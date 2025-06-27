Apple Warns: Delete Chrome, Use Safari for Privacy (2025)

Apple Takes Aim at Chrome with Hitchcock-Inspired Warning

In a move that’s stirred the tech world, Apple has launched a bold privacy campaign urging iPhone users to rethink their browser choices—without ever saying “Google Chrome” out loud.

The campaign hinges on a dramatic short video titled Privacy on iPhone: Flock, which borrows imagery from Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds to depict internet users swarmed by spying cameras. Only when they switch to Apple’s Safari browser do the invasive watchers explode into harmless metal bits, leaving users in peace. The message? Your browser is watching you—unless it’s Safari.

Also Read: Clive Palmer’s Boomerang Bomb: The Trumpet of Patriots Warns Australia About The Threat It Helped Build

What’s “Flock” Really About?

The term “Flock” is a cheeky nod to FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts), an abandoned Google tracking initiative that promised more privacy while still feeding the company’s ad machine. Critics saw it as surveillance dressed up in softer language. Google later ditched FLoC for something arguably less transparent.

But the bigger controversy erupted after Google confirmed this week it would not remove third-party cookies from Chrome—despite promising for years to do exactly that.

Apple Doubles Down on Privacy Credentials

Apple wasted no time spotlighting the contrast between its product and Google’s. The ad ends with a striking statement: Safari is “a browser that’s actually private.” No mention of Chrome, but the target couldn’t be clearer.

With 400 million iPhone users reportedly using Chrome, the implications are huge. Unlike Safari or Chrome on Android (which lets you tweak privacy settings), Chrome on iPhones doesn’t let users disable tracking cookies outright. Unless you’re in Incognito Mode or manually clearing cookies, you’re being tracked.

Also Read: The Light That Fought the Shadows: Virginia Giuffre Dies at 41

What Google Said—and Didn’t Deliver

Google had originally set out to phase out third-party cookies and replace them with a more privacy-respecting system as part of its Privacy Sandbox initiative. But those plans fell flat—thanks in part to regulatory pressure and the potential impact on Google’s multi-billion-dollar ad business. Now, the company says it will maintain “third-party cookie choice” in Chrome.

Translation? No big changes anytime soon.

So, Should You Delete Chrome?

Headlines screaming “Delete Chrome Now” have surged across the web, stoking fear among privacy-conscious users. But despite the drama, there’s no immediate threat to your financial data or identity just because you’re using Chrome on your iPhone.

What is at stake is your browsing history. Chrome lets advertisers track your behaviour across sites to target you with ads. It’s not malware. It’s marketing. As one expert bluntly put it:

“You are being tracked by a marketing machine to sell you more stuff you probably don’t want and almost certainly don’t need.”

And that, many argue, is the real privacy concern.

Chrome’s Strengths and Shortcomings

Technically, Chrome remains a robust browser. It’s fast, stable, and regularly updated. It also faces constant threats as the world’s most widely used browser—Google works hard to patch vulnerabilities quickly.

But when it comes to privacy, Chrome lags behind competitors like Safari and Firefox. Elly Hancock from Private Internet Access summed it up:

“Safari is more secure and privacy-friendly than Chrome, but Chrome is faster and offers enhanced performance.”

Even Chrome’s Incognito Mode isn’t as private as users might hope. Unlike Safari, Chrome’s private browsing still allows tracking between tabs and doesn’t clear cache until all private tabs are closed.

See Also Europe’s Landmark Privacy Law Gives Companies a Playbook for AI

What iPhone Users Should Do Now

If you’re an iPhone user who wants to keep Chrome, there are ways to minimise tracking. Experts recommend going into your settings and disabling Allow Cross-Website Tracking by navigating to Settings → Apps → Chrome.

Also, make sure Chrome stays updated. Given its popularity, Chrome is a prime target for hackers and malware—Google rolls out frequent updates to address these vulnerabilities, but they only take effect after you restart your browser.

And for anything sensitive—think banking, health, or private research—it might be worth using Safari or at least Chrome’s Incognito Mode. Just remember: Incognito isn’t invisibility.

The Bigger Picture: Privacy vs. Convenience

Ultimately, Apple’s ad campaign highlights a growing tension in the tech world: privacy versus convenience. Chrome’s popularity shows that most users still prioritise speed and functionality over data privacy.

But Apple isn’t giving up that fight.

Its message to users is crystal clear: the tools to protect your data are already on your iPhone. All you need to do is switch.

Disclaimer

Visited 331 times, 37 visit(s) today