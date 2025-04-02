Angel Number 1111: Meaning, Symbolism, & More (2025)

Is the number 1111 popping up in the most unlikely of places? Maybe you were charged $11.11 for your lunch right after getting a call from your crush at 11:11 AM. This could merely be a coincidence, but what if it’s something more? Angel numbers are divine numbers that represent spiritual guidance or change, and 1111 happens to be one of the strongest and luckiest. In this guide, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about angel number 1111.

Angel Number 1111 Meaning

The Angel number 1111 signals spiritual change, awakening, and growth. It can be a powerful sign from the universe and your guardian angels that you're on the correct path. In love and relationships, 1111 means you should spread love to others—and if you're looking for love, it may be around the corner.

Section 1 of 5:

What does angel number 1111 mean spiritually?

Download Article

  1. The angel number 1111 is the sign of a spiritual awakening. Big changes are headed your way, and the number 1111 is a reminder from your angels to trust your instincts and embrace the next phase. Pay attention to your thoughts and feelings because your spiritual connection is growing.[1]

    • 1111 is often called the “number of instant manifestation” in this context. It’s a sign that your energy is aligning with the universe’s master plan.

Section 2 of 5:

What does 1111 mean in love or relationships?

Download Article

  1. 1

    When you’re in a relationship, 1111 is a reminder to spread love to others. It’s important to focus on your partner. Still, your angels may be telling you to remember other relationships with friends and family. Take this as an opportunity to reach out to a friend or socialize with new people. You can have a strong romantic partnership while staying true to friends and family.[2]

  2. 2

    If you’re looking for a relationship, 1111 suggests it’s right around the corner. The angel number 1111 is all about new beginnings and change. Seeking a romantic partnership may seem futile at times, but seeing 1111 is a reminder from your angels to keep trying. The right person is coming your way; you just can’t give up.[3]

  3. 3

    Angel number 1111 is a mirror number that reflects your twin flame. Twins flames are commonly known as mirror souls, as they’re two souls meant to be together, connected through time and space. If you see the number 1111, it may signify that your twin flame is nearby.[4]

    • Pay attention to your intuition. The romantic and spiritual connection between your souls will help guide you to your twin flame.
    • If you’ve been separated from your twin flame, seeing the number 1111 may be a sign you’ll be reunited soon.

Section 3 of 5:

Why do I keep seeing the number 1111?

Download Article

  1. 1

    The number 1111 is a reminder from your angels to love yourself. When you’re feeling insecure or particularly low, you may notice the number 1111. This is a sign from the angels that you are beautiful, confident, and worth more than self-doubting thoughts. The angels want you to focus on loving yourself rather than worrying about what other people think.[5]

  2. 2

    Your angels send you the number 1111 so you reevaluate your life. The angels are reminding you to embrace life and appreciate the little things as big changes are on the horizon. When you see the number 1111, take a moment to reflect on the present moment and do some soul searching. [6]

  3. 3

    The angel number 1111 could be a sign to take more risks. Whether it’s in your career or love life, your angels are telling you to take a chance and reach for the impossible. You have amazing potential, so don’t sit back—go for it! The number 1111 is an angel's way of motivating you to be the best version of yourself.[7]

    • Taking risks could also mean that it's time to break out of your patterns and challenge yourself to move to your higher purpose and to live a more aware life.

  1. 1

    Follow your intuition when you see angel number 1111. This number is a sign from your angels that something is about to change in your life. You’re about to embark on a new adventure, encounter a new beginning, and your angels want you to have faith. All will work out in the end, so trust your instincts and follow your heart.[8]

  2. 2

    Make a wish when you encounter angel number 1111. The number 1 revolves around success, and the number 11 represents a greater spiritual power. Because 1111 is a mirror number and contains these numbers, it’s the perfect number to manifest on. Close your eyes and think about what you want, make a wish, and your angels may just help your manifestation come true.[9]

Section 5 of 5:

1111 Numerology Symbolism

Download Article

  1. 1

    The number 1 is a reminder of change and influence. It represents the power you have over yourself and the creative forces of the universe. You have a responsibility for your own happiness, and the number 1 is a call to act on your wants and desires to reach your highest purpose.[10]

  2. 2

    The number 11 is a sign of spiritual awakenings and manifestation. 11 is a common Master Number in numerology. Master Numbers are important because they have a strong numerical frequency that’s twice the power of one number. 11, therefore, wields twice the influence of 1 and double the spiritual energy.[11]

Join the Discussion...

What does the angel number 1111 mean?

Angel Number 1111: Meaning, Symbolism, & More (19)

WikiNarwhalBearer592

I've seen the number 1111 a few times lately and I'm curious if it means anything/what it means.

Read More

Angel Number 1111: Meaning, Symbolism, & More (20)

Josh Siegel
Numerologist

1111 is the most common series of numbers that people see. It really means that you're ready to wake up out of your little matrix in life. It could be about taking risks, but it generally means that it's time to break out of your patterns and challenge yourself to move towards your higher purpose and live a more aware life. It really means waking up and realizing how you've limited yourself and seeing life in a more aware, cognizant way, and then challenging yourself to live in that awareness. Usually, that means connecting to your higher purpose.

Read More

Angel Number 1111: Meaning, Symbolism, & More (21)

Angel Number 1111: Meaning, Symbolism, & More (22)

WikiGladeCatcher583

In my personal experience, 1111 means that big changes are coming in my life! I saw 1111 before I met the man who is now my husband and best friend. If you're seeing 1111 a lot, you should be open to change and say yes to any opportunities that present themselves.

Read More

See all 4 Replies and

Read Discussion

Expert Q&A

Add New Question

  • Question

    What does 1111 mean for your career?

    Josh Siegel
    Numerologist

    Josh Siegel is a Numerologist based in Los Angeles, California. He is a 25-year veteran expert and uses advanced calculations to identify core issues, give instant clarity to questions, interpret the meaning of seemingly random events, and empower people to change counterproductive patterns to welcome happiness and prosperity. He has completed over 20,000 sessions from a vast international clientele using his breakthrough research-based system. His media appearances include History Channel, USA Network, Jim Carrey’s “The Number 23” DVD, and ABC News. He is published on several online platforms including Goop, Bustle, InStyle, and Well and Good.

    Josh Siegel

    Numerologist

    Expert Answer

    It can have several meanings! 1) It is time to make a quantum leap out of a dead-end job or unfulfilling vocation; 2) The person must challenge themselves to become a dynamic leader or to utilize original creative talents that can result in more visibility, recognition, or even notoriety; or 3) The person is destined to be a messenger of higher consciousness (like a spiritual leader or social influencer) and it's their time to bring their light to others. There's also a hidden 22 in 1111 (11+11), which signifies collaboration with others on large-scale projects.

    Thanks! We're glad this was helpful.
    Thank you for your feedback.
    If wikiHow has helped you, please consider a small contribution to support us in helping more readers like you. We’re committed to providing the world with free how-to resources, and even $1 helps us in our mission.Support wikiHow

    YesNo

    Not Helpful 24Helpful 158

  • Question

    I keep noticing 1111 during which feels like one of the most painful time in my life. I am suicidal and feeling very worthless.

    Angel Number 1111: Meaning, Symbolism, & More (25)

    Viviana Barea Saborit

    Community Answer

    Go to the "Why do I keep seeing the number 1111?" section in this article. It might help.

    Thanks! We're glad this was helpful.
    Thank you for your feedback.
    If wikiHow has helped you, please consider a small contribution to support us in helping more readers like you. We’re committed to providing the world with free how-to resources, and even $1 helps us in our mission.Support wikiHow

    YesNo

    Not Helpful 8Helpful 19

      Video

      Tips

