex-based rights.

Amy Hamm: Smith is right, progressive men can't handle conservative women (2025)

References

Top Articles
7 Must-See Shows If You Loved The Twilight Zone
Twist after Epstein and Prince Andrew accuser claims she has ‘days to live’
New drug for lower back pain could be ‘a gamechanger’
Latest Posts
Bill Burr Goes Off On Reporters, Refuses To Answer Luigi Mangione Question
Paddy McGuinness issued demand over 'blast from past' after major personal move
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Domingo Moore

Last Updated:

Views: 6031

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (73 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Domingo Moore

Birthday: 1997-05-20

Address: 6485 Kohler Route, Antonioton, VT 77375-0299

Phone: +3213869077934

Job: Sales Analyst

Hobby: Kayaking, Roller skating, Cabaret, Rugby, Homebrewing, Creative writing, amateur radio

Introduction: My name is Domingo Moore, I am a attractive, gorgeous, funny, jolly, spotless, nice, fantastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.