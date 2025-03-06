Anyone have success with Weiser Lock Warranty w/o receipt? 16 yrs ago purchased... - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

My front door deadbolt lock seems to have broken after 16 yrs of use this evening (probably the deadbolt rotating section froze with this deep freeze and cracked, it just spins now freely). Weiser does have lifetime warranty on their products but I can't recall ever registering my product with them 16 yrs ago and I certainly don't have the receipt from something that old. I'm wondering what others have experienced in terms of Weiser Warranty Claims as I'm sure I'm not the only one that's run into these problems where you don't keep receipts for deadbolts/locks from so long ago. Their office hours are closed right now but I'll give them a ring tomorrow morning to experience it.

TIA for any help.