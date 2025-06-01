An ex-NHL Executive Says Leafs' Mitch Marner Eyeing a Deal on the West Coast (2025)

MAPLELEAFSDAILY|NHL TEAM|TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Photo credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Mitch Marner may be preparing to part ways with the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to a former assistant general manager with the Florida Panthers.
One of the most talked about storylines this season in Toronto has been about whether Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs can come to terms on a potential contract extension or that the former 4th overall pick goes to free agency and signs a new deal elsewhere, perhaps with a larger cap hit than what would otherwise have been available to him in Toronto.
Marner has maintained his desire to be a Leaf for a long time, though he did recently turn down an offer. The question is, are we getting an honest answer from Marner, or does he have designs on going elsewhere?
In a special piece for PuckPedia, former Florida Panthers AGM Mike Werier revealed that we could very well see Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner ink a deal with the San Jose Sharks.
Werier indicated in the piece, which you can find in the hyperlink above, that the Sharks' roster construction, which includes skilled young cornerstones like Macklin Celebrini, William Eklund and Will Smith may very well net them Marner, who may see a brighter future in sunny San Jose than he does in Toronto.
"I think it will land them Marner." - Werier on San Jose's roster full of quality young assets
Not only did Werier suggest that Marner is on the Sharks' radar, but that they could conceivably also offer sheet another member of the Leafs' top line, Matthew Knies.
"The other direction is to go all in this summer and break open the competitive window right now, understanding that the best way to build around Celebrini & Smith is to add more players like Celebrini and Smith.
To do that the Sharks could attack on two fronts: (1) sign a transformational free agent like Mitch Marner or Nikolaj Ehlers and (2) deploy an offer sheet with an AAV in the Wyatt Johnston range ($8M+) to lure an elite young player like JJ Peterka or Matthew Knies."
If Marner did opt to leave Toronto, there aren't many potential suitors who stack up better than San Jose, both for salary cap reasons and the fact that Marner remains extremely close with Sharks icons Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton. In fact, thus week, Marner and Auston Matthews spent time with Thornton, Marleau and all of their kids, including Sharks rookies Celebrini and Smith.
The playoffs will likely determine where the Leafs go with Marner. Another early exit, and we may very well see the Leafs choose to walk away from Marner and use the cap space they had allotted for him on multiple players to help create some additional roster balance.
