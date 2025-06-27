Antonio Rudiger faces huge ban after throwing object at ref in chaotic scenes (2025)

Tensions flared towards the end of Barcelona's Copa del Rey final win over Real Madrid, with Antonio Rudiger sent off after throwing an object at the referee to spark chaotic scenes

Oli Gamp 12:19, 27 Apr 2025

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger faces a lengthy ban after being sent off for throwing an object at the referee during the team's Copa del Rey final defeat by Barcelona on Saturday. Hansi Flick's men won a dramatic El Clasico showdown 3-2 after extra time and there was chaos towards the end of the game.

Rudiger and team-mate Lucas Vasquez were both shown red cards - despite already being substituted - for their behaviour after being left furious over a foul given against Kylian Mbappe in the dying stages.

The official in charge Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea claimed he dismissed Rudiger because he "threw an object from the technical area which missed me", with reports the German had thrown an ice cube.

Madrid completely lost their heads as Jude Bellingham also received his marching orders for dissent, meaning Carlo Ancelotti's men finished the contest with three red cards.

Rudiger's conduct means he could be in hot water with Spanish football chiefs, with their disciplinary code stating that "mild violence" towards referees may result in a ban of between four and 12 matches depending on the severity of the incident.

However, if authorities believe his behaviour falls under the category of "assault against referees", he could face a much longer ban of between three and six months.

The most severe punishment would see Rudiger banned for between six months and a year if he was deemed to have posed a "serious risk" to the official without him requiring medical attention.

Rudiger has already issued a statement on social media apologising to the referee for overstepping the mark in a bid to make amends for his actions.

"There’s definitely no excuse for my behaviour last night. I’m very sorry for that. We played a very good game from the second half on.

"After 11 minutes I was not able to help my team anymore and before the final whistle I did a mistake. Sorry again to the referee and to everyone I have disappointed last night."

It capped off a night filled with drama after Pedri opened the scoring for Barcelona before Madrid turned the game on its head thanks to goals from Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Ferran Torres then equalised in the 84th minute to force extra time before Jules Kounde netted the winner just before the game looked set to go to penalties - with Madrid's bench then erupting to trigger the late dismissals.

