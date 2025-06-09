Amy Hamm: Smith is right, progressive men can't handle conservative women (2025)

Progressive men are neither feminist nor progressive when it comes to women

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is shaping up to be as much of a "feminist" prime minister as his predecessor, Justin Trudeau. Which is to say: not at all.

Amy Hamm: Smith is right, progressive men can't handle conservative women

An early warning sign of his attitude towards women was seen last month, when a clearly exasperated Carney condescendingly told CBC reporter Rosemary Barton — who was asking Carney a tough but entirely reasonable question about his personal finances — to "look inside yourself, Rosemary."

Article content No one, not even Liberal supporters, can argue that his snide reply to a seasoned reporter like Barton was anything other than a major gaffe. And this was a female reporter from the CBC, no less — Carney basically shot her with friendly fire.

Article content The same could be said of Carney’s later interaction with Globe and Mail reporter Stephanie Levitz, whose question about Carney’s blind trust resulted in a similarly condescending response. “Look, Stephanie,” said Carney, followed by mocking laughter, “I follow the rules of the ethics commissioner.” How silly of Levitz to preempt a potential Liberal scandal! Who does she think she is?

Article content Are you beginning to sense a pattern with Carney? It’s hard not to, particularly after the comments Carney went on to make about Alberta Premier Danielle Smith this week.

Article content At one of his campaign rallies, on the topic of tariffs, Carney suggested he would send Ontario Premier Doug Ford to appear on Fox News. He then mocked Smith, saying, “And we’re going to send Danielle next, we’re … well no, maybe we won’t send Danielle.…

Article content “No, maybe we won’t. We won’t send Danielle. We’re going to keep her. No, it was a bad idea. Strike that, just ignore that.” His disrespect for Smith, both for her agency and her intelligence, was palpable.