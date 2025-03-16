Animal Crossing™: New Horizons (2025)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo Switch

Animal Crossing™: New Horizons

Animal Crossing™: New Horizons

Animal Crossing™: New Horizons Bundle (Game + DLC)

LEGO ® Animal Crossing ™

Create your own stories inspired by the Animal Crossing™ video game series!

Escape to Your Personal Island Paradise

Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round.

Show off your island utopia to family and friends—or pack your bags and visit theirs. Whether playing online** or with others beside you***, island living is even better when you can share it. Even without hopping on a flight, you’ll meet a cast of charming animal residents bursting with personality. Friendly faces like Tom Nook and Isabelle will lend their services and happily help you grow your budding community. Escape to your island getaway—however, whenever, and wherever you want.

  • Build your community from scratch on a deserted island brimming with possibility

  • Create your personal getaway and customize your character, home, decorations, and even the landscape itself

  • Collect materials to construct everything from furniture to tools! Then, use what you create to give your island a personal touch

  • Watch as the time of day and seasons match real life—even your hemisphere! Each day holds potential for surprises and discoveries

  • Get to know the island residents, garden, fish, decorate, hunt for fossils, and more!

  • Show off your paradise – play on the same system with a total of 4 people***, or play together online** or over local wireless*** for fun with up to 8 players

Expand your horizons with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC

Animal Crossing™: New Horizons (23)

Make their dream vacations come true

Clients with different dream vacation requests will visit a new resort area located in an archipelago, made up of several different islands, where the Paradise Planning team is located. You can talk to a client and find out the details of their requests for a vacation home, and then make their dreams happen!

There are two ways to get the DLC:

Animal Crossing™: New Horizons (24)

Purchase the DLC

Purchase the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC on Nintendo.com. You must own the full version of the game to play the DLC (sold separately)

$24.99 MSRP***

Animal Crossing™: New Horizons (25)

Become a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack member

If you have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you have access to the Happy Home Paradise DLC at no additional cost.

If you do not have a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, learn how tosign up.

Product information

Release date

March 20, 2020

No. of players

Single System (1-4)

Local wireless (1-8)

Online (1-8)

Genre

Simulation

Publisher

Nintendo

ESRB rating

Everyone

Supported play modes

TV mode, Tabletop mode, Handheld mode

Game file size

10.2 GB

Supported languages

Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese

Animal Crossing™: New Horizons (26)

Downloadable content (DLC)

Animal Crossing™: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise11/5/21DLCRegular Price:$24.99Nintendo Switch

WARNING: If you have epilepsy or have had seizures or other unusual reactions to flashing lights or patterns, consult a doctor before playing video games. All users should read the Health and Safety Information available in the system settings before using this software.

**Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online play. This game does not support Save Data Cloud backup. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply.nintendo.com/switch-online

*Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online**Additional games, systems and/or accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Games, systems and some accessories sold separately.

© 2020 Nintendo. Animal Crossing and Nintendo Switch are trademarks of Nintendo.

Animal Crossing™: New Horizons (2025)

