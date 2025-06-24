Applicator Bottles and Dispensers | BLICK Art Materials (2025)

  • Brushes and Painting Tools
  • Painting Tools and Accessories
  • Applicator Bottles and Dispensers

Painting Tools and Accessories

  • + 2 OptionsLockable Pump Lids+ 2 OptionsItem #: 02909$1.32SAVE 64% off List!3.4 out of 5 stars(62) number of reviews

    Improved locking mechanism keeps paint inside the containers, and keeps containers clean. For 1/2 and 1-gallon containers.

  • + 4 OptionsRicheson Plastic Squeeze Bottles+ 4 OptionsItem #: 04916$2.73 - $5.49SAVE 40-46% off List!4.6 out of 5 stars(60) number of reviews

    Richeson Plastic Squeeze Bottles are for storing and dispensing paint, glue, dye, water, or any other liquid. Can be screwed onto Master Paint Striper...

  • + 2 OptionsMayco Empty Plastic Detailer Bottles+ 2 OptionsItem #: 30706$5.10 - $7.204.6 out of 5 stars(22) number of reviews

    Perfect for all types of detailing, fine lines, writing, and outlining, Mayco empty bottles can be used with a variety of paints, resists, glazes, and...

  • + 2 OptionsFineline Precision Applicators + 2 OptionsItem #: 03423$7.51SAVE 24% off List!4.7 out of 5 stars(40) number of reviews

    Fineline precision applicators allow you to create complex designs, draw endless lines, and precision spot, by making precise, accurate, controlled pl...

  • + 2 OptionsXiem Studio Precision Applicators+ 2 OptionsItem #: 36967$21.50 - $23.954.6 out of 5 stars

    Xiem Studio Precision Applicators provide a true innovation for glazing, slip-trailing, detailing, writing, applying wax resist, painting, and just ab...

  • + 3 OptionsFineline Empty Applicator Ink Pens+ 3 OptionsItem #: 08972$9.95 - $10.19SAVE up to 27% off List!4.9 out of 5 stars(34) number of reviews

    With Fineline Ink Pens, you can work with fast-flowing inks for a longer period before having to refill. Designed for use with high-flow acrylics, wat...

  • Detailer WritersItem #: 32929$12.90SAVE up to 10% off List!4.8 out of 5 stars(23) number of reviews

    Plastic squeeze bottles with writer tips ideal for writing, detailing, embossed designing and line shading. Can be used with any glazes or underglazes...

  • + 2 OptionsJacquard Squeeze Bottle with Tips+ 2 OptionsItem #: 04958$10.084.4 out of 5 stars(31) number of reviews

    Create fine details with fabric paints, ceramics, model making, miniatures, and more with Jacquard Droppers. These lightweight, recyclable plastic bot...

  • + 2 OptionsHandy Art Empty Marker Bottles+ 2 OptionsItem #: 03324$9.40 - $24.20SAVE up to 18% off List!4 out of 5 stars

    This bottle's unique design and special tip help you paint without brushes or mess.

  • + 2 OptionsFlip-Top Bottles+ 2 OptionsItem #: 04993$9.99 - $11.99SAVE up to 10% off List!4.6 out of 5 stars

    Easy, one hand action when you need it most! These flexible poly bottles have lids that won't get lost.

  • Chromacryl Pump LidItem #: 00709$4.04SAVE 12% off List!

    Chromacryl Pump Lid dispenses Chromacryl Students’ Acrylic paint easily from the large Half Gallon (1.92 L) bottles. Perfect for the classroom, pump l...

  • Unbreakable jars have no-spill, color-coded, flip-top lids, and fit snugly in heavy, white, vacu-formed tray. Tray can also be used as a palette.

  • + 3 OptionsFineline Tips and Caps+ 3 OptionsItem #: 03423$7.71SAVE 13% off List!4.1 out of 5 stars

    These Fineline Tips and Caps dispense most fluid media, allowing artists to use them interchangeably for fine linework and intricate designs on their ...

  • + 5 OptionsArtist's Paint Strainers+ 5 OptionsItem #: 26922$9.15 - $18.26SAVE up to 36% off List!4.5 out of 5 stars(24) number of reviews

    For straining and storing paints, thinners or solvents. Strainer is placed into reservoir of airbrush or on top of small bottles. Stainless steel scre...

  • Jacquard Fine Line Applicator BottleItem #: 02834$1.294 out of 5 stars

    Get precise liquid applications for your art and DIY projects with the Jacquard Fine Line Applicator Bottle. This 1 oz plastic bottle features a fine ...

  • Richeson Liquid Flow DispenserItem #: 03068$3.643 out of 5 stars

    This see-through Richeson Liquid Flow Dispenser was designed for dispensing tempera or any other liquid. Tight-fitting cap makes it ideal for mixing a...

  • + 2 OptionsJacquard Plastic Bottles+ 2 OptionsItem #: 02836$1.99 - $3.79

    Store, mix, or apply your liquid materials with Jacquard Plastic Bottles. These bottles are easy to fill and have a clear construction. They’re recycl...

  • FolkArt Drizzle Blow and Splatter Tools SetItem #: 04536$20.42SAVE 18% off List!

    Featuring a squeezable silicone blower and twisting bristle brush, this two-piece FolkArt Drizzle Blow and Splatter Tools Set makes it easy to create ...

  • Quilled Creations Precision Tip Glue ApplicatorItem #: 86241$4.95

    The Quilled Creations Precision Tip Glue Applicator makes it easy to dispense small drops or fine lines of liquid for your paper quilling or crafting ...

  • Angelus Easy Pour Twist Top CapsItem #: 83528$3.95SAVE 20% off List!5 out of 5 stars

    Angelus Easy Pour Twist Top Caps make pouring your favorite Angelus paints and additives a breeze. Ideal for precise color mixing, they also help mini...

    Pebeo Applicator Bottles and TipsItem #: 30446$15.40

    Pebeo Applicator Bottles are made from translucent plastic and offer two different line widths - the regular plastic tip, once cut, is great for creat...

    + 5 OptionsEnkay Multi-Purpose Syringe Sets+ 5 OptionsItem #: 84245$4.00

    Get controlled liquid application with the Enkay Multi-Purpose Syringe Sets. Whether you're dispensing glue or precise amounts of paint or resin, thes...

  • FolkArt Drizzle Combing Squeeze Bottle SetItem #: 04539$8.40SAVE 15% off List!

    This set of two reusable squeeze bottles feature a comb dispenser great for adding swirls, dots, and combing effects to paint pouring projects. Just f...

  • + 2 OptionsMontana Acrylic Empty Bottles+ 2 OptionsItem #: 19907$4.85 - $6.00

    Perfect for mixing your own Montana Acrylic colors, Montana Acrylic Empty Bottles come in 25 ml and 180 ml sizes. Ideal for refilling Montana Acrylic ...

  • + 2 OptionsMenda Liquid Dispensers+ 2 OptionsItem #: 67154$40.71 - $51.39SAVE up to 17% off List!5 out of 5 stars

    Menda Liquid Dispensers are great for doling out small amounts of turpentine, mineral spirits, or other mediums while you're working. Just dispense a ...

  • Da Vinci Paint Dispenser GunItem #: 03464$9.995 out of 5 stars

    The Da Vinci Paint Dispenser Gun is an exclusive paint application tool that holds giant 300 ml cartridges of Da Vinci Artists' Oil. Use it to create ...

