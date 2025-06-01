An ex-NHL Executive Says Leafs' Mitch Marner Eyeing a Deal on the West Coast (2025)

"The other direction is to go all in this summer and break open the competitive window right now, understanding that the best way to build around Celebrini & Smith is to add more players like Celebrini and Smith.

To do that the Sharks could attack on two fronts: (1) sign a transformational free agent like Mitch Marner or Nikolaj Ehlers and (2) deploy an offer sheet with an AAV in the Wyatt Johnston range ($8M+) to lure an elite young player like JJ Peterka or Matthew Knies."