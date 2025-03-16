Animal Crossing™: New Horizons (2025)

Slide 1 of 9
Animal Crossing™: New Horizons
Animal Crossing™: New Horizons
Animal Crossing™: New Horizons Bundle (Game + DLC)
Escape to Your Personal Island Paradise
Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round.
Show off your island utopia to family and friends—or pack your bags and visit theirs. Whether playing online** or with others beside you***, island living is even better when you can share it. Even without hopping on a flight, you’ll meet a cast of charming animal residents bursting with personality. Friendly faces like Tom Nook and Isabelle will lend their services and happily help you grow your budding community. Escape to your island getaway—however, whenever, and wherever you want.
Build your community from scratch on a deserted island brimming with possibility
Create your personal getaway and customize your character, home, decorations, and even the landscape itself
Collect materials to construct everything from furniture to tools! Then, use what you create to give your island a personal touch
Watch as the time of day and seasons match real life—even your hemisphere! Each day holds potential for surprises and discoveries
Get to know the island residents, garden, fish, decorate, hunt for fossils, and more!
Show off your paradise – play on the same system with a total of 4 people***, or play together online** or over local wireless*** for fun with up to 8 players
Expand your horizons with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC
Make their dream vacations come true
Clients with different dream vacation requests will visit a new resort area located in an archipelago, made up of several different islands, where the Paradise Planning team is located. You can talk to a client and find out the details of their requests for a vacation home, and then make their dreams happen!
Product information
Release date
March 20, 2020
No. of players
Single System (1-4)
Local wireless (1-8)
Online (1-8)
Genre
Simulation
Publisher
Nintendo
ESRB rating
Everyone
Game file size
10.2 GB
Supported languages
Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese
Downloadable content (DLC)
