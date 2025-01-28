Anne Wheeler Move (2025)

1. Anne Wheeler - The Greatest Showman Wiki - Fandom
Anne Wheeler is a fictional character in the film, The Greatest Showman, who performs as one of P. T. Barnum's circus acts. She is portrayed by former ...
Anne Wheeler is a fictional character in the film, The Greatest Showman, who performs as one of P. T. Barnum's circus acts. She is portrayed by former Disney Channel star Zendaya. Anne is an introverted, audacious and self-conscious African American woman. She is a confident and experienced trapeze artist, having performed with her brother for many years. Throughout the movie Anne is seen to be deeply affected by the racist assumptions of 19th-century American culture. Her internal conflicts, pa
Better Than Chocolate (1999) · romantiek / komedie • Anne Wheeler. Met Karyn Dwyer en ; A Country Wedding (2015).
Anne Wheeler is a Writer, Director and Producer living in British Columbia, Canada. Her new book, TAKEN BY THE MUSE, it's available now!
Anne Wheeler, OC (born September 23, 1946 in Edmonton, Alberta) is a Canadian film and television writer, producer and director.
Anne Wheeler, OC (born September 23, 1946 in Edmonton, Alberta) is a Canadian film and television writer, producer and director. Graduating in Mathematics from the University of Alberta she was a computer programmer before traveling abroad. Her years of travels inspired her to become a storyteller and when she returned she joined a group of old friends to form a film collective. For most of the seventies, she made documentaries, including A War Story for the National Film Board which was about her father, Ben Wheeler and his time as a doctor in a P.O.W. camp. In the eighties she turned to dramatic films, beginning with Teach Me to Dance, about an unlikely friendship between two girls from different cultures. In addition to her films, she has directed episodes of Cold Squad, Da Vinci's Inquest, Mysterious Ways, This Is Wonderland and The Guard. She has been awarded six honorary doctorates and in 1995, was made an Officer of the Order of Canada. Description above from the Wikipedia article Anne Wheeler, licensed under CC-BY-SA, full list of contributors on Wikipedia.
Additionally, she directed a variety of TV movies including "Mail Order Bride" (Hallmark Channel, 2008-09) and "Living Out Loud" (Hallmark Channel, 2008-09).
Anne Wheeler grew up entertaining with her Mother, a dynamite stride piano player, and exploring the open country north of Edmonton on her Appaloosa pony.See AlsoHow To Play Archvale Online
Born and raised on the prairies, Anne Wheeler grew up entertaining with her Mother, a dynamite stride piano player, and exploring the open country north of Edmonton on her Appaloosa pony. She began her filmmaking career with the award-winning Edmonton film collective, Filmwest, dedicated to making indigenous films that addressed issues including the environment, native rights, women's rights and western politics.After leaving the collective, Anne worked with the National Film Board and began directing dramatic film and television.Anne has multiple credits as a director on both documentary and drama projects. Her place as one of Canada’s foremost film-makers was established with three multi-award winning features – the documentary A WAR STORY relating the devastating story of her father’s time in a POW camp during World War II; LOYALTIES, a dramatic feature examining issues of sexual abuse and racism; and BYE BYE BLUES, an appealing musical drama inspired by her mother’s experience as a musician in a small dance band during the second world war. Anne has also worked extensively as a director for episodic television, and her recent credits include THE ROMEO SECTION, REIGN, HEARTLAND and BOMB GIRLS.Anne continues to be one of Canada’s most sought after directors, and is active in the film industry as a writer, teacher and mentor. She has received seven honorary doctorates and the Order of Canada.
Director and editor Anne Wheeler reflects on her early documentaries with the NFB, the birth of the North West and Prairie Studios and working with Donald Sutherland.
Born in Edmonton, Anne Wheeler graduated from U of A with a Mathematics degree in 1967 and began a Masters of Music before starting her filmmaking career.
