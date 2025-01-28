Anne Wheeler Move (2025)

Anne Wheeler, OC (born September 23, 1946 in Edmonton, Alberta) is a Canadian film and television writer, producer and director. Graduating in Mathematics from the University of Alberta she was a computer programmer before traveling abroad. Her years of travels inspired her to become a storyteller and when she returned she joined a group of old friends to form a film collective. For most of the seventies, she made documentaries, including A War Story for the National Film Board which was about her father, Ben Wheeler and his time as a doctor in a P.O.W. camp. In the eighties she turned to dramatic films, beginning with Teach Me to Dance, about an unlikely friendship between two girls from different cultures. In addition to her films, she has directed episodes of Cold Squad, Da Vinci's Inquest, Mysterious Ways, This Is Wonderland and The Guard. She has been awarded six honorary doctorates and in 1995, was made an Officer of the Order of Canada. Description above from the Wikipedia article Anne Wheeler, licensed under CC-BY-SA, full list of contributors on Wikipedia.