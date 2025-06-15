Andrew Garfield “Would Love” to Play Spider-Man Again but It Would Have to Be “Very Weird” and “Strange” (2025)

Skip to main content
Sustainability Issue
Bella Ramsey Is Using Their Spotlight for the Planet
Garfield reprised the costumed crimefighter role last in 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' alongside Tobey Maguire.
Andrew Garfield isn’t being shy about how he wants to put on the Spider-Man suit again.
During a recent stop at Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi, Garfield spoke about the Marvel character and how he “loved playing Spider-Man.”
“I would love to play the character again in some capacity, but I think it would have to be very weird. I would want to do something very strange. I would want to do something very unique and offbeat and surprising,” the actor said in an Instagram video. “Kind of like the creative freedom they have with the animated Spider-Verse movies.”
The We Live in Time star added that those films show that “you can honor the character in so many different ways through the multiverse.”
Garfield previously played Spider-Man in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel, but he didn’t complete his trilogy, as Sony shelved the third film. And after his time as Peter Parker was cut short, Tom Holland took over the role, starting in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.
The Social Network actor, however, did reprise his Spider-Man — along with Tobey Maguire — in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, after denying many rumors that he would be in the film. He told Esquire in October how the experience was “healing” for him.
When asked if he would come back, he responded: “For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into.”
