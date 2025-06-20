Apocalypse Hotel Episode 3 Discussion (2025)

Apr 22, 12:11 PM

#1

Xanek

Jan 2009

178

Man, that Tanuki family sure is a handful.
Another good episode.

Apr 22, 12:17 PM

#2

Marinate1016

Feb 2019

10499

You give some people an inch and they take a mile. Poor Yachiyo had to have a come to Jesus moment with the Tanukians. Never seen her this upset and actually attacking guests before lmao. She should NOT have told them they were the only people staying there.

So we got a 50 year time jump today which is wild, I couldn’t imagine Yachiyo and the rest of the staff doing the same thing waiting patiently every day for 50 years.. environment checker robot is the last one to be telling her to move on though, he’s still doing his job all these years later too! This is literally all that’s been keeping these robots going, if they genuinely lost all hope and stopped these tasks, what would their purpose even be anymore?

Yachiyo was totally deluding herself into thinking the Tanukians were earthlings because that was the worst acting job I’ve seen 😂 cmon girl I know you see that tail and heard Fugari mess up his introduction. At this point, Yachiyo would take anyone as a guest. They turned out to be guests from hell tho holy shit(literally). Shitting in the hallway, messing up the chandeliers and furniture.. you know how mad you have to make YACHIYO to punch you lol

All’s well that ends well, the Tanukians joining the staff definitely makes up for the damages as well as gives them a place to stay. I kinda feel like they intentionally planned it that way. I’m starting to wonder how tf all these aliens find out about the hotel tho. They deliberately didn’t show the astronauts face so was he dead, was it a robot or what that the Tanukians found? Someone’s spreading the word about Earth/Japan 🤔

The mystery deepens! Fun episode. Criminally Underrated show

Edit: ok post credits scene shows that human was dead but that still doesn’t mean all of humanity is dead and somehow these aliens still keep coming to earth so humanity could’ve settled among the stars and spread the word?

Marinate1016Apr 22, 1:49 PM

Apocalypse Hotel Episode 3 Discussion (2)

Apr 22, 12:32 PM

#3

XArceusX

Nov 2024

807

Damn, it’s already been 50 years and the Tanuki family has finally appeared. Looks like they’ve lied again—this time about the very existence of humans still being alive. They can’t seriously expect me to believe that when the humans are literally floating in space, frozen, without even wearing suits.

That whole scene was stressful—watching the family wreck the hotel in the name of “habit.” But honestly, it was bound to happen. Yachiyo had gotten too easygoing after decades of having no visitors.

Apr 22, 12:40 PM

#4

Reecey91

Mar 2021

2363

Yachiyo really took those Tanuki to task for trashing the hotel like that I certainly wouldn't want to make Yachiyo angry.

Apr 22, 1:00 PM

#5

Mr_Sai

Sep 2022

545

im mean that was just one human space ship out of many that didn't make it

Apr 22, 1:01 PM

#6

kamil88

Jun 2012

871

If only it was that easy in RL, you are refugee, but if you gonna misbehave, you gonna get punished like you should...

Apr 22, 1:06 PM

#7

FarCritical

Jul 2016

3082

Nojyujarmar's stay feeling like it was just yesterday when we've actually had a 50-year timeskip since then is both melancholic and weirdly hilarious.

It's kinda sweet that the family holding Flycatcher bot captive in Tanuki dookie was what finally pushed Yachiyo over the edge. Poor little dude must be robo-traumatized.

Apr 22, 1:14 PM

#8

alshu

May 2018

11833

I love how the VA pronounced with deeply disappointed voice:
Korewa...jinrui-ja arimansen.

And yeah, Yachiyo-san is overpowered:

Apocalypse Hotel Episode 3 Discussion (11)

AlShu's recommendations Interest Stacks

Apr 22, 1:20 PM

#9

Rexnihilo

Oct 2020

4209

Humanity at least the ones on that ship are dead but now we at least have some tanuki aliens.

Also quick note of 50 year time skip. So since the last alien guest it has been 50 years.

Apr 22, 1:30 PM

#10

perseii

Jul 2021

2735

Reminder: there's a short post-credits scene... nothing critical, but really sets the tone.

Yachiyo is a riot. Her excited hopping and clapping when the tanukis first appeared, and her uppercut and fireworks display were very funny and nicely-animated.

Apr 22, 2:14 PM

#11

Sigmar-Unberogen

Offline

7022

Reply to Mr_Sai

im mean that was just one human space ship out of many that didn't make it

@Mr_Sai Hahah, got to stay positive :D Hope dies last after all.

---------------------------------------------------

Damn those tanukis made me angry. So insufferable. No wonder Yachiyo snapped there. Typical trash tourists with no respect to local customs, laws, traditions etc. At least they decided to change at the end.

Wonder if the "global turf war ended our planet" is total bullshit too.

Why would they lie about dead humans on that ship though? It's not like they knew how impactful the bad news would be for Yachiyo. They were already allowed to stay too so what was the point?

Not thrilled with them still staying relevant next episode, but I guess I'd have to get used to them since they're big part of the ED, unlike the first alien.

Apr 22, 2:20 PM

#12

I wonder if the tanukian family repair the other robots in the basement making the team jobs easier?

Although they found one colony ship doesn't mean human as a whole as gone wipe out or am I being too hopeful?

Apr 22, 3:32 PM

#13

KingYoshi

Lilium Gardener

Jul 2011

3992

Damn, everyone is dead on the ship. I'm assuming they took multiple ships though, so there is still some hope. Other than that, a pretty light-hearted episode. A big time skip, but good to see Doorman is still kicking. :)

The Tanukians are half living like humans and half like wild animals. It seems they are quite skiddish though, so Yachiyo's meltdown seems to have had a positive impact. Probably my least favourite episode so far, but it was decent enough. Not sure how I feel about the Tanukians becoming regulars on the show. I guess I will just have to wait and see.

Apr 22, 3:33 PM

#14

Sigmar-Unberogen

Nov 2013

7022

Reply to Paladin23

I wonder if the tanukian family repair the other robots in the basement making the team jobs easier?

Although they found one colony ship doesn't mean human as a whole as gone wipe out or am I being too hopeful?

@Paladin23 Both 1st and 2nd aliens have ships capable of interstellar travel so logically they should know something about mechanics. If they can fix their ship, they should be able to fix a robot (try at least) I think.

Agreed about the second statement. One ship doesn't mean others failed too. Tons of reasons can be named why that crew died. I think it's still too early to lose hope.

Apr 22, 4:16 PM

#15

Jul 2024

3022

3022

God, those tanuki aliens were so dirty and disrespectful of the Hotel. At least at first, they just need to understand the Earth rules I guess. I thought our favorite female Android Manager was going to have a full melt-down for a minute.
On another note, it has been another 50 years since the last visit. And they didn't tell her the humans on that spacecraft were already dead, I guessed it BEFORE they finally revealed it. Not a surprise, I thought they took the virus with them. It's still sad though.

Apr 22, 4:21 PM

#16

Jul 2024

3022

3022

Reply to Marinate1016

You give some people an inch and they take a mile. Poor Yachiyo had to have a come to Jesus moment with the Tanukians. Never seen her this upset and actually attacking guests before lmao. She should NOT have told them they were the only people staying there.

So we got a 50 year time jump today which is wild, I couldn’t imagine Yachiyo and the rest of the staff doing the same thing waiting patiently every day for 50 years.. environment checker robot is the last one to be telling her to move on though, he’s still doing his job all these years later too! This is literally all that’s been keeping these robots going, if they genuinely lost all hope and stopped these tasks, what would their purpose even be anymore?

Yachiyo was totally deluding herself into thinking the Tanukians were earthlings because that was the worst acting job I’ve seen 😂 cmon girl I know you see that tail and heard Fugari mess up his introduction. At this point, Yachiyo would take anyone as a guest. They turned out to be guests from hell tho holy shit(literally). Shitting in the hallway, messing up the chandeliers and furniture.. you know how mad you have to make YACHIYO to punch you lol

All’s well that ends well, the Tanukians joining the staff definitely makes up for the damages as well as gives them a place to stay. I kinda feel like they intentionally planned it that way. I’m starting to wonder how tf all these aliens find out about the hotel tho. They deliberately didn’t show the astronauts face so was he dead, was it a robot or what that the Tanukians found? Someone’s spreading the word about Earth/Japan 🤔

The mystery deepens! Fun episode. Criminally Underrated show

Edit: ok post credits scene shows that human was dead but that still doesn’t mean all of humanity is dead and somehow these aliens still keep coming to earth so humanity could’ve settled among the stars and spread the word?

@Marinate1016 No, only that an infected person made it aboard THAT ship. Unless that ship was coming from the Colonies, than things look pretty grim.

Apr 22, 4:27 PM

#17

KiliianSleipnir

Dec 2015

1449

yup, exactly like Earth tanuki. nocturnally active all night long. they pile up their shit in inconvenient places for humans to mark the tanuki's family territories and dens. they dig through house walls and building foundations to expand their dens. they're basically the dirtiest and most irritating member of the Canidae Family, domestic dogs, wolves, coyotes, foxes, and jackals... amongst others.

the shape-shifting is Japanese folklore though.

interestingly enough, Yachiyo didn't even ATTEMPT to show the Tanukians the Hotel Rule Book like she tried to explain to the TravelerAlien. maybe the 50-year timeskip between that 'fellow' and the Tanukians... must have let her AI think long and hard about extraterrestrial guests?

seriously, a turf war covering your whole planet in shit? that is the STUPIDEST ultra-high-tech society fukkup i've encountered since Krypton. you can navigate between STARS, but you can't prevent an instinctive need to cover your whole planet in shit till it is unlivable?

that was nice of them to not mention the human crew in the ship they encountered.

punch out a guest, yet another hilarious achievement for Yachiyo to earn! and fireworks shooting out of her head... DEFINITELY increased the menace and threatening T-pose she used to cow the Tanukians.

ok. if the 2nd youngest Tanukian child the daughter is 54 in 'Earth Years'... and still a child? holy fukk! they've got insanely long lifespans! her humanoid form does look what, 10 years old maybe? so if she's like... halfway to maturity like a 10 y/o human is to a 20 y/o... she'll be a young adult nearabouts 100 years old...

i dunno about y'all... but every hotel i've stayed at round the world... if you were in a room for 3+ days... and paying cash? 1/4 up to 1/2 of those days HAD to be paid for in-advance. JIC you ducked out in the dark of night without settling up your bill... but i guess Yachiyo is bending, flexing, and rewriting her hotel's rules due to the global disaster and only alien guests in so so so many years.

i think Yachiyo needs to hire the Tanukian adults too. have them work to offset the room and board. kinda like a share house. instead of rent, they work.

KiliianSleipnirApr 22, 4:50 PM

just an ol school American otaku enjoyin the life. don't sass me kiddies, i've been otaku probably since before you were born. leave me in peace and i won't bother you either.

Apr 22, 4:48 PM

#18

Avvenirista

Sep 2020

1612

Reply to Sigmar-Unberogen

@Mr_Sai Hahah, got to stay positive :D Hope dies last after all.

---------------------------------------------------

Damn those tanukis made me angry. So insufferable. No wonder Yachiyo snapped there. Typical trash tourists with no respect to local customs, laws, traditions etc. At least they decided to change at the end.

Wonder if the "global turf war ended our planet" is total bullshit too.

Why would they lie about dead humans on that ship though? It's not like they knew how impactful the bad news would be for Yachiyo. They were already allowed to stay too so what was the point?

Not thrilled with them still staying relevant next episode, but I guess I'd have to get used to them since they're big part of the ED, unlike the first alien.

@Sigmar-Unberogen
I don't know if it's because you're looking at this work from a different angle than I am, but I think you're taking this way too seriously.

Personally I loved all the chaos and destruction that the Procione family brought in the hotel (the latrines seriously cracked me up) and I also don't mind the fact that they chose to keep the info about the wrecked human spaceship a secret for now.

Apr 22, 5:22 PM

#19

Marinate1016

Offline

Feb 2019

10499

Sheol01 said:
@Marinate1016 No, only that an infected person made it aboard THAT ship. Unless that ship was coming from the Colonies, than things look pretty grim.


That doesn’t contradict anything I said. We still don’t know what happened to the others.

Apocalypse Hotel Episode 3 Discussion (21)

Apr 22, 5:31 PM

#20

KiliianSleipnir

Offline

Dec 2015

1449

replying to several posts about the Earth ship and other stuffs. check the first scene where it appears. the exterior airlock door was OUTSIDE the ship, detached and floating in space. no obvious signs of fire/explosion/impacts from micro-meteors or space junk. but, shit's dangerous up there people.

NO mention of infection on-screen, so don't assume the space mummy human was infected. also, space mummification takes DECADES UPON DECADES to happen. with NO AIR, the loss of moisture and desiccation and heat-loss take forever in a vacuum.

as to how the paper magazines the mom Tanukian was reading survived? \shrug/ sealed storage they opened looking for clues about Earthlings?

the Tanukian family obviously were wearing space suits when they 1st entered the Earth-ship and took them off entirely later on. so they sealed the ship 'somehow' and made it airtight and restarted the environmental controls?

their ship is definitely more advanced than our stuff (even science fictional robot hotel staff and other stuffs mentioned in ep1). so i agree they'll probably be able to help somewhat with repairing the broken robots and other things around the hotel.

the Tanukians attached some form of umbilical cable or tube or something from theirs to the Earth ship and some kind of exterior lighting was turned on. the computer screens and interior lighting etc. were working as well.

as to finding the hotel? mmmmkaaay... think on it folks. EM waves as the robots communicate wirelessly amongst each other, and the heat/AC in the hotel, pumps for the swimming pool, lights and total electrical energy. THE WHOLE PLANET IS DEAD TECHNOLOGICALLY! one hotel working would light up anybody's sensors like a single flashlight in a pitch-black night. also, Environment Checker Robot AND his compatriots HAD been beaming reports out into space towards wherever they were supposed to be reporting to. the other ECRs broke down, but he stopped reporting when he stopped getting replies. yet, EM energy really does NOT stop moving through space. if it hits something like a planet or asteroid or space dust or cosmic radiation of some form or another the EM energy can get screwed up. but it still keeps moving, slowly getting weaker over time. even further back in human history? the first electrical arc experiments were conducted by Humphry Davy in 1808. EVERY SINGLE ARC Mr. Davy performed released a VERY specific form of radiant EM energy. which left Earth's atmosphere and traveled into space. music/news/military radios. electrical lines. telegraphs. telephones. television aerial transmissions. everything that uses electricity or generates electricity or allows electricity to move through it creates EM energy that leaves Earth's atmosphere. cellphones and towers. walkie talkies. tons of other devices. fiber optic cables are one of the few pieces of modern tech that don't emit any real measurable EM waves since they're just using light trapped and moving in the cables.

just an ol school American otaku enjoyin the life. don't sass me kiddies, i've been otaku probably since before you were born. leave me in peace and i won't bother you either.

Apr 22, 5:40 PM

#21

Sonical-Subaru

Feb 2024

2

it felt amazing seeing Yachiyo punch the dad

Apr 22, 6:07 PM

#22

Tarrian

Oct 2010

279

Maybe the human servers on the moon are a lie...

Nier Automata silliness aside, I love how Yachiyo's creator put in these little secret missions with completely inconsequential, but humorous, rewards. It's like dad made up a bunch of quests for a six year old, hoping that they'd grow and mature with time, and planted dad jokes to encourage them when they did.

Apr 22, 6:26 PM

#23

WatchTillTandava

Jun 2019

7319

I found it amusing how the guests which were substantially more human-esque, since they can even morph into humanoid form (and regularly do so) and communicate fluently and freely, ended up giving Yachiyo and the rest of the staff so much harder of a time than the black box incomprehensible alien. Maybe because they understood just enough to be a nuisance and resembled the most obnoxious human qualities. The other alien seemed to know what it did not know and be relatively humble. It would do what came natural to it like a non-human animal unless and until corrected, but then adapt. These aliens thought (or rather, assumed) they knew more than they did about what would be tolerated and miscalculated badly. They thought they could use human language to twist the situation to their advantage until Yachiyo was having no more of it and flipped out.

By the way, we don't know if there are other robots still left roaming around or performing pre-assigned tasks around the planet and if so, how many, right? I questioned at the beginning of this episode why Environment Checker robot was still around. I know that when he was narrating his brief backstory last episode he mentioned losing touch with the last units of his kind based in the Oceania region. I assume that means there are no Environment Checker type robots left, unless any are offline and disconnected from the system but somehow still functioning. But there can also be robots of many varied kinds, I imagine, like the hotel staff. Were they truly the only ones in hospitality serving the public? No other hotel concierge or front desk receptionist robots, or chef or porter robots in Japan or Western Europe or the U.S. or Russia? If not though, it makes sense why the Environment Checker robot we know would choose to stay around the Gingarou Hotel and this area of the Ginza district of Tokyo, if it's the last cluster of ongoing intelligent life and associated activity on the planet (I'm not counting non-primate animals).

Sigmar-Unberogen said:
Why would they lie about dead humans on that ship though? It's not like they knew how impactful the bad news would be for Yachiyo. They were already allowed to stay too so what was the point?

Yachiyo had just said something to them to the effect of "We've been waiting to hear back from them". They (the tanukioid alien family) know that humans are the (former) dominant species of this planet, Earth, and built its civilization. We can assume that the tanukioid aliens are similar to the tanukis we know from Japanese mythology/folklore, who are known for trickery, deception, and manipulation, being intelligent and cunning.

So at that moment it seemed clear to me they made a quick inference that given the importance of humans to this planet and Yachiyo inquiring about their status or fate, if they gave a negative answer it could lead to some drastic change of behavior on her part which would put their right or ability to stay in the hotel in jeopardy after they had just talked it out and succeeded in coming to a favorable arrangement and understanding. Why would they want to potentially risk jeopardizing that by saying anything which could, from their perspective, possibly "trigger" her?

It's like you as a businessman just agreed to sign a lucrative contract with someone and are sitting down to do it, are you going to tell them midstream that their family or friends just got hit by a bus so they may call off the meeting and risk you not getting what you want from them?

Later they jeopardized the continuation of their own stay by their making a huge mess and essentially vandalizing the hotel and causing property damage, but they were too set in their ways or arrogant and ignorant to know that that could potentially be a problem.

WatchTillTandavaApr 22, 6:54 PM

Apr 22, 6:42 PM

#24

FreedomKME

Feb 2018

589

I'm loving the dark humor of this show and the ninja one.

Apr 22, 7:32 PM

#25

turtleinshell

May 2013

332

This show's great so far! Feels like one of the most unique newly airing shows this season, and that's in a fairly solid season, all things considered. Honestly this might be one of the most underrated shows this season so far.

turtleinshellApr 22, 8:15 PM

Apr 22, 8:54 PM

#26

Narizor

Jul 2022

1185

Fifty years have passed and the plant still hasn't grown.

If she thought the last alien guest was bad for the hotel, these new ones were very messy. At least Yachiyo managed to put them in their place: they were starting to take advantage of her. And somehow, she even unlocked fireworks in the process.

I hate that they didn't tell her that the humans were extinct, at least the ones on the ship. I still think they might try to take advantage of her, but at least Ponko isn't like her parents. After all, she grew up off-planet with her brother.

Apocalypse Hotel Episode 3 Discussion (27)

Apr 22, 9:55 PM

#27

Alkimia

Aug 2019

1610

Wait there was a 50 year time jump? I wasn't expecting that but hey at least no one was decomissioned in that time... I think?

I love Yachiyo so much <3

THEY'RE ADORABLE <3
Apocalypse Hotel Episode 3 Discussion (29)
Apocalypse Hotel Episode 3 Discussion (30)

Also rip humanity. I mean it was clear that something had gone wrong but still lol I wonder what happened. One of the ships is just floating in space. Did they just run out of food? Maybe war broke out in the ship?

The Tanukians didn't tell Yachiyo the truth, but I feel like that's going to come back to bite them...

Those poor fish :(

No way Yachiyo uppercut the Tanukian dad XD I mean to be fair they were getting maybe a little carried away lmao but she really lost it this episode, and we're only three episodes in :')
Apocalypse Hotel Episode 3 Discussion (31)
Apocalypse Hotel Episode 3 Discussion (32)

Apocalypse Hotel Episode 3 Discussion (33)

Apr 22, 10:07 PM

#28

bboy_OatsnRice

Sep 2022

782

It just keeps getting better n better. Tanukians are so cute when they aren't being jerks. But Yachiyo is both super strong and super cute.

I'm the sonny boy (￣y▽,￣)╭

Apr 22, 10:21 PM

#29

GersonSalas

Jan 2022

138

yeah the postcredit scene is important to confirm what we knew

ヘルソン

Apr 22, 10:22 PM

#30

Sigmar-Unberogen

Nov 2013

7022

Avvenirista said:
I don't know if it's because you're looking at this work from a different angle than I am, but I think you're taking this way too seriously.

Hahah, I kind of am but it's fine. Not ruining overall experience at all.

WatchTillTandava said:
So at that moment it seemed clear to me they made a quick inference that given the importance of humans to this planet and Yachiyo inquiring about their status or fate, if they gave a negative answer it could lead to some drastic change of behavior on her part which would put their right or ability to stay in the hotel in jeopardy after they had just talked it out and succeeded in coming to a favorable arrangement and understanding


Sure, but it's still just 1 ship though. Yachiyo isn't dumb enough to believe humans not coming back 150+ years after = they simply don't want to yet, or whatever the reason, everything has to be perfectly fine with the expedition/colonizarion. I assume she had plenty of free time to consider those things, especially after the shocking news Environment robot delivered.

I get your point about consequences of delivering tragic news to someone who is clearly not mentally prepared for bad news, but you made it overly dramatic IMO. Again, it's just one ship and they can't really be compared to friends/family. Magnitude is just too different there, although both are hard to stomach.

Well, unless Tanukis found a log on human ship where it says most if not all other ships failed and shared same fate and mankind is pretty much extinct at this point, then yes, that'd be a different story.

What I wonder about most is whether Tanukis will eventually deliver the harsh truth or keep it secret. Maybe out of guilt for deceiving Yachiyo, or maybe they'll feel bad seeing Yachiyo clinging to false hope?

I don't know about you but personally I think keeping truth hidden forever would be too cruel and unfair. Yes, it'll hurt her a lot (less if it's just 1 ship), but if we want Yachiyo to grow, cope with the loss and move on, ever, she has to know.

Whatever Tanukis say, I, and I believe Yachiyo too, would still cling to that 0.00002% chance some humans survived, soo... :)

Apr 22, 11:12 PM

#31

pixelante

May 2021

328

Reply to Marinate1016

You give some people an inch and they take a mile. Poor Yachiyo had to have a come to Jesus moment with the Tanukians. Never seen her this upset and actually attacking guests before lmao. She should NOT have told them they were the only people staying there.

So we got a 50 year time jump today which is wild, I couldn’t imagine Yachiyo and the rest of the staff doing the same thing waiting patiently every day for 50 years.. environment checker robot is the last one to be telling her to move on though, he’s still doing his job all these years later too! This is literally all that’s been keeping these robots going, if they genuinely lost all hope and stopped these tasks, what would their purpose even be anymore?

Yachiyo was totally deluding herself into thinking the Tanukians were earthlings because that was the worst acting job I’ve seen 😂 cmon girl I know you see that tail and heard Fugari mess up his introduction. At this point, Yachiyo would take anyone as a guest. They turned out to be guests from hell tho holy shit(literally). Shitting in the hallway, messing up the chandeliers and furniture.. you know how mad you have to make YACHIYO to punch you lol

All’s well that ends well, the Tanukians joining the staff definitely makes up for the damages as well as gives them a place to stay. I kinda feel like they intentionally planned it that way. I’m starting to wonder how tf all these aliens find out about the hotel tho. They deliberately didn’t show the astronauts face so was he dead, was it a robot or what that the Tanukians found? Someone’s spreading the word about Earth/Japan 🤔

The mystery deepens! Fun episode. Criminally Underrated show

Edit: ok post credits scene shows that human was dead but that still doesn’t mean all of humanity is dead and somehow these aliens still keep coming to earth so humanity could’ve settled among the stars and spread the word?

@Marinate1016 you can only accommodate a guest so far and a good guest will abide by the hotel's rules.
I like to think the word will get out that Earth is free real estate and more aliens will come to Earth and it will become a hodgepodge of different species and Galaxy Tower Hotel will thrive once more.

Apr 22, 11:16 PM

#32

alpo42ab

May 2020

630

I was hoping that the Tanukians were mutations. Rats!

Apr 23, 2:01 AM

#33

phantomfandom

Sep 2015

7448

I love the way the robot deal with customer harassment, which is a new kind of harassment that Japan just define it a few years ago.

Apr 23, 2:18 AM

#34

Avarion

Oct 2012

132

I have no idea where this is going and could not be happier. Very refreshing and original.

Apr 23, 3:49 AM

#35

otakuweek

Aug 2020

5137

it was a good ep

she really believed at the beginning that they were back even when they lied in front of her lol

E3:7/10

otakuweek (100k Followers) on insta for News /best recom etc

just have a look, you won't regret it...

Link below:

https://www.instagram.com/otakuweek?igsh=em5kY3Q4NTVtNXlh

Apr 23, 4:19 AM

#36

detarameMAL

Aug 2024

163

Probably my favorite episode so far.

Yachiyo is such a fun character: her voice actor does a wonderful job; her expressions are also drawn really well. Her completely reasonable crashout this episode was one of the greatest things I've seen from anime in a while: literal fireworks, sparks flying everywhere. At the same time, her crashout makes me feel even worse and reminds me that this show is depressing at its core. Her reciting that line at the end of her tirade almost seems like something she did to calm herself down: "We offer our beloved guests our heartfelt hospitality and our brightest smiles!" Heck, she even recited "Welcome to the Gingarou Hotel!" by habit at the end. I assume that chanting this every morning is the only reason why she isn't crashing out more than she is, and probably the only reason why she's able to smile as well...

Ponko counting her age on one hand while saying she's 54 made me laugh. Yachiyo's acceptance of this, and Ponko's "Yatta!" made me laugh even harder.

On the story side of things: I guess Yachiyo's achievement system is not a one-time gag; it's completely canon. I wonder if it will actually be significant in future episodes, or if it will continue to be a random thing that just happens as a gag. The post-credits scene was also interesting. The humans are dead with their bodies and belongings intact. The spaceship's airlock door was detached before the Tanukians got there, so perhaps the humans on that ship died of asphyxiation, after their airlock doors malfunctioned / got broken? It's the only cause of death that makes sense to me. This wouldn't apply to all humans though, so how did the other humans die?

This show really is underrated. It's at least an 8/10 for me; probably even higher if things go where I expect them to go. Can we raise the score please?

Apr 23, 4:28 AM

#37

Bio

Apr 2008

676

Hmm, I was a bit worried seeing the tanuki in the op and ed that they didn't quite match the great vibe I was getting from the first 2 episodes. This one was definitely heavier on the comedy even if there were a few dark moments, and we didn't get much fun robot logic in handling the problem guests. Hoping we'll trend back to the perfectly bittersweet feeling episode 1 gave me, but even at this level it's a solid comedy comparable to Humanity Has Declined.

Apr 23, 9:19 AM

#38

Kai200X

Apr 2024

632

When those Tanukians showed up, pretending to be human, I thought thats a good thing, at least they tried to acted like human, and those kids are pretty cute, but then...

I am glad after everything, Yachiyo didn't let them off easy, so they learned to be respectful and even helping out in the hotel

Despite all the signs that human's spaceship clearly shown there are dead people, but I still remind hopefully maybe some human survived... but we shall see

Apr 23, 11:02 AM

#39

EgatammaN

Mar 2020

177

It is possible that the Tanukis are extraordinary smart beings.

And wow, 50 years timeskip since Ep.2? My jaw dropped instantly, it is both hilarious and depressing.

Apr 23, 11:15 AM

#40

Atavistic

Jul 2014

5421

The tanukians are obviously meant to be annoying and insufferable (possibly a commentary on specific entitled tourist groups like Americans?), but I absolutely hated them. I really, really hope they don't become recurring characters as their prominence in the OP and ED imply: I can put up with them being this annoying as a one-off, but not if they become regular characters from here.

Another 50-year timeskip between episodes feels kind of abrupt, but I guess the thought process is that it would be weirder for two sets of extraterrestrials to visit the hotel in very quick succession. I do wonder though how they've managed to keep Doorman Robot functional for another 50 years, given the state he was in during episode 1.

Apr 23, 11:23 AM

#41

FiendishChan

Jan 2018

432

Pick your poison: horrendous entitled toruists VS Idling with no purpose of existance
Also it's so funny that Yachio unlocks weird easter eggs in her code lmao

Apocalypse Hotel Episode 3 Discussion (40)

Apr 23, 1:51 PM

#42

WatchTillTandava

Jun 2019

7319

Sigmar-Unberogen said:
What I wonder about most is whether Tanukis will eventually deliver the harsh truth or keep it secret. Maybe out of guilt for deceiving Yachiyo, or maybe they'll feel bad seeing Yachiyo clinging to false hope?

I don't know about you but personally I think keeping truth hidden forever would be too cruel and unfair. Yes, it'll hurt her a lot (less if it's just 1 ship), but if we want Yachiyo to grow, cope with the loss and move on, ever, she has to know.

Whatever Tanukis say, I, and I believe Yachiyo too, would still cling to that 0.00002% chance some humans survived, soo... :)

I'm not sure what I would do in particular if I were in the scenario of the tanukioid alien family as it depends on a lot of variables like how long I actually desired to stay at the hotel and remain on this planet or how much of an option or not other solar systems or galaxies in other areas of space actually seemed, but just thinking from their perspective, especially the older generation of the parents and the grandmother, they seem pretty shrewd, selfish/self-interested, and preservationist, so I believe they'll say and do whatever gives them maximum advantage for the longest time possible until it no longer remains a viable option. Unless there is some dramatic character arc and epiphany later on which changes their mindset which I don't necessarily expect but isn't impossible either.

Although the children tanukioid aliens, especially the older sister who is a little more fleshed out thus far, seem to have a little of their own mind and will apart from their parents' influence, so they might break ranks at some point even if the parents want to remain mum.

Atavistic said:
The tanukians are obviously meant to be annoying and insufferable (possibly a commentary on specific entitled tourist groups like Americans?)

Americans, Chinese, Russians, or Britons. To a lesser extent Australians. These are the groups of nationalities as tourists which seem to generate a terrible reputation and receive the most negative stories and complaints. At least the ones I hear of the most. It probably depends on country and region. Don't know the exact tourist visitation figures, but if Japan receives a lot of American and Chinese tourist traffic, then it's probably a mishmash of those.

WatchTillTandavaApr 23, 1:58 PM

Apr 23, 2:19 PM

#43

Vizvezdenec

Jan 2015

261

Well, this show is _definitely_ original.

Apr 23, 2:36 PM

#44

Sigmar-Unberogen

Nov 2013

7022

WatchTillTandava said:
I believe they'll say and do whatever gives them maximum advantage for the longest time possible until it no longer remains a viable option.

To be completely honest, I rewatched the scene and it looks like elder male Tanuki didn't outright lie with ill intent or due to selfishness. Yachiyo was staring at him with such "good expectations" eyes, he simply couldn't bring himself to tell the harsh truth there. Although elder females seem more rotten and would certainly influence dad to be "worse."

WatchTillTandava said:
I'm not sure what I would do in particular if I were in the scenario of the tanukioid alien family as it depends on a lot of variables like how long I actually desired to stay at the hotel and remain on this planet or how much of an option or not other solar systems or galaxies in other areas of space actually seemed

I was left with an impression they were wondering in space for quite some time and didn't find any suitable planets; then they found human ship and came to Earth. Basically they hit jackpot. In other words (as in our world), finding a habitable planet is very hard. As for the Tanukis, they could potentially have entire continent for themselves. It's not like they have to stay in hotel forever or need Yachiyo's permission. Sure it's comfy and safer in hotel, but I'm sure eventually they'll move out. Maybe daughter will still work at the hotel. Dunno. Girl is the most positive one of them indeed. Boy is still too young. Father has potential though seems weak-willed and easily manipulated. Mom, grandma seem rotten/bad influence for now.

Apr 23, 6:16 PM

#45

rasterman7

Jul 2020

2098

50 years had to pass for the next guest? Yes, this really is Silksong hotel.

In this case its tanukis who can talk and disguise as humans but are also very filthy. As a result they make Yachiyo go to the limit of punching them unlocking a new surprise ability. Funny how those come up randomly huh. In any case, funny episode with a new and colorful cast.

⠓⠥⠍⠁⠝⠊⠞⠽ ⠞⠓⠗⠕⠥⠛⠓ ⠎⠕⠍⠑ ⠎⠞⠥⠏⠊⠙⠊⠞⠽⠂ ⠎⠕⠍⠑ ⠺⠊⠇⠇ ⠎⠅⠊⠏ ⠺⠁⠎⠓⠊⠝⠛ ⠞⠓⠑⠊⠗ ⠓⠁⠝⠙⠎ ⠁⠝⠙ ⠑⠝⠙ ⠥⠏ ⠗⠥⠊⠝⠊⠝⠛ ⠊
⠞ ⠋⠕⠗ ⠑⠧⠑⠗⠽⠕⠝⠑
⠎⠓⠊⠊⠅⠕ ⠁⠕⠎⠕⠊⠂ ⠼⠃⠼⠚⠼⠁⠼⠓

Apr 23, 6:26 PM

#46

Isacjames

Apr 2025

2

Eu gostei bastante do episódio, assim como gostei dos dois anteriores. a dinâmica da família tanuki foi engraçada e é um elemento bem legal também as "conquistas" que a Yachiyo vai pegando. os tanukianos já tiveram um desenvolvimento "completo" nesse ep, mas a ending me deixa receoso, já que não aparece nenhum outro Alien com tanto destaque quanto eles, talvez seria mais interessante se fosse um alien por ep..? bom, vou acompanhar mesmo assim, está bem legal de assistir.

Apr 23, 7:17 PM

#47

Lonely_Island

Jul 2020

96

nah, I'm out. this was too much for me

the same old. they're going to lie in our faces and be a nuisance but the mc will buy into that shit anyways. This is going to be another shuumatsu train

Apr 23, 8:55 PM

#48

Dreadogastus_F

Jan 2017

399

So the tanukis of historical Japan were marooned space travelers?

Apr 24, 12:33 PM

#49

Gonta29

Jul 2021

141

Omg my jaw dropped as soon as I saw piles of feces on the hallway, and it got even crazier than I thought

Gonta29Apr 24, 12:37 PM

Apr 24, 5:17 PM

#50

popa910

Dec 2017

170

I don't get why they made the the 50 year time jump slightly implicit. It didn't really impact the story much, so why not just tell us in a straightforward way?

Also, that was pretty crappy of the tanukis to mislead Yachiyo into believing that the humans in space are alive and well

