April 20 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis (2025)

Race 1 (1,650m)

12 So Awesome was used up on the pace last start but only felt the pinch late, checking in less than two lengths away in fourth. From barrier 2 he should be able to secure a sweet run in transit.

2 Meepmeep is edging closer to a maiden win since dropping into this grade last start. He can take a step forward at his second attempt in the cellar grade.

10 Family Fortune ran his best race yet when resuming with a third behind the in-form Regency Happy Star, following a solid trial.

11 Silver Destiny has switched stables from Dennis Yip to Frankie Lor. He has put in some good efforts since sliding into Class 5 and is one who can surprise.

Race 2 (1,400m)

3 Top Dragon stepped up to 1,400m last start, but it was a run best forgotten given he had plenty of excuses in transit. He has trialled well since and can improve sharply with Zac Purton jumping aboard from barrier 3.

2 Gallant Epoch also comes off a disappointing effort where he led and weakened into last at Happy Valley, but a return to this course and distance suits better and he can prove hard to run down.

11 Strathpeffer has drawn wide in recent runs and has not had much go his way, yet continues to finish close up. He should map much kinder from barrier 7 this time.

8 Jubilant Winner resumed with a strong late burst into third over 1,200m and has produced solid efforts over 1,400m previously.

Race 3 (1,200m)

1 Solid Shalaa will be suited by the amount of early speed on paper. He resumed off a lengthy break with a fast-finishing second, which sets him up nicely for a promising second-up performance.

7 Golden Friendship lines up for his fourth career start and has been performing well without placing. A more patient ride will give him a chance to improve into the money.

8 Fun N Fun Together gets a gear change with the cheekpieces off and blinkers going on for the first time. He is a nine-start maiden but has shown glimpses of promise, and barrier 3 with Purton aboard gives him every chance to figure.

2 Natural High shapes as a pace influence if he overcomes barrier 10. He won well two starts ago before fading late into fourth after being used up early from gate 11.

Race 4 (1,600m)

8 Fortune Boy turned in his best performance yet when flashing home late into third behind Super Express over 1,400m. He looks ready to break through stepping up to the mile.

4 Mister Dapper won impressively two starts ago, but was badly held up at the turn last time before being crowded. Forget that run and give him another chance.

1 Etalon Or is also up to the mile for the first time after going close to shedding his maiden tag over 1,400m. Last-start second behind Mr Cool was full of merit.

9 Raging Rapids took to 1,400m well last start when a close-up fourth. The rise to the mile could unlock further improvement.

Race 5 (1,650m)

1 Chill Kaka now sits at the top of Class 4 after breaking through stylishly over this course and trip last start. Can repeat the dose.

8 Run Run Timing ran second to Chill Kaka last start. He should receive the gun run from barrier 1. Should make his presence felt.

3 Fashion Legend has taken time to find his feet in Hong Kong, but a drop in the ratings and a switch to this course and distance last start saw him break through easily by over a length. Can double the dose.

12 Phantom Cyclone closed hard into third from off the pace behind Chill Kaka on his first spin around this circuit. Improvement is likely on his second attempt.

Race 6 (1,800m)

7 Bundle Award put in a very good run in the Hong Kong Derby, coming from back in the pack to finish seventh against the race shape. Prior to that, he won over this distance, and the lightly raced four-year-old has plenty more to offer. From barrier 3, he can bounce back to winning form.

2 Helene Feeling has been in strong form all season, with one win and four placings from nine starts. His last-start second behind Voyage Samurai over the mile was full of merit, and he will handle the rise to 1,800m without issue.

8 Steps Ahead closed off into ninth in the Derby where he was ridden for luck. If he is ridden positive from barrier 10, those tactics could be back in play.

5 Winning Dragon is the dark horse in the race - always capable of surprising, and barrier 1 brings him right into calculations.

Race 7 (1,200m)

2 Beauty Waves takes a massive drop in class after competing at Group level in his last six starts, and he now tries Sha Tin's all-weather surface for the first time. While this is a highly competitive contest, it shapes as his race to get back to winning ways.

4 Bottomuptogether has been mixing distances this season and also tries the all-weather under race conditions for the first time. His tactical versatility will help, and his last-start second to Fast Network is a strong form reference.

6 Sing Dragon is a four-time winner from seven at this course and distance, and his last-start fifth is best overlooked as he was never on the track from barrier 11. He can improve sharply from an inside draw.

1 Copartner Prance also has his first go on the all-weather under race conditions. He drops back into Class 2 where he won three from six, and after a fair fourth in Group 2 company behind Ka Ying Rising, his on-pace profile gives him every chance to feature.

Race 8 (1,200m)

3 Must Go continued his rich vein of form this season with a dominant win last start by one and a half lengths. He's trialled just as well between runs and remains the benchmark runner to beat, especially with the in-form Andrea Atzeni aboard and a kind draw in barrier 4.

6 Dragon Air Force has twice finished runner-up to Must Go since the rise to Class 3 and looks ready to go one better, though barrier 11 isn't ideal.

12 Mr Energia resumes and has trialled well for his return. He kicks off at this course and distance where he boasts a win and a second from two attempts, putting him right in the mix at his second try in Class 3.

1 Gummy Gummy hasn't saluted for over a year and a half but has rediscovered form in his past two runs at this course and trip, finishing second and third. He gets another chance to feature with Zac Purton taking over.

Race 9 (1,200m)

2 Triumphant More is a nice four-year-old who has built a strong record of three wins from six starts. He beat Lifeline Express two starts ago before a game second to Invincible Shield last time out, which marks him clearly as the one to beat.

9 Majestic Express flashed home into third in that same race behind Invincible Shield and has trialled well between runs. He's not a prolific winner but looks a solid each-way chance.

10 Moduleconstruction had excuses when eighth first-up after racing wide without cover, then drew barrier 12 last start, worked forward early and stuck on well for fourth in a fast-run race. He's a knockout hope at odds third-up with any luck from gate 10.

4 Pakistan Legacy has barrier 11 to overcome but is close to a breakthrough win, having finished runner-up in two of three Hong Kong starts, most recently to Lady's Choice-another strong form reference for this.

Race 10 (1,400m)

11 South Star takes on Class 3 for the first time after shedding his maiden tag last start at his third attempt. He beat barrier 10 by punching forward behind a tearaway leader under fast early splits and won well by over a length. He is a nice horse going places.

2 Another World was backed off the map last start and duly saluted for his third win from seven career starts. He should be making his way into Class 2 in due course.

1 Juneau Pride has been a model of consistency for the John Size yard, targeting a hat-trick of wins and a fourth win from five starts. He now finds himself atop Class 3 under top weight with barrier 10 to overcome, which is a test.

10 New Forest has not been beaten more than three lengths in four local starts. He was sent out favourite on the all-weather last time for a late-fading fourth and can take up the lead here to give a bold sight.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club

