Anyone have success with Weiser Lock Warranty w/o receipt? 16 yrs ago purchased... - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

- Last Updated:
- Jan 23rd, 2024 7:57 pm
Tags:
SCORE
+2
- 2
- 0
Reply to ThreadReply
- Search this thread
- Search this thread
- #1
- -=phelan=-[OP]
- Deal Addict
-
- Aug 21, 2008
- 4780 posts
- 1800 upvotes
- West Side GTA
Jan 17th, 2024 7:36 pm
Anyone have success with Weiser Lock Warranty w/o receipt? 16 yrs ago purchased...
My front door deadbolt lock seems to have broken after 16 yrs of use this evening (probably the deadbolt rotating section froze with this deep freeze and cracked, it just spins now freely). Weiser does have lifetime warranty on their products but I can't recall ever registering my product with them 16 yrs ago and I certainly don't have the receipt from something that old. I'm wondering what others have experienced in terms of Weiser Warranty Claims as I'm sure I'm not the only one that's run into these problems where you don't keep receipts for deadbolts/locks from so long ago. Their office hours are closed right now but I'll give them a ring tomorrow morning to experience it.
TIA for any help.
2006 / 2007 Yamaha R6 YZF R6V Parts For Sale!
Mountain Bike Parts For Sale!
- Reply
- Reply with quote
8 replies
- #2
- jdmfishingonly
- Deal Fanatic
-
- Oct 13, 2008
- 9931 posts
- 5711 upvotes
- Durham
Jan 17th, 2024 7:46 pm
-=phelan=- wrote: ↑My front door deadbolt lock seems to have broken after 16 yrs of use this evening (probably the deadbolt rotating section froze with this deep freeze and cracked, it just spins now freely). Weiser does have lifetime warranty on their products but I can't recall ever registering my product with them 16 yrs ago and I certainly don't have the receipt from something that old. I'm wondering what others have experienced in terms of Weiser Warranty Claims as I'm sure I'm not the only one that's run into these problems where you don't keep receipts for deadbolts/locks from so long ago. Their office hours are closed right now but I'll give them a ring tomorrow morning to experience it.
TIA for any help.See AlsoFudgee-O cookies 'Original' made in Canada, but 'Double Stuf' is imported?? - RedFlagDeals.com Forums[OLG.ca] OLG - 12 Days of Holidays! (Ontario ONLY) - Daily promos show up at NOON. - RedFlagDeals.com Forums[Uber Eats] 20% off Costco Orders $100+ on the UberEats App (stack with 20% discounted GC) - RedFlagDeals.com Forums[AliExpress] AliExpress Love Delivers x Choice Day - Starts Feb.01, 3AM EST - RedFlagDeals.com Forums
16 Years ... wow.
I've got a couple of Weisers myself ... so far so good ...
16'x11' Living Room 11' Cathedral Ceiling. Hisense 65Q8G. Denon AVR-S740H 7.2 setup. Jamo Classic 10 280W Towers - FR+FL; Polk S35 - Center; Klipsch R51M - RR+RL; Klipsch R14M - Dolby FHR+FHL; Polk HTS10 Subwoofer x2. Unlocked Android Boxes from Taiwan x2
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #3
- cba123
- Deal Addict
- Jun 8, 2004
- 3033 posts
- 2400 upvotes
- Oakville
Jan 17th, 2024 8:34 pm
-=phelan=- wrote: ↑My front door deadbolt lock seems to have broken after 16 yrs of use this evening (probably the deadbolt rotating section froze with this deep freeze and cracked, it just spins now freely). Weiser does have lifetime warranty on their products but I can't recall ever registering my product with them 16 yrs ago and I certainly don't have the receipt from something that old. I'm wondering what others have experienced in terms of Weiser Warranty Claims as I'm sure I'm not the only one that's run into these problems where you don't keep receipts for deadbolts/locks from so long ago. Their office hours are closed right now but I'll give them a ring tomorrow morning to experience it.
TIA for any help.
I made a claim after 12 years about 12 years ago. When I made the claim, they asked me to snap some pictures of the broken part and email it to them and they couriered replacements to me no problem. During the call, I also asked them about the brass tarnishing and they asked for pictures of all my locks and sent replacements for all my other locks too.
Meanwhile, I just spent $300 for two replacement mortice locks for two of my Andersen/Emco storm doors...after 13 years...wished those had a lifetime warranty.
For Sale:
Winter Tires (225/50R17) on Alloy Rims (17x7.5 / 5x112) - $600
Darkroom Enlarger - $80
- +1
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #4
- Tommy74
- Deal Fanatic
- Jun 26, 2009
- 5509 posts
- 5412 upvotes
- GTA
Jan 17th, 2024 10:10 pm
I know it's penny pinching forum in the end, but 16 years? Wow.
- +2
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #5
- teoconca
- Deal Guru
-
- Oct 16, 2008
- 12352 posts
- 6772 upvotes
- Vaughan
Jan 17th, 2024 10:11 pm
I was able couple years back, no receipts was asked. They sent replacement part (latch), they mentioned mechanical and finishing are lifetime warranty.
...
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #6
- CrappyTire404
- Deal Addict
-
- Feb 28, 2023
- 1862 posts
- 2019 upvotes
- Mississauga, ON
Jan 18th, 2024 10:09 am
Tommy74 wrote: ↑I know it's penny pinching forum in the end, but 16 years? Wow.
How is it penny pinching if the manufacturer offers a lifetime warranty? If more companies not only offered longer warranties, but stood by them we'd be throwing away a lot less shit and contributing a lot less to the ecodisaster.
The GTA has two seasons, road salt and construction.
- +11
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #7
- -=phelan=-[OP]
- Deal Addict
-
- Aug 21, 2008
- 4780 posts
- 1800 upvotes
- West Side GTA
Jan 18th, 2024 2:51 pm
Just a heads up as I literally got off the phone with them. Need to submit pictures of it installed on the door and they'll courier out a replacement after 48hours of processing time. If they come through on this I'll be always buying Weiser Locks now with that customer support
2006 / 2007 Yamaha R6 YZF R6V Parts For Sale!
Mountain Bike Parts For Sale!
- +13
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #8
- Magoo61
- Sr. Member
- Mar 19, 2013
- 728 posts
- 228 upvotes
- Prince Albert, Sask.
Jan 18th, 2024 6:26 pm
Had a similar experience with Schlage. My entrance handle set wasn’t working properly. Went to their website submitted a trouble ticket. Talked to no one. Gave them my information. Handleset was at least 15 years old, no receipt. They asked for a picture, sent 2. Never heard back. Then about 10 days later got a parcel. Brand new Handleset, complete. Excellent website, talked to no one. Wasn’t expecting a new one.
- +2
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #9
- -=phelan=-[OP]
- Deal Addict
-
- Aug 21, 2008
- 4780 posts
- 1800 upvotes
- West Side GTA
Jan 23rd, 2024 7:57 pm
Hey just an update...received much more then just a deadbolt! Got the whole thing pictured since it's my front door. Wasn't expecting that but I think I'll be buying weiser locks on the future just based upon customer service
2006 / 2007 Yamaha R6 YZF R6V Parts For Sale!
Mountain Bike Parts For Sale!
- +12
- Reply
- Reply with quote
Reply to Thread
Back to top
Top
Topic Information
There is currently 1 user viewing this thread.(0 members and 1 guest)