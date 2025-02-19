Anime News January 2025: Sad Farewells and Heartwarming Welcomes - AnimeKayo (2025)

January 2025 brings a bittersweet blend of goodbyes and exciting new beginnings, as we reflect on the past while eagerly anticipating the future. As the anime world bids farewell to beloved series, it also unveils fresh stories that promise to captivate our hearts. With new seasons, thrilling adaptations, and studio comebacks, there’s so much to look forward to in this vibrant year ahead. Let’s dive into the first month of Anime News and see what’s in store for fans!

Season 2 of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince revealed a key visual, new voice cast, and a July 2025 release date. Studio Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab returns to animate the sequel, with Jin Tamamura directing. The sequel was announced right after the first season’s finale.

The Zombie Land Saga movie, titled Yumeginga Paradise, is set to premiere in 2025. Studio MAPPA will return for animation, and the first visual and trailer were unveiled. It’s been over three years since the movie’s announcement in October 2021.

Voice cast:

Sakura Minamoto: Kaede Hondo

Kaede Hondo Saki Nikaido: Asami Tano

Asami Tano Tae Yamada: Kotono Mitsuishi

Kotono Mitsuishi Junko Konno: Maki Kawase

Maki Kawase Lily Hoshikawa: Minami Tanaka

Minami Tanaka Ai Mizuno: Risa Taneda

Risa Taneda Yugiri: Rika Kinugawa

The upcoming Once Upon a Witch’s Death anime has released its main trailer, introducing the full voice cast, including new additions Shizuka Ito as Inori and Yoko Hikasa as Eldora. The trailer also features Maaya Sakamoto, who performs the opening theme song “Drops.” The anime is set to premiere on April 1, 2025.

Studio EMT Squared is handling the animation, with Atsushi Nigorikawa directing. Keiichiro Ochi is writing the script, while Yukishizuku adapts Chorefuji’s character designs.

Voice cast:

Meg Raspberry: Yoshino Aoyama

Yoshino Aoyama Faust: Yoshiko Sakakibara

Yoshiko Sakakibara Carbuncle: Miharu Hanai

Miharu Hanai Snow Owl: Aina Suzuki

Aina Suzuki Fine Cavendish: Rumi Okubo

Rumi Okubo Sophie Hayter: Hina Youmiya

Hina Youmiya Mysterious Girl: Atsumi Tanezaki

The web manga The Ramparts of Ice is officially being adapted into a TV anime, with a special illustration and comment from the author, Kocha Agasawa, marking the announcement. Agasawa, who is also known for creating You and I Are Polar Opposites (which is set to receive its own anime in January 2026), brings another exciting story to the screen. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated adaptation!

Get ready to crank up the volume! The Devil May Cry anime just dropped its opening video, and guess what? It’s got a track by none other than Limp Bizkit. Plus, mark your calendars for April 3, 2025 – that’s when the series hits Netflix. This epic animation is a team-up between Capcom, Studio Mir, and Adi Shankar. Oh, and if you’re wondering who’s voicing the legendary Dante – it’s Johnny Yong Bosch, bringing the character to life. It’s a little hypocritic that they are putting another characters voice for Dante here, but I digress. The announcement came last September, and now we’ve got the full vibe!

The Tsuyokute New Saga anime just dropped a fresh trailer, a stunning new visual, and a voice cast reveal – plus, we’ve got a July 2025 release date to look forward to! Originally slated for a July 2023 debut, the anime’s release was pushed back by two years due to some “various circumstances.”

Oh, and here’s an interesting twist – there’s been a studio switch-up. SOTSU is now teaming up with the newly formed Studio Clutch (which just got its start in February 2024 – this is their first anime project!). Previously, Yokohama Animation Laboratory, Makaria, and SOTSU were handling the animation duties, but now it’s all about this new collaboration!

Voice cast:

Kyle: Yuma Uchida

Yuma Uchida Seran: Hiro Shimono

Hiro Shimono Riize: Ai Fairouz

Ai Fairouz Urza: Masami Seto

Masami Seto Sildonia: Minami Takahashi

Minami Takahashi Milena: Kaori Maeda

Kaori Maeda Zenthalos: Hiroki Yasumoto

Hiroki Yasumoto Miranda: Riho Sugiyama

Riho Sugiyama Gou: Rie Hikisaka

Rie Hikisaka Gazas: Tetsu Inada

Well, it looks like the ONE PIECE live-action Season 2 release date just got a little mysterious. After Netflix confirmed a 2025 release in a post on TUDUM, their official site has now quietly removed that info. The original article, which also celebrated the LEGO collab, has been edited, leaving the release date a bit of a mystery. Was it a slip-up? Or is the date just up in the air for now? We’ll have to wait and see!

But here’s the exciting stuff we do know: Season 2 has already revealed more than 20 new cast members, plus we got our first glimpse of Chopper and Drum Island back in September. Eiichiro Oda has hyped up the sequel, claiming it’ll outshine Season 1. If you want a sneak peek behind the scenes, check out the set tour video, where Jeff Ward hinted that it might be dropping this year!

New cast for the second season:

Mr. 3: David Dastmalchian

David Dastmalchian Miss Valentine: Jazzara Jaslyn

Jazzara Jaslyn Mr. 5: Campus Johnson

Campus Johnson Mr. 9: Daniel Lasker

Daniel Lasker Crocus: Clive Russel

Clive Russel Dorry: Werner Coetser

Werner Coetser Brogy: Brendan Murray

Brendan Murray Smoker: Callum Kerr

Callum Kerr Tashigi: Julia Rehwald

Julia Rehwald Wapol: Rob Colletti

Rob Colletti Dalton: Ty Keogh

Ty Keogh Doctor Kureha: Katey Sagal

Katey Sagal Doctor Hiriluk: Mark Harelik

Mark Harelik King Cobra Nefertari: Sendhil Ramamurthy

Sendhil Ramamurthy Vivi (Miss Wednesday): Charithra Chandran

Charithra Chandran Crocodile (Mr. 0): Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello Robin (Miss All Sunday): Lera Abova

Lera Abova Dragon: Rigo Sanchez

Rigo Sanchez Igaram: Yonda Thomas

Yonda Thomas Ipponmatsu: James Hiroyuki Liao

James Hiroyuki Liao Miss Goldenweek: Sophia Anne Caruso

Sophia Anne Caruso K.M.: Anton David Jeftha

Anton David Jeftha Chess: Mark Penwill

Get ready for some epic world-building! Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin anime just dropped its first visual, announced the main voice cast, and set a 2025 release date. This adaptation of the light novel was first announced in June 2024, but up until now, we didn’t know much about the team behind it. Still no staff details yet, but we’re definitely keeping our eyes peeled for more!

Voice Cast:

Takuto Ira: Toshiki Kumagai

Toshiki Kumagai Sludge Atou: Tomori Kusunoki

Get ready for a fresh kick-off in the world of soccer manga! Embers is set to start serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump on February 3. Written by Kei Kurumazaki and illustrated by Sotaro Nishi (who you might recognize as a former assistant on BLUE LOCK and Wistoria: Wand and Sword), this one’s got some serious talent behind it. Both the creators of BLUE LOCK and Wistoria have given it their seal of approval, so you know it’s going to be worth a read. And for those who prefer reading digitally, Embers will also be available on the MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA platform!

After nearly 9 years, Komi Can’t Communicate has officially wrapped up its story today. The beloved manga has been running for 8 years and 8 months, and it was already announced it was entering its “final part.” The last two chapters will drop in the next couple of weeks, but the grand finale already made its mark with a special cover illustration and vibrant opening color pages in this week’s Weekly Shonen Sunday. What a journey it’s been!

Get ready for some robot magic! To celebrate the upcoming releases of ME & ROBOCO: The Movie and DreamWorks’ The Wild Robot in Japan, a special collaboration visual has just dropped. The Wild Robot will hit Japanese theaters on February 7, while ME & ROBOCO: The Movie is set to premiere on April 18, 2025. This cross-promotion is all about showcasing these two robot-centric stories. Check out the awesome collaboration visuals below and get hyped for both films!

Good news for fans – Studio Gallop is back for the ME & ROBOCO movie! The core team from the anime series is returning, with Akitaro Daichi directing, Sayuru Oba handling the series composition, Yuko Ebara designing the characters, and Jun Abe and Seiji Muto creating the music. It’s all set for more fun and robot-filled adventures!

Voice cast of ME & ROBOCO: The Movie:

Roboco: Shun Matsuo

Shun Matsuo Bondo Taira: Minami Tsuda

Minami Tsuda Bondo’s Mom: Kotono Mitsuishi

Kotono Mitsuishi Gachi Gorilla: Ryotaro Okiayu

Ryotaro Okiayu Meico Kaneo: Sae Hiratsuka

Sae Hiratsuka Motsuo Kaneo: Shunsuke Takeuchi

Shunsuke Takeuchi Madoka: MAO

MAO Chizuru Mifune: Atsumi Tanezaki

Atsumi Tanezaki Milly: Kaori Nazuka

Kaori Nazuka Luffy-like Roboco: Mayumi Tanaka

Big news for Clevatess fans! The anime just revealed a fresh episode visual, a sneak peek of the story, and locked in a July 2025 release date. First announced in July with a teaser visual and trailer, this adaptation of Yuji Iwahara’s manga (the mastermind behind King of Thorn and Dimension W) is shaping up to be one to watch. Studio Lay-duce is bringing the animation to life, so you can expect some stunning visuals. Get ready for a wild ride!

The anime has lined up an impressive crew to bring it to life! Kiyotaka Taguchi is taking the reins as director, with Keigo Koyanagi handling the series composition. Soichiro Sako is on board as the character designer, and Nobuaki Nobusawa will be composing the music. With this talented team, we’re in for something special!

Voice cast:

Clevatess: Yuichi Nakamura

Yuichi Nakamura Alicia: Haruka Shiraishi

Haruka Shiraishi Clen: Mutsumi Tamura

Mutsumi Tamura Luna: Saya Aizawa

Shinji Aoba, responsible for the tragic 2019 Kyoto Animation arson attack, has officially withdrawn his appeal, making it likely that his death sentence will be finalized. The Osaka High Court confirmed on January 28, 2025, that Aoba submitted the withdrawal notice on January 27. While his legal team could still challenge this move, many experts believe the sentence is now close to being legally confirmed.

The BADGIRL anime just revealed its main cast, a stunning first key visual, and locked in a release date for July 2025! Announced with a teaser visual back in June 2024, the series will be animated by Studio Bridge. It’s shaping up to be a rebellious thrill, so stay tuned!

Voice cast: Yu Yutani: Azusa Tachibana

Azusa Tachibana Atori Mizutori: Niina Hanamiya

Niina Hanamiya Suzu Suzukaze: Misato Matsuoka

Misato Matsuoka Rura Ruriha: Miharu Hanai Animation staff: Director: Joji Furuta

Series Composition: Shoji Yonemura

Character Design: Yuki Morimoto

Prop Design: Yuji Shibata

Art Director: Rai Kato

Art Setting: Ken Kawai

Color Design: Hitomi Sano

Cinematography Director: Atsushi Iwasaki

Editing: Kumiko Sakamoto

Sound Director: Takeshi Takadera

Music: Arisa Okehazama

Music Production: King Records

Animation Producer: Hiroshi Iijima

Animation Studio: Bridge

Solo Leveling Season 2 – Arise From the Shadow- just released the English dub of Episode 2 (Episode 14 overall), and it brought back a chilling line from Sung Jinwoo that was cut in the Japanese version. In the scene, Kim Chul angrily starts a countdown while approaching lower-ranked hunters. In both the original manhwa and the English dub, Jinwoo coldly continues the countdown with “4” before slamming him to the ground. But in the Japanese version? He stays silent.

Aleks Le, Jinwoo’s English voice actor, shared the moment on X, explaining that while the line was likely omitted in the Japanese version due to timing, both he and voice director Caitlin Glass felt the line was too cold to leave out. It’s one of those little moments that just adds to Jinwoo’s icy persona. And fun fact: we had the chance to chat with both Aleks Le and Japanese voice actor Taito Ban at Anime Expo 2024!

English voice cast:

Sung Jinwoo: Aleks Le

Aleks Le Sung Jinah: Rebecca Wang

Rebecca Wang Barca: Daman Mills

Daman Mills Han Song-Yi: Emi Lo

Emi Lo Kim Chul: Patrick Seitz

Patrick Seitz Park Heejin: Trina Nishimura

Trina Nishimura Go Myunghwan: Geoff Bisente

Geoff Bisente Woo Jinchul: SungWon Cho

SungWon Cho Hwang Dongsoo: Matthew David Rudd

Matthew David Rudd Choi Jong-In: Ian Sinclair

Ian Sinclair Go Gunhee: Kent Williams

Kent Williams Baek Yoonho: Christopher R. Sabat

Christopher R. Sabat Ahn Sangmin: Cory Yee

Cory Yee Hyun Kichul: Anthony Bowling

Undead Unluck wraps up today with Chapter 239, marking the end of its 5-year run since it started on January 20, 2020. The cover for Volume 25 has been revealed, and it’s also been announced that the final two volumes will drop in April this year. It’s been quite a journey.

Go, Go, Loser Ranger Season 2 is gearing up for its big return with a fresh main visual and a premiere date set for April 13, 2025! Announced right after the first season wrapped up, the sequel will stream exclusively on Disney Plus. Studio Yostar Pictures is back at the helm, with Keiichi Sato directing.

The core team from the first season is returning as well, including Keichiro Ohchi handling the screenplay, Kahoko Kosei designing the characters, Kenji Hayama supervising animation, and Yoshihiro Ike composing the music. The hype is real for the next chapter!

Voice cast:

Footsoldier D: Yusuke Kobayashi

Yusuke Kobayashi Yumeko Suzukiri: Yumika Yano

Yumika Yano Hibiki Sakurama: Daishi Kajita

Daishi Kajita Kanon Hisui: Azumi Waki

Azumi Waki Red Ranger: Yuichi Nakamura

Yuichi Nakamura Footsoldier XX: Hina Yomiya

Hina Yomiya Angelica Yukino: Akari Kito

Akari Kito Eigen Urabe: Seiichiro Yamashita

Seiichiro Yamashita Shun Tokita: Hiroyuki Yoshino

Hiroyuki Yoshino Sesera Sakurama: MAO

The Teogonia anime has officially locked in its release date for April 2025, and to celebrate, the character designer has shared a special illustration. Studio Asahi Production is handling the animation, and we got a first look at the main trailer and cast back in July of last year. Excitement is building for this upcoming release!

Voice cast: Kai: Mutsumi Tamura

Mutsumi Tamura Jose: Kana Hanazawa Staff: Original Work: Mai Tani (PASH! Books / Shufu to Seikatsu-sha)

Director: Kunihiro Mori

Series Composition: Tomoyasu Okubo

Character Design: Koichiro Kawano

Music: Kenji Fujisawa

Studio: Asahi Production

Production: WOWMAX

The Metaphor: ReFantazio manga launched in English on January 21, offering fans a chance to dive into the story without needing to play the game. The RPG, developed by Studio Zero and published by Sega, released on October 11, 2024, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S. Directed by Katsura Hashino, famed for his work on the Persona series, it brings a rich narrative to life.

The manga, illustrated by Yoichi Amano, began serialization in Shueisha’s V Jump magazine on January 21, 2025. It’s now available in English via Shueisha’s Manga Plus website, so fans worldwide can jump right into the adventure!

IG Port has announced that its subsidiary, Production I.G, will absorb studio Signal.MD on June 1, leading to the studio’s dissolution. This decision is part of a strategy to improve the profitability of the entire IG Port group by making more effective use of the management resources of both companies.

The premiere of Pass the Monster Meat, Milady anime has been pushed from April 2025 to October 2025, due to “various circumstances,” which typically points to production delays. Details about the studio and staff remain under wraps for now. The official statement expresses gratitude for fans’ patience and reassures that the “staff and production committee are working diligently to create a great show.” The anime was originally announced in October 2024.

Voice cast:

Melphiera Marchalrayd: Kanna Nakamura

Kanna Nakamura Aristide Rogier du Galbraith: Taito Ban

The original anime APOCALYPSE HOTEL, a collaboration between CyberAgent and CygamesPictures, has dropped its first visual, trailer, and additional staff details, alongside an April 2025 release date. Saho Shirasu will voice the lead character, Yachiyo, who takes center stage in the first visual.

Directed by Kana Shundo, APOCALYPSE HOTEL will feature original character designs by Izumi Takemoto, with Shigeru Murakoshi handling the series composition. New staff additions include Natsuki Yokoyama as the character designer, Kohei Honda as art director, Satoki Iida as sound director, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa as the music composer.

Along with the opening song “skirt,” which debuted in the first teaser, it’s also been announced that aiko will perform the ending song “capsule.” The ending track can be heard in the brand new trailer, which you can check out below.

The Unaware Atelier Master anime has unveiled its first trailer and introduced two new cast members ahead of its April 2025 release. The adaptation was initially announced in October 2024, with the first visual, teaser trailer, cast, and staff details revealed. Studio EMT Squared is handling the animation, with Hisashi Ishii directing, Deko Akao working on the series composition, and Harikemu Wata composing the music. Exciting things are ahead for this one!

Voice Cast:

Kurt: Mikako Komatsu

Mikako Komatsu Yulicia: Asami Seto

Asami Seto Lieselotte: Minami Tanaka

Minami Tanaka Mimiko: Hisako Kanemoto

Hisako Kanemoto Ophelia: Rie Tanaka

Kunon the Sorcerer Can See is officially making the leap to anime, and to celebrate, the artists have shared some special illustrations. An official X account for the series has also been launched, but as of now, details about the adaptation remain under wraps. Stay tuned for more updates!

Shinichiro Watanabe’s (director of Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, and many more) original anime Lazarus has revealed a striking new visual, showcasing the five main characters. Set to premiere in 2025 on Adult Swim, the series will run for 13 episodes, with Studio MAPPA handling the animation and Sola Entertainment producing.

The anime also recently dropped details about its opening and ending theme songs, which will be performed by Kamasi Washington and The Boo Radleys.

The new visual introduces Lazarus, a special task force of five elite agents from around the world, united with a singular mission—to save humanity.

Beyond Watanabe as the original creator and director, the team behind Lazarus includes Akemi Hayashi as the character designer, Chad Stahelski as action supervisor, and Masato Matsunaga as the animation producer. The soundtrack will be crafted by Bonobo, Kamasi Washington, and Floating Points. You can check out the trailer for the anime below.

Voice Cast:

Axel: Mamoru Miyano

Mamoru Miyano Doug: Makoto Furukawa

Makoto Furukawa Christine: Maaya Uchida

Maaya Uchida Leland: Yuma Uchida

Yuma Uchida Eleina: Manaka Iwami

Manaka Iwami Hersch: Megumi Hayashibara

Megumi Hayashibara Abel: Akio Otsuka

Akio Otsuka Dr. Skinner: Koichi Yamadera

The new manga spin-off Bungo Stray Dogs: STORM BRINGER, centering on Chuya Nakahara, kicked off serialization today in Japan. Illustrated by Shiwasu Hoshikawa, it’s being published in Kadokawa’s Monthly Shonen Ace magazine. Set one year after Chuya joined the Port Mafia, the story explores his journey following the resolution of the “Arahabaki Incident.” Fans of the Bungo Stray Dogs universe have a new chapter to look forward to!

The long-awaited Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash Part 2 movie is officially in production, as confirmed at Shochiku’s 130th Anniversary Lineup Announcement Event in Tokyo on January 23, 2025. While a specific release date hasn’t been revealed yet, the announcement was made alongside other key Shochiku projects slated for their 2025-2026 movie and TV lineup.

The Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash movie trilogy is based on the novel series by Yoshiyuki Tomino, creator of the Gundam franchise. The novels, originally published between 1989 and 1990, take place in the Universal Century timeline and act as a sequel to Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack.

Voice cast: Hathaway Noa / Mafty Navue Erin: Kensho Ono

Kensho Ono Gigi Andalucia: Reina Ueda

Reina Ueda Kenneth Sleg: Junichi Suwabe Animation staff: Director: Shuko Murase

Shuko Murase Screenplay: Yasuyuki Muto

Yasuyuki Muto Character Designers: Pablo Uchida, Naoyuki Onda, and Shigeki Kuhara

Pablo Uchida, Naoyuki Onda, and Shigeki Kuhara Music: Hiroyuki Sawano

Hiroyuki Sawano Animation Production: Studio Sunrise

The highly anticipated Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Season 2 has revealed its first trailer, featuring an opening theme song by ZUTOMAYO, ahead of its April 2025 release. Studio Felix Film is animating the series, with Yasutaka Yamamoto as chief director and Tomoe Makino directing.

The trailer also introduces a new character, Riku Tamahana, voiced by Nao Toyama. The catchy opening song by ZUTOMAYO plays prominently in the trailer, setting the tone for the season.

Key staff for the season includes Takao Yoshioka handling series composition, Yuko Yahiro as character designer, and Monaca with Satoru Kosaki in charge of the music. Returning to the cast are Inori Minase as Reina Aharen and Takuma Terashima as Raido Matsuboshi. Fans are in for a treat with these new updates!

The original Maebashi Witches anime has revealed its third visual and trailer ahead of its April 2025 release. Announced in September, the series is set in Maebashi, Japan, and follows the coming-of-age journey of five high school girls aspiring to become witches.

SUNRISE Studios, part of Bandai Namco Filmworks (formerly SUNRISE), is handling the animation. The latest trailer introduces the main characters and gives us a glimpse into their dynamics, building excitement for what’s to come!

Voice cast:

Yuina Akagi: Sakura Kasuga

Sakura Kasuga Azu Niizato: Hinano Sakikawa

Hinano Sakikawa Kyoka Kitahara: Rena Motomura

Rena Motomura Choco Mitsumata: Haruka Minami

Haruka Minami Mai Kamiizumi: Honami Momose

The original Princession Orchestra (Princess Session Orchestra) anime is set to run for 4 consecutive cours starting in April. Studio SILVER LINK is handling the animation, and the first trailer and key visual were released last month. This magical girl anime will center around a group of ‘princesses’ embarking on their journey, promising a captivating and long-lasting series.

Voice cast:

Kagari/Princess Zeal: Yuri Fujimoto

Yuri Fujimoto Minamo/Princess Ripple: Azusa Aoi

Azusa Aoi Nagase/Princess Meteor: Azusa Tachibana

Azusa Tachibana Doran: Shunsuke Takeuchi

Shunsuke Takeuchi Beth: Junya Enoki

Junya Enoki Gita: Shouya Chiba

Shouya Chiba Callisto: Chiaki Kobayashi

Chiaki Kobayashi Navi: Hiro Shimono

The No\Name manga, created by Rafal Jaki and MACHINE GAMU, has officially been canceled and will conclude with Chapter 14 next week. Jaki shared the news on X, expressing gratitude to fans for their support and revealing that the team is already working on a new series.

In a follow-up comment, Jaki explained that they had originally planned for 360 pages in the first arc, but the harsh reality of JUMP+ is that if a series doesn’t become a hit, it gets canceled.

The GACHIAKUTA anime has dropped a new visual and short video, giving fans a first look at the main character, Rudo. Studio BONES is handling the animation for this highly anticipated series, set to premiere in 2025. The anime was first announced in June last year, with an initial teaser visual and trailer generating plenty of buzz. Get ready for more exciting updates as the release date approaches!

Animation staff:

Director: Fumihiko Suganuma

Fumihiko Suganuma Series Composition: Hiroshi Seko

Hiroshi Seko Character Design & Chief Animation Director: Satoshi Ishino

Satoshi Ishino Animation Production: BONES

The Mission: Yozakura Family manga has officially wrapped up with Chapter 258 on January 20 in Japan, after a successful run of over 5 years since its debut in August 2019. To mark the series’ conclusion, a special trailer has been released. Fans can also look forward to a second season of the anime, currently in production and slated for release in 2026.

The Dandadan manga is taking a break for a month following the release of Chapter 182, with the next chapter expected on February 25. The series had a similar month-long hiatus back in July due to the author needing time for research, but no specific reason has been given for this current break. Fans will have to wait a little longer for the next update!

The With You and the Rain TV anime has unveiled a fresh visual along with its July 2025 release date. Alongside this, the first details about the voice cast and staff were shared. Studio Lesprit will handle the animation, with Tomohiro Tsukimisato directing, Ayano Owada designing the characters, and Toko Machida taking charge of the series composition. Fans have a lot to look forward to as the premiere approaches!

Voice cast:

Fuji: Saori Hayami

Saori Hayami Mimi: Yuna Kamakura

Yuna Kamakura Ren: Satomi Sato

Satomi Sato Kii Ella Krause: Yuzu Yumoto

The Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation anime has dropped new details, including the voice cast for Season 1 and a first look at the series. With three seasons already confirmed, the anime is set to stream exclusively on Disney+ (Disney Plus), with Season 1 scheduled for release in October 2025. Fans of the game and new viewers alike are in for a magical treat!

Voice cast:

Riddle Rosehearts (Heartslabyul dorm leader): Natsuki Hanae

Natsuki Hanae Ace Trappola: Seiichiro Yamashita

Seiichiro Yamashita Deuce Spade: Chiaki Kobayashi

Chiaki Kobayashi Trey Clover: Ryota Suzuki

Ryota Suzuki Cater Diamond: Tatsuyuki Kobayashi

Tatsuyuki Kobayashi Dire Crowley (headmaster): Mitsuru Miyamoto

Mitsuru Miyamoto Grim (monster companion): Noriaki Sugiyama

The One Piece anime surprised fans with a brand-new original episode today, offering an untold story of Luffy and Law after their battle at Wano Country. While the series is on a brief break, it was announced last month at Jump Festa that One Piece will return on April 6, 2025, with a new key visual and trailer. In the meantime, a special edited version of the Fish-Man Island Saga is filling the gap.

Studio 4°C has unveiled ChaO, an exciting new anime movie set in a world where humans and mermaids coexist in harmony. The film is slated for a Summer 2025 release, with the first teaser visual already revealed.

Directed by Yasuhiro Aoki (known for Batman: Gotham Knight and Kimagure Robot), the movie will feature character designs by Hirokazu Kojima (Deadman Wonderland, Coyote Ragtime Show) who will also serve as chief animation director. Art direction is being handled by Hiroshi Takiguchi (Weathering With You, Children of the Sea). TOEI will be responsible for the movie’s distribution in Japan. Fans can look forward to a visually captivating and imaginative story!

The Aldnoah Zero (Re+) movie has revealed its key visual and main trailer ahead of its release. The movie will compile the original Aldnoah Zero TV anime, alongside a new bonus episode, EP24.5: Rain Chapter -The Penultimate Truth-. It’s set for a limited theatrical release in Japan starting February 28, 2025. The movie was first announced in December 2024.

Voice cast:

Inaho Kaizuka: Natsuki Hanae

Natsuki Hanae Slaine Troyard: Kensho Ono

Kensho Ono Asseylum Vers Allusia: Sora Amamiya

The Shirobuta Kizoku anime has unveiled its first trailer, key visual, and announced a July 2025 release date. The anime adaptation, first revealed in July 2024, is being animated by Studio Comet.

Masafumi Sato will direct the series, with Mitsutaka Hirota handling the series composition, Tomoko Miyagawa as the character designer, and Arisa Okehazama composing the music. The main voice cast includes Misaki Kuno as Ageha and Mariya Ise as Regulus. Fans can get a first glimpse of these characters in the newly released visual.

The upcoming Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: The Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved movie has revealed an exciting new key visual and teaser trailer, along with its official release date of June 27 in Japan. Fans will also notice a change in the cast, as Shiori Suigura will be taking over the role of Ilulu from Tomomi Mineuchi.

The anime I’m the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire has just released its first trailer, introducing key characters and teasing what’s to come. Along with the trailer, three new cast members have been revealed. Studio Quad is handling the animation for this highly anticipated series, which is set to premiere in April 2025.

Voice cast: Liam: Natsuki Hanae

Natsuki Hanae Amagi: Reina Ueda

Reina Ueda Guide: Takehito Koyasu

Takehito Koyasu Nias Carlin: Ayana Taketatsu

Ayana Taketatsu Christiana Leta Rosebreia: Mikako Komatsu

Mikako Komatsu Young Liam: Kaori Maeda Animation staff: Director: Tetsuya Yanagisawa

Tetsuya Yanagisawa Series Composition & Script: Katsuhiko Takayama

Katsuhiko Takayama Character Design: Kazuya Morimae

Kazuya Morimae Chief Animation Director: Kazuya Morimae, Masahiko Suzuki, Ayako Karatani, Keita Hagio

Kazuya Morimae, Masahiko Suzuki, Ayako Karatani, Keita Hagio Mechanical Design: Masahiro Yamane, Tsukasa Kotobuki, Yasuhiro Moriki, Kazuma Akagi

Masahiro Yamane, Tsukasa Kotobuki, Yasuhiro Moriki, Kazuma Akagi Music: Yusuke Seo, Shun Narita

The upcoming The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom anime has dropped a stunning new key visual ahead of its April release. The visual showcases the two sisters, Philia and Mia Adenauer. Studio TROYCA is animating, with a trailer already revealed last month.

Shu Watanabe is directing, with Keiichiro Ochi handling the series composition. Shuhei Yamamoto is on character design, and Takaaki Nakahashi is composing the music for the series.

Voice cast:

Philia: Yui Ishikawa

Yui Ishikawa Mia: Kaede Hondo

Kaede Hondo Osvalt: Takuya Sato

Takuya Sato Julius: Kohei Amasaki

Kohei Amasaki Reichardt: Shinnosuke Tachibana

Shinnosuke Tachibana Lena: Sora Tokui

Sora Tokui Leonardo: Ken Narita

Ken Narita Himari: Kanna Nakamura

The heartwarming series Alma-chan Wants to Have a Family is officially getting a TV anime adaptation! Studio Flad will be handling the animation, with Yasuhiro Minami directing. The main staff also includes Mika Yamamoto as the character designer and Yukie Sugawara working on the series composition. Fans can look forward to this touching new adaptation!

The beloved Wataten: An Angel Flew Down to Me manga is set to conclude after more than 8 years of serialization. The series, created by Nanatsu Mukunoki, will end with just 3 remaining chapters. Originally starting in November 2016, the final chapter will be published in the April issue of Ichijinsha’s Comic Yuri Hime magazine this year. Fans of the series can expect an emotional and heartfelt conclusion to this long-running story.

An anime movie adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland has been officially announced. Titled Alice in Wonderland: Dive in Wonderland, the film is set to release in Japan on August 29. The movie will be animated by P.A. Works, with Toshiya Shinohara directing and Yuko Kakihara handling the script. Fans of the iconic tale can look forward to a fresh interpretation of Alice’s surreal adventure through the whimsical world.

The highly anticipated The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep animated movie has unveiled its first official trailer ahead of its premiere on February 11, 2025. Originally set for a late 2024 release, the film will be available on Netflix. Studio Mir is partnering with Platige Image and Hivemind on the animation production.

This marks the second animated movie in The Witcher franchise, following The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. While the first film focused on Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir, Sirens of the Deep will adapt “A Little Sacrifice”, a short story from Andrzej Sapkowski’s Sword of Destiny collection. Returning to voice their respective characters are Doug Cockle as Geralt, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Christina Wren as Essi Daven.

The Sentenced to Be a Hero anime has unveiled a new visual, along with the main voice cast and a 2025 release date. The anime was first teased in March 2024, with Studio KAI handling the animation production.

The lead roles will be voiced by Yohei Azakami as Xylo Forbatz and Mayu Iizuka as Teoritta. Fans can expect more details as the release approaches.

One Punch Man Season 3 is continuing to roll out monthly hero visuals, with the latest featuring Flashy Flash and Superalloy Blackluster (also known as Superalloy Darkshine). Both characters are S-Rank heroes, with Flashy Flash ranked 10th and Blackluster ranked 11th.

Character designer Ryosuke Shirakawa created the visual for Superalloy Blackluster, while Shinjiro Kuroda illustrated Flashy Flash’s. Studio J.C. Staff, which animated the second season, will also handle the animation for this upcoming season. The season is set to premiere this year, marking the 10th anniversary of the series, with several celebratory projects in the works.

The Dorohedoro anime sequel has been confirmed for a 2025 premiere, with the announcement coming alongside a fresh teaser visual. Yuichiro Hayashi will return as the director, with MAPPA once again handling the animation. The sequel was first announced in January 2024, continuing the dark and unique story that captivated fans in its previous season.

The Water Magician is set to receive a TV anime adaptation, with the first teaser visual and trailer released ahead of its July 2025 premiere. Animation duties are being handled by studios Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland, with Hideyuki Satake—who previously worked as an assistant director on Delicious in Dungeon—serving as the director. Yuka Kozutsumi is designing the characters, and Jun Kumagai is responsible for the series composition.

Voice cast:

Ryo: Ayumu Murase

Ayumu Murase Abel: Kazuki Ura

Kazuki Ura Sera: Kaede Hondo

Animator and character designer Youichi Oonishi has passed away, as confirmed by animator Eisaku Inoue on Facebook on January 8, 2025. No additional details regarding his death have been provided.

Oonishi entered the animation industry in the early-to-mid 1980s, initially working at sub-contracting studio Monsieur Onion Production. His early projects were largely for Toei Animation, where he worked on in-betweens for Fist of the North Star (1984) and Great Riot! Seigi Choujin (1984). By the early ’90s, he had advanced to key animator and animation director roles, contributing as one of the animation directors for the original Slam Dunk (1993) TV series.

In 1996, Oonishi took on his first major character designer role for Hell Teacher Nube, a Toei adaptation directed by Yukio Kaizawa. He later designed characters for Kanon (2002) and Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo (2006), and was involved as an animation director in the Doctor Slump (1997) series.

Throughout the 2000s, he continued to work on numerous projects, eventually becoming an animation director on Saint Seiya Omega in 2012, and contributing to Dragon Ball Super. Most recently, Oonishi worked as the character designer and chief animation director for the ongoing Tousouchuu: Great Mission series since 2023, and had also worked on Astro Note and A Condition Called Love as an animation director.

Oonishi’s passing is a significant loss to the animation community, and his contributions to the industry have left a lasting impact on several beloved anime series.

Voice actor Dale Wilson, known for voicing Cell and other characters in the Ocean dub of Dragon Ball Z, passed away on January 6, 2025, after battling metastatic prostate cancer and Parkinson’s disease. His wife, Gail, shared the news on Facebook, expressing her heartbreak and gratitude for their time together.

In addition to Cell, Wilson voiced Kami, King Yemma, Android 8, and Go in Dragon Ball Z. He also voiced Smokescreen in Transformers Armada and Watsap in Black Lagoon, among others. He will be remembered fondly by fans and colleagues.

Mobile Suit Gundam creator Yoshiyuki Tomino recently spoke to students at Seien Girls’ High School, reflecting on life and death. He expressed a desire to leave a lasting message for future generations, particularly through his work on Reconguista in G. Tomino shared that while he still struggles with accepting death, he hopes his creations will resonate with future audiences, even if they don’t connect with people now.

Tomino also touched on humanity’s evolution, global conflicts, and the diversity in his series. The event ended with Tomino accepting flowers from the students, marking a memorable moment for the school.

Shuichi Shigeno’s MF Ghost manga will conclude in 6 chapters, according to the upcoming Weekly Young Magazine Issue 7, which also reveals a special 30th-anniversary project for Initial D. The manga has faced hiatuses, with breaks in 2022 and 2023, but has over 5.8 million copies in circulation as of September 2024. Fans can expect updates on Initial D‘s anniversary, possibly related to a live-action film, and stream the MF Ghost anime on Crunchyroll. MF Ghost is set in a future where combustion engine racing is rare, and Kanata Rivington, the half-Japanese protagonist, joins the final major race while searching for his father.

P.A. Works has announced a new original anime titled Hibi wa Sugiredo Meshi Umashi (Food for the Soul), set to release in 2025. Fans of Non Non Biyori and Atto’s work have reason to celebrate with this new project, which promises to bring the same charm and warmth to the screen.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Season 2 has unveiled a second teaser visual showcasing the adorable Mahiru Shiina. The announcement was made at GA Fes 2025, with voice actors Manaka Iwami (Mahiru) and Taito Ban (Amane) present. The second season was first announced in October 2023, with no further updates until now.

Voice cast:

Mahiru Shiina: Manaka Iwami

Manaka Iwami Amane Fujimiya: Taito Ban

Taito Ban Shihoko Fujimiya: Hisako Kanemoto

Hisako Kanemoto Yuuta Kadowaki: Kensho Ono

Kensho Ono Chitose Shirakawa: Haruka Shiraishi

Haruka Shiraishi Shuto Fujimiya: Makoto Furukawa

Makoto Furukawa Itsuki Akazawa: Taku Yashiro

Taku Yashiro Sayo Shiina: Mai Nakahara

Secrets of the Silent Witch has released its first teaser trailer, alongside new cast members and a confirmed 2025 premiere date. Saya Aizawa voices the main character Monica Everett, with Hitomi Nabatame and Junichi Suwabe joining the cast.

Studio Gonzo has announced the development of two new TV series set to premiere in 2025 and 2026, marking the studio’s return to TV after Phantasy Star Online 2: Episode Oracle concluded in 2020. The specific projects have not been confirmed yet, but a partnership with N LITE revealed two upcoming works: Ripper, a live-action/anime hybrid, and Hotaru, a sci-fi/fantasy TV series. Both projects are executive produced by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-director Peter Ramsey.

Futari Solo Camp (Solo Camping for Two) will receive an anime adaptation, set to debut in the Summer 2025 season on Tokyo MX. Produced by Pony Cannon, the anime will be animated by SynergySP. A teaser trailer and promo video were released alongside the announcement, though the Western streaming service for the series has yet to be revealed.

As we move forward into 2025, Anime News continues to rile up the fans with some poignant stories and trilling revealations. With new series, thrilling sequels, and the closure of long-loved stories, this year promises a vibrant journey for anime fans worldwide. Stay tuned for more updates, as the world of anime keeps evolving with every exciting announcement!

