Apple TV+ just got a price slash that’s tough to resist, and it won’t last long (2025)

Apple has just quietly announced that it will be slashing the price on its Apple TV+ offering for a limited time deal.

While Apple prices the service at a standard $9.99 per month usually, it has just cut that way down to $2.99 per month.

Recommended Videos

The catch? This isn’t going to wait around. If you want to grab the deal it will be available from April 8 up until April 24.

Related Apple Vision Pro just got an Apple Intelligence upgrade

Jessica Chastain and Adam Driver will headline The Dealer for Apple TV+

Severance won’t take another three years between seasons, says Ben Stiller

Also, this won’t last at that price for an entire year, but rather it will run for a three month period.

If you have access to the many ways you can get hold of Apple’s three month free trial, then that would be a best first move. But if you’ve already used yours and want a way to get that last season of Severance finished, this could be an ideal option.

The deal applies to all devices that support the app and covers TV shows, movies and sports. That covers Major League Soccer from MLS Season Pass and Major League Baseball with “Friday Night Baseball” as a standout.

What’s good on Apple TV+?

Right now Apple TV+ is offering more great content than it ever has. You may have heard of some of the big names that have been causing waves and getting the awards season exciting.

These include greats like comedy Ted Lasso, global phenomenon Severance, World War 2 Spielberg and Hanks wonder Masters of The Air, favorites like Silo and Shrinking plus new buzz like The Studio and Dope Thief.

That just scratches the surface of what’s on offer that, at $2.99, represents a lot of entertainment for your money.

How do I get the Apple TV+ deal?

To get started on claiming the Apple TV+ deal that runs to April 24, simply visit this link to Apple TV.

This is both for new subscribers and “eligible returning subscribers” too, so check it out as this may work for you.