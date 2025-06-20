Apocalypse Hotel Episode 3 Discussion (2025)

I found it amusing how the guests which were substantially more human-esque, since they can even morph into humanoid form (and regularly do so) and communicate fluently and freely, ended up giving Yachiyo and the rest of the staff so much harder of a time than the black box incomprehensible alien. Maybe because they understood just enough to be a nuisance and resembled the most obnoxious human qualities. The other alien seemed to know what it did not know and be relatively humble. It would do what came natural to it like a non-human animal unless and until corrected, but then adapt. These aliens thought (or rather, assumed) they knew more than they did about what would be tolerated and miscalculated badly. They thought they could use human language to twist the situation to their advantage until Yachiyo was having no more of it and flipped out.

By the way, we don't know if there are other robots still left roaming around or performing pre-assigned tasks around the planet and if so, how many, right? I questioned at the beginning of this episode why Environment Checker robot was still around. I know that when he was narrating his brief backstory last episode he mentioned losing touch with the last units of his kind based in the Oceania region. I assume that means there are no Environment Checker type robots left, unless any are offline and disconnected from the system but somehow still functioning. But there can also be robots of many varied kinds, I imagine, like the hotel staff. Were they truly the only ones in hospitality serving the public? No other hotel concierge or front desk receptionist robots, or chef or porter robots in Japan or Western Europe or the U.S. or Russia? If not though, it makes sense why the Environment Checker robot we know would choose to stay around the Gingarou Hotel and this area of the Ginza district of Tokyo, if it's the last cluster of ongoing intelligent life and associated activity on the planet (I'm not counting non-primate animals).

Why would they lie about dead humans on that ship though? It's not like they knew how impactful the bad news would be for Yachiyo. They were already allowed to stay too so what was the point?

Yachiyo had just said something to them to the effect of "We've been waiting to hear back from them". They (the tanukioid alien family) know that humans are the (former) dominant species of this planet, Earth, and built its civilization. We can assume that the tanukioid aliens are similar to the tanukis we know from Japanese mythology/folklore, who are known for trickery, deception, and manipulation, being intelligent and cunning.

So at that moment it seemed clear to me they made a quick inference that given the importance of humans to this planet and Yachiyo inquiring about their status or fate, if they gave a negative answer it could lead to some drastic change of behavior on her part which would put their right or ability to stay in the hotel in jeopardy after they had just talked it out and succeeded in coming to a favorable arrangement and understanding. Why would they want to potentially risk jeopardizing that by saying anything which could, from their perspective, possibly "trigger" her?

It's like you as a businessman just agreed to sign a lucrative contract with someone and are sitting down to do it, are you going to tell them midstream that their family or friends just got hit by a bus so they may call off the meeting and risk you not getting what you want from them?

Later they jeopardized the continuation of their own stay by their making a huge mess and essentially vandalizing the hotel and causing property damage, but they were too set in their ways or arrogant and ignorant to know that that could potentially be a problem.