Antifungal Medicines: What to Know and How They Help (2025)

The most used type of antifungals are known as the 'azole' group of antifungals. These work to kill the fungus by disrupting the production of important components needed for its cell membrane and are the active ingredients in all over the counter medication you can buy to treat fungal conditions.

The second type of antifungals are the 'polyenes' group. These work by killing fungal cells by making the fungal cell wall more likely to break apart and are used for a wider range of harder to treat fungal infections. The other types of antifungals are used more sparingly for more complex cases.