Apple TV+ Sets Serial Killer Drama With Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz, Stephen Graham (2025)

The series is based on best-selling novels by Lars Kepler.

Apple TV+ Sets Serial Killer Drama With Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz, Stephen Graham (3)

Apple TV+ is going dark with its latest series order.

The streamer has greenlit a drama starring Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz and Stephen Graham that tracks the face-off between a homicide detective and a serial killer. The untitled show is based on a series of best-selling crime novels by Lars Kepler.

Rowan Joffe (Tin Star, 28 Weeks Later) and John Hlavin (Shooter, The Man Who Fell to Earth) are adapting the books and will serve as showrunners. Tim Van Patten (The Sopranos, Masters of the Air) will direct the first two episodes and executive produce with Joffe and Hlavin.

Lars Kepler is the pen name of married couple Alexandra Coelho Ahndoril and Alexander Ahndoril. The series will be based on Kepler’s Joona Linna series, transplanting the action from Sweden to the United States.

The show’s description reads, “Jonah Lynn (Schreiber), an ex-soldier turned homicide detective, tired of working the tough streets of Philadelphia, moves to a small town in western Pennsylvania for a quiet life. But as the town and his family come under attack from the diabolically cunning serial killer Jurek Walter (Graham), Jonah must protect all that he holds dear. When the desperate search for Jurek’s last missing victim forces Jonah to send his adopted daughter, FBI Agent Saga Bauer (Beetz), up against Jurek, how far will Jonah go?”

Schreiber is coming off of The Perfect Couple at Netflix. The Ray Donovan star will next be seen in Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing, due in theaters Aug. 29. Beetz (Atlanta) does voice work on Prime Video’s Invincible and starred with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie a Deux. The Apple series follows Netflix’s breakout Adolescence for Graham, who also has a role in the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere.

A+E Studios is producing the series in association with Range Studios. Joffe, Hlavin and Van Patten executive produce with Schreiber, Beetz (via her Sleepy Poppy banner), Lars Kepler (Alexandra Coelho Ahndoril and Alexander Ahndoril), Oystein Karlsen, David Rysdahl, Dorothy Fortenberry and Niclas Salomonsson. Julie Herrin is co-exec producer.

