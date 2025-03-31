Antifungal Medicines: Types and Uses Explained | HW (2025)

Fungal infections are common and often uncomfortable. Fortunately, there are several effective antifungal creams available over the counter to help you manage and treat them. Here's a breakdown of some of the most widely used options and what you need to know about each.

1. Clotrimazole (Canesten)

What It Treats

Clotrimazole is a versatile antifungal. It’s used to treat athlete’s foot, ringworm, sweat rash, nappy rash, vaginal thrush, and even fungal nail infections.

How It Works

Clotrimazole works by blocking the growth of fungi, stopping them from spreading and helping your body fight off the infection.

Why It’s Useful

This cream has different strengths, with clotrimazole and hydrocortisone available for added relief from inflammation, itching, and redness. The 1% version is widely used for common skin infections, while the 2% version is specifically for treating vaginal thrush.

How to Use

Apply directly to the affected area 2-3 times a day. Continue using the cream until the symptoms have cleared up, even if the rash seems to improve. It’s safe for use during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

2. Econazole & Ketoconazole

Econazole

Used to treat ringworm, tinea versicolor (sun fungus), and vaginal thrush. It’s a strong antifungal and should be used cautiously during pregnancy, particularly in the second and third trimesters.

Ketoconazole

This is another widely-used antifungal. It’s effective for athlete’s foot, sweat rash, dandruff, and pityriasis versicolor. Available in both cream and shampoo form, ketoconazole is often preferred in shampoo form for treating dandruff or as a wash for pityriasis versicolor.

Why It’s Useful

Both econazole and ketoconazole are powerful antifungals that work well for various skin infections. They target fungi on the skin’s surface and help to clear up even more stubborn infections that other treatments might not manage.

3. Amorolfine

What It Treats

Amorolfine is most commonly used for treating fungal nail infections, particularly in the early stages.

How It Works

Available as both a cream and a nail lacquer, amorolfine directly targets fungal cells, preventing their growth and helping the infection clear up. The nail lacquer is especially useful for treating early-stage fungal nail infections, as it can penetrate the nail and fight the fungus.

Why It’s Useful

Though antifungal tablets (like terbinafine) may be required for more advanced fungal nail infections, amorolfine lacquer can be a helpful first step. It offers a convenient, topical solution for treating mild to moderate nail infections before turning to more aggressive treatments.

4. Terbinafine

What It Treats

Terbinafine is another potent antifungal cream often used to treat skin infections like athlete's foot, ringworm, and jock itch. It can also be used for fungal nail infections, though in these cases, oral tablets may be recommended for more effective results.

How It Works

Terbinafine works by interfering with the fungus's cell membrane, effectively stopping its growth. By disrupting this critical process, it prevents the fungus from spreading and helps to clear the infection faster.

Why It’s Useful

Due to its strong antifungal properties, terbinafine is often recommended for treating more persistent skin infections. It’s available in both cream and tablet forms. The cream is ideal for localized skin infections, while tablets are used for fungal nails or more widespread infections.

How to Use

Apply the cream directly to the affected area once or twice a day, as directed. Oral terbinafine tablets may be necessary for nail infections. Treatment should continue for the full course, even if symptoms improve before the treatment is finished.

