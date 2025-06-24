Applicator Bottles and Dispensers | BLICK Art Materials (2025)

- Home
Brushes and Painting Tools
Painting Tools and Accessories
Applicator Bottles and Dispensers
Category:
Painting Tools and Accessories
- Paint Palettes
- Painting and Palette Knives
- Paint Containers and Storage
Lockable Pump Lids Item #: 02909 $1.32 SAVE 64% off List! 3.4 out of 5 stars (62) number of reviews
Improved locking mechanism keeps paint inside the containers, and keeps containers clean. For 1/2 and 1-gallon containers.
$1.32
SAVE 64% off List!
Richeson Plastic Squeeze Bottles Item #: 04916 $2.73 - $5.49 SAVE 40-46% off List! 4.6 out of 5 stars (60) number of reviews
Richeson Plastic Squeeze Bottles are for storing and dispensing paint, glue, dye, water, or any other liquid. Can be screwed onto Master Paint Striper...
$2.73 - $5.49
SAVE 40-46% off List!
Mayco Empty Plastic Detailer Bottles Item #: 30706 $5.10 - $7.20 4.6 out of 5 stars (22) number of reviews
Perfect for all types of detailing, fine lines, writing, and outlining, Mayco empty bottles can be used with a variety of paints, resists, glazes, and...
$5.10 - $7.20
Fineline Precision Applicators Item #: 03423 $7.51 SAVE 24% off List! 4.7 out of 5 stars (40) number of reviews
Fineline precision applicators allow you to create complex designs, draw endless lines, and precision spot, by making precise, accurate, controlled pl...
$7.51
SAVE 24% off List!
Xiem Studio Precision Applicators Item #: 36967 $21.50 - $23.95 4.6 out of 5 stars
Xiem Studio Precision Applicators provide a true innovation for glazing, slip-trailing, detailing, writing, applying wax resist, painting, and just ab...
$21.50 - $23.95
Fineline Empty Applicator Ink Pens Item #: 08972 $9.95 - $10.19 SAVE up to 27% off List! 4.9 out of 5 stars (34) number of reviews
With Fineline Ink Pens, you can work with fast-flowing inks for a longer period before having to refill. Designed for use with high-flow acrylics, wat...
$9.95 - $10.19
SAVE up to 27% off List!
Detailer Writers Item #: 32929 $12.90 SAVE up to 10% off List! 4.8 out of 5 stars (23) number of reviews
Plastic squeeze bottles with writer tips ideal for writing, detailing, embossed designing and line shading. Can be used with any glazes or underglazes...
$12.90
SAVE up to 10% off List!
Jacquard Squeeze Bottle with Tips Item #: 04958 $10.08 4.4 out of 5 stars (31) number of reviews
Create fine details with fabric paints, ceramics, model making, miniatures, and more with Jacquard Droppers. These lightweight, recyclable plastic bot...
$10.08
Handy Art Empty Marker Bottles Item #: 03324 $9.40 - $24.20 SAVE up to 18% off List! 4 out of 5 stars
This bottle's unique design and special tip help you paint without brushes or mess.
$9.40 - $24.20
SAVE up to 18% off List!
Flip-Top Bottles Item #: 04993 $9.99 - $11.99 SAVE up to 10% off List! 4.6 out of 5 stars
Easy, one hand action when you need it most! These flexible poly bottles have lids that won't get lost.
$9.99 - $11.99
SAVE up to 10% off List!
Chromacryl Pump Lid Item #: 00709 $4.04 SAVE 12% off List!
Chromacryl Pump Lid dispenses Chromacryl Students’ Acrylic paint easily from the large Half Gallon (1.92 L) bottles. Perfect for the classroom, pump l...
$4.04
SAVE 12% off List!
Unbreakable jars have no-spill, color-coded, flip-top lids, and fit snugly in heavy, white, vacu-formed tray. Tray can also be used as a palette.
$2.26 - $35.94
SAVE up to 13% off List!
Fineline Tips and Caps Item #: 03423 $7.71 SAVE 13% off List! 4.1 out of 5 stars
These Fineline Tips and Caps dispense most fluid media, allowing artists to use them interchangeably for fine linework and intricate designs on their ...
$7.71
SAVE 13% off List!
Artist's Paint Strainers Item #: 26922 $9.15 - $18.26 SAVE up to 36% off List! 4.5 out of 5 stars (24) number of reviews
For straining and storing paints, thinners or solvents. Strainer is placed into reservoir of airbrush or on top of small bottles. Stainless steel scre...
$9.15 - $18.26
SAVE up to 36% off List!
Jacquard Fine Line Applicator Bottle Item #: 02834 $1.29 4 out of 5 stars
Get precise liquid applications for your art and DIY projects with the Jacquard Fine Line Applicator Bottle. This 1 oz plastic bottle features a fine ...
$1.29
Richeson Liquid Flow Dispenser Item #: 03068 $3.64 3 out of 5 stars
This see-through Richeson Liquid Flow Dispenser was designed for dispensing tempera or any other liquid. Tight-fitting cap makes it ideal for mixing a...
$3.64
Jacquard Plastic Bottles Item #: 02836 $1.99 - $3.79
Store, mix, or apply your liquid materials with Jacquard Plastic Bottles. These bottles are easy to fill and have a clear construction. They’re recycl...
$1.99 - $3.79
FolkArt Drizzle Blow and Splatter Tools Set Item #: 04536 $20.42 SAVE 18% off List!
Featuring a squeezable silicone blower and twisting bristle brush, this two-piece FolkArt Drizzle Blow and Splatter Tools Set makes it easy to create ...
$20.42
SAVE 18% off List!
Quilled Creations Precision Tip Glue Applicator Item #: 86241 $4.95
The Quilled Creations Precision Tip Glue Applicator makes it easy to dispense small drops or fine lines of liquid for your paper quilling or crafting ...
$4.95
Angelus Easy Pour Twist Top Caps Item #: 83528 $3.95 SAVE 20% off List! 5 out of 5 stars
Angelus Easy Pour Twist Top Caps make pouring your favorite Angelus paints and additives a breeze. Ideal for precise color mixing, they also help mini...
$3.95
SAVE 20% off List!
Pebeo Applicator Bottles and Tips Item #: 30446 $15.40
Pebeo Applicator Bottles are made from translucent plastic and offer two different line widths - the regular plastic tip, once cut, is great for creat...
$15.40
Enkay Multi-Purpose Syringe Sets Item #: 84245 $4.00
Get controlled liquid application with the Enkay Multi-Purpose Syringe Sets. Whether you're dispensing glue or precise amounts of paint or resin, thes...
$4.00
FolkArt Drizzle Combing Squeeze Bottle Set Item #: 04539 $8.40 SAVE 15% off List!
This set of two reusable squeeze bottles feature a comb dispenser great for adding swirls, dots, and combing effects to paint pouring projects. Just f...
$8.40
SAVE 15% off List!
Montana Acrylic Empty Bottles Item #: 19907 $4.85 - $6.00
Perfect for mixing your own Montana Acrylic colors, Montana Acrylic Empty Bottles come in 25 ml and 180 ml sizes. Ideal for refilling Montana Acrylic ...
$4.85 - $6.00
Menda Liquid Dispensers Item #: 67154 $40.71 - $51.39 SAVE up to 17% off List! 5 out of 5 stars
Menda Liquid Dispensers are great for doling out small amounts of turpentine, mineral spirits, or other mediums while you're working. Just dispense a ...
$40.71 - $51.39
SAVE up to 17% off List!
Da Vinci Paint Dispenser Gun Item #: 03464 $9.99 5 out of 5 stars
The Da Vinci Paint Dispenser Gun is an exclusive paint application tool that holds giant 300 ml cartridges of Da Vinci Artists' Oil. Use it to create ...
$9.99